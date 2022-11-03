ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

5 killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in California

LOS ANGELES — Five people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash near Mugu Rock on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County that shuttered the roadway for hours. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 4:30 a.m. just north of Mugu Rock, according to Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath. Firefighters arrived to find both vehicles on fire.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
An Orange County House race has become an Asian American culture clash

WESTMINSTER, Calif. - Ngan Nguyen can't stop, won't stop dancing. It's such a joyous Friday night for the 80-year-old retired cosmetologist, a chance to gather with so many friends from so many years of political activism here in a strip mall parking lot in Orange County's Little Saigon. Tonight's "Rock and Vote" party, with around three weeks to go before the midterm elections, is a major deal in the largest Vietnamese community outside of Vietnam. Nguyen's got a jaunty fedora and two large flags propped on each shoulder, so they flap behind her like wings. She twirls and twirls, in the glow of signs from a nail salon, two law offices and an acupuncturist.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
COLORADO 82, UC RIVERSIDE 66

Percentages: FG .403, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Cameron 2-6, Turner 1-2, Tattersall 1-4, Hartwell 0-1, Pullin 0-1, Salaridze 0-1, Martinez 0-2, Olbrich 0-2, Owens 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Olbrich 2, Cameron, Martinez). Turnovers: 12 (Pullin 4, Cameron 2, Martinez 2, Hartwell, Owens,...
RIVERSIDE, CA
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 99, LIFE PACIFIC COLLEGE 49

Percentages: FG .298, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (D.Hernandez 2-9, Villarreal 1-2, Matute 1-4, Vasquez 1-4, Cook 1-6, Galang 1-7, Brummett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Matute 4, Cook 2, D.Hernandez 2, Galang 2, Brummett, Garcia, Vasquez, Villarreal). Steals: 5 (D.Hernandez 3,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

