Tropical Storm Nicole shaking up area high school football playoff schedule
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football playoffs are dealing with something unusual this season — a tropical storm. Three area playoff games have been pushed off the Friday night schedule as Tropical Storm Nicole makes its way to the state. According to the National Weather Service, Nicole is forecast to make landfall between Melbourne and Cocoa Beach early Thursday morning.
Start your postseason! High school football playoff road set
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The road to the high school football state playoffs is set. The Florida High School Athletic Association released its postseason bracket on Sunday morning for its first playoff stretch involving the new Suburban and Metro divisions. Bartram Trail, Bradford, Jackson, Trinity Christian and Union County all...
Where to find sandbags ahead of Nicole, nor’easter
Ahead of a tropical system and a nor’easter expected to pack a one-two punch on Florida’s coast later this week, some local counties are offering sandbags for their residents. St. Johns. St. Johns County is providing free sandbags at three locations starting on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 10...
St. Augustine, St. Johns County provide free sandbags in preparation of a nor’easter and Nicole
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center issued storm surge and tropical storm warnings for St. Johns County’s beaches, intracoastal waterway, and the St. Johns River. In addition, the National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane watch for coastal St. Johns County in anticipation of Nicole. A hurricane...
St. Johns County restricts beach driving ahead of Nicole
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – On-beach driving will be restricted in St. Johns County in anticipation of an approaching tropical system. The restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm. On-beach driving restrictions went into place at Porpoise Point on Monday and will begin at all other...
Latest closures, cancellations because of Tropical Storm Nicole
Some local counties are anticipating damage and flooding from Nicole, which was upgraded to a tropical storm on Tuesday. Here’s the latest information on closures for local counties. Duval County. Among the closures and major schedule changes in preparation for Nicole, the Jacksonville Veterans Day Parade and breakfast on...
People living along the coast in St. Johns County are preparing for rough weather and erosion
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Vilano Beach is dealing with severe erosion caused by previous storms, now people living there are facing another one. St. Johns County officials met on Monday to address any storm preparations that need to be done before a nor’easter, then Subtropical Storm Nicole hit. It’s a one-two punch.
Tropical nor’easter heading to Florida could get named soon and impact Election Day
A tropical Nor’easter is heading toward Florida and it could become a named storm. An area near the Bahamas is forecast to target Florida this week and will likely become a tropical storm. By Election Day we will be on the edge of a building nor’easter that will last...
Florida election officials wary of potential tropical system
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Election officials in some Florida counties urged people to vote early Sunday where possible as potentially severe weather threatens the state on Election Day. Voters who want to avoid weather-related disruptions should cast their ballots by 7 p.m. Sunday, the last day of early voting...
Coastal communities keep an eye on the storm as they prepare for its effects
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Florida’s director of the Division of Emergency Management is urging residents to keep an eye on the storm, especially those in coastal communities such as Vilano Beach. Residents around the coast have said they were preparing early and started gathering sandbags as the storm...
What’s the difference between a subtropical and tropical storm?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Subtropical Storm Nicole formed Monday morning east of the Bahamas and looks to take aim at Florida later this week. A subtropical storm is a hybrid tropical and non-tropical storm. Subtropical systems develop over warm tropical waters and have a closed circulation. Subtropical storms also...
Local honey truck expands to full-scale St. Augustine business
The Honey Truck, local to St. Augustine, started as a small business selling honey out of a vintage truck has now expanded into a full-scale business dedicated to selling honey and educating people about honeybees and what we can be doing to save their habitats. Owner Danielle Brooks provides local honey, best for its health benefits, around the area. She enjoys teaching about honey and sharing great ways to cook with honey.
DeSantis: Floridians should prepare ahead of approaching storm
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday encouraged Floridians to be prepared in the event of a storm as the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is monitoring the path of Invest 98L and its potential impacts on Florida. A tropical Nor’easter is heading toward Florida and it could become a named...
Red Cross issues flood safety tips as Nicole strengthens, heads toward coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The American Red Cross is urging residents along the coast of Northeast Florida to prepare their homes ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. The disaster relief organization issued indoor and outdoor safety tips to keep communities safe as Nicole is expected to bring heavy rains, which can lead to excessive flooding.
FEMA temporarily closing Disaster Recovery Centers ahead of Nicole
FEMA will temporarily close all Disaster Recovery Centers in Florida, including the ones in Flagler and St. Johns counties, ahead of an approaching tropical system. The centers were opened in the wake of Ian to help residents apply for federal assistance, learn about the types of assistance available, learn about the appeals process and get updates on applications.
Georgia voters set all-time record for early turnout in midterm election
As of Saturday morning, Georgia’s record-breaking early turnout concluded with 2,288,889 voters casting their ballot during Early Voting, according to state elections officials. When combined with absentee voting, Georgia voters exceeded expectations on Friday, shattering the 2.5 million mark for ballots cast prior to Election Day. The total turnout...
Candidates in 2 key Georgia races make final push for votes ahead of Election Day
ATLANTA – Georgia is a key battleground state in the elections with several races that appear to be extremely tight. Democrat U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock is trying to defend his seat from Republican challenger Herschel Walker and Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp hopes to keep his office against Democrat Stacey Abrams.
GOP has big advantage in Florida ballots already cast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly 4.8 million Floridians had already voted by Sunday night and statistics from the state’s Division of Elections show just over 321,000 more Republicans than Democrats have cast ballots prior to Election Day. But since election supervisors estimate that at least one-third of all voters...
