ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

What you need to know in the Panhandle before you vote

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panhandle residents will take to the polls tomorrow and decide who will represent them in the statehouse, congress, and the governor’s mansion. If you plan to vote on Election Day here are a few things you need to know. On Tuesday you can only vote at your designated precinct. While […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
click orlando

Errors found on mail-in ballots in Central Florida

With vote-by-mail well underway, some counties have received hundreds of ballots with errors. Some ballots came in without signatures, and some had mismatched signatures. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to win a $100 gas card | UCF student tracking Elon Musk’s plane on Twitter: ‘I’m not going to stop’ | Become a News 6 Insider]
floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried demands Jeffery Moore resignation, removal after KKK photo

Fried is pushing for a response from Gov. DeSantis, though the Governor doesn't have direct control over the membership of the the Association of Florida Conservation Districts. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants Jeffery Moore off a statewide conservation organization after a photo emerged allegedly showing the former Gadsden County Commissioner...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
franklincounty.news

Florida Seafood Festival Parade

It was an enormous parade at the 59th annual Florida Seafood Festival Saturday morning, full of giant puppets, politicians, floats, Jeeps, horses, and most of all witn essed by streets lined by friendly faces. ALL PHOTOS BY DAVID ADLERSTEIN | The Times.
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Family seeks answers after an inmate killed in Bay prison

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Two weeks after an inmate died in the Bay Correctional Facility, he was buried this weekend. His family said another prisoner killed the 60-year-old. “All I want is justice for my dad,” Michael Toler Sr.’s daughter Talitha Toler said. Weeks after Toler was killed in the Bay County prison, his family […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WCTV

$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday night’s record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball yielded no jackpot winners in the state of Florida, according to the Florida Lottery. Those winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69-20 with a Power Play of 3X. While the jackpot wasn’t hit, 23 tickets sold in Florida did match four winning...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Powerball: Winning $1 million ticket from Saturday's drawing sold in Florida

LAKE MARY, Fla. - No one became a billionaire in Saturday's Powerball drawing, but someone in Florida came pretty close. According to the Florida Lottery, a ticket sold in Florida matched all five numbers but didn't match the Powerball number to win the billion-dollar jackpot, but the lucky lottery player won the second-tier prize of $1 million.
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

59th Annual Seafood Festival in Apalachicola was a success

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands gathered in downtown Apalachicola Friday and Saturday for Franklin County’s biggest event of the year. Returning for its 59th year, the Apalachicola Seafood Festival activities began on Friday and lasted through Saturday night. Saturday morning began with a parade down U.S. 98. For Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith, the parade […]
APALACHICOLA, FL
WMBB

Law enforcement working to connect with the community

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Local law enforcement is trying to build trust with kids in the area. As part of this initiative, families will be welcome to attend a free Cops N’ Kids event on Saturday. Firefighters and law enforcement officers from all around Bay County including Panama City and Panama City Beach […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy