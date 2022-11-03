ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

News4Jax.com

Tropical Storm Nicole shaking up area high school football playoff schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football playoffs are dealing with something unusual this season — a tropical storm. Three area playoff games have been pushed off the Friday night schedule as Tropical Storm Nicole makes its way to the state. According to the National Weather Service, Nicole is forecast to make landfall between Melbourne and Cocoa Beach early Thursday morning.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Start your postseason! High school football playoff road set

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The road to the high school football state playoffs is set. The Florida High School Athletic Association released its postseason bracket on Sunday morning for its first playoff stretch involving the new Suburban and Metro divisions. Bartram Trail, Bradford, Jackson, Trinity Christian and Union County all...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Where to find sandbags ahead of Nicole, nor’easter

Ahead of a tropical system and a nor’easter expected to pack a one-two punch on Florida’s coast later this week, some local counties are offering sandbags for their residents. St. Johns. St. Johns County is providing free sandbags at three locations starting on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 10...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

St. Johns County restricts beach driving ahead of Nicole

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – On-beach driving will be restricted in St. Johns County in anticipation of an approaching tropical system. The restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm. On-beach driving restrictions went into place at Porpoise Point on Monday and will begin at all other...
News4Jax.com

Latest closures, cancellations because of Tropical Storm Nicole

Some local counties are anticipating damage and flooding from Nicole, which was upgraded to a tropical storm on Tuesday. Here’s the latest information on closures for local counties. Duval County. Among the closures and major schedule changes in preparation for Nicole, the Jacksonville Veterans Day Parade and breakfast on...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Florida election officials wary of potential tropical system

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Election officials in some Florida counties urged people to vote early Sunday where possible as potentially severe weather threatens the state on Election Day. Voters who want to avoid weather-related disruptions should cast their ballots by 7 p.m. Sunday, the last day of early voting...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

What’s the difference between a subtropical and tropical storm?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Subtropical Storm Nicole formed Monday morning east of the Bahamas and looks to take aim at Florida later this week. A subtropical storm is a hybrid tropical and non-tropical storm. Subtropical systems develop over warm tropical waters and have a closed circulation. Subtropical storms also...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Local honey truck expands to full-scale St. Augustine business

The Honey Truck, local to St. Augustine, started as a small business selling honey out of a vintage truck has now expanded into a full-scale business dedicated to selling honey and educating people about honeybees and what we can be doing to save their habitats. Owner Danielle Brooks provides local honey, best for its health benefits, around the area. She enjoys teaching about honey and sharing great ways to cook with honey.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

DeSantis: Floridians should prepare ahead of approaching storm

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday encouraged Floridians to be prepared in the event of a storm as the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is monitoring the path of Invest 98L and its potential impacts on Florida. A tropical Nor’easter is heading toward Florida and it could become a named...
News4Jax.com

Red Cross issues flood safety tips as Nicole strengthens, heads toward coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The American Red Cross is urging residents along the coast of Northeast Florida to prepare their homes ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. The disaster relief organization issued indoor and outdoor safety tips to keep communities safe as Nicole is expected to bring heavy rains, which can lead to excessive flooding.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

FEMA temporarily closing Disaster Recovery Centers ahead of Nicole

FEMA will temporarily close all Disaster Recovery Centers in Florida, including the ones in Flagler and St. Johns counties, ahead of an approaching tropical system. The centers were opened in the wake of Ian to help residents apply for federal assistance, learn about the types of assistance available, learn about the appeals process and get updates on applications.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Georgia voters set all-time record for early turnout in midterm election

As of Saturday morning, Georgia’s record-breaking early turnout concluded with 2,288,889 voters casting their ballot during Early Voting, according to state elections officials. When combined with absentee voting, Georgia voters exceeded expectations on Friday, shattering the 2.5 million mark for ballots cast prior to Election Day. The total turnout...
GEORGIA STATE
News4Jax.com

GOP has big advantage in Florida ballots already cast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly 4.8 million Floridians had already voted by Sunday night and statistics from the state’s Division of Elections show just over 321,000 more Republicans than Democrats have cast ballots prior to Election Day. But since election supervisors estimate that at least one-third of all voters...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

