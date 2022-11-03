The Honey Truck, local to St. Augustine, started as a small business selling honey out of a vintage truck has now expanded into a full-scale business dedicated to selling honey and educating people about honeybees and what we can be doing to save their habitats. Owner Danielle Brooks provides local honey, best for its health benefits, around the area. She enjoys teaching about honey and sharing great ways to cook with honey.

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO