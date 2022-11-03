Read full article on original website
Related
Election Profile: Charlie Crist's chances of unseating Ron DeSantis from the Florida governor chair
With elections under way in the next 24 hours, I figured we should all tap into Democratic Candidate for Governor of Florida, Charlie Crist, who is working hard in the hopes of unseating Governor Ron DeSantis.
Election 2022: Campaign mailer accuses Republican of attacking Capitol, rankling Alabama Senate race
A direct mail flyer circulating through portions of Mobile and Baldwin counties accuses a Republican Senate candidate of attacking the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, something which the candidate denies. The flyer, sponsored by a group called “M PAC,” shows a picture of rioters scaling the Capitol wall nearly...
What you need to know in the Panhandle before you vote
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panhandle residents will take to the polls tomorrow and decide who will represent them in the statehouse, congress, and the governor’s mansion. If you plan to vote on Election Day here are a few things you need to know. On Tuesday you can only vote at your designated precinct. While […]
click orlando
Judge rejects Florida challenge to law barring gun ownership for medical marijuana users
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A U.S. district judge has tossed out a lawsuit filed by Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and other plaintiffs challenging federal prohibitions on medical-marijuana patients buying and possessing guns. Judge Allen Winsor on Friday issued a 22-page ruling that granted a request by the U.S. Department...
Alabama State Senate race pits longtime Democrat incumbent against well-known Conservative
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A political truth in this part of the country is we may not have many surprises on election night. The heavy favorites for the general election are often picked months earlier in the party primaries. This is why political observers are keeping a close eye on Alabama State Senate District 33. […]
Gov. DeSantis says to be prepared ahead of subtropical storm heading toward Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials told Floridians to be prepared for potential impacts from tropical system that could be heading toward Florida.
click orlando
Errors found on mail-in ballots in Central Florida
With vote-by-mail well underway, some counties have received hundreds of ballots with errors. Some ballots came in without signatures, and some had mismatched signatures. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to win a $100 gas card | UCF student tracking Elon Musk’s plane on Twitter: ‘I’m not going to stop’ | Become a News 6 Insider]
Which Florida counties are the most Red or most Blue?
Is it red, is it blue, or is it just Florida? As the midterms creep closer, which parts of the state are changing colors, and which parts are deepening their party strongholds?
Florida still ends daylight saving time, despite years of legislative pushback
Efforts to make Daylight Saving Time permanent are still stalled out in Congress.
Alabama Man And Woman Arrested After Kidnapping And Beating Girl In Florida
An Alabama man and woman have been arrested after allegedly kidnapping a child, transporting her to Florida, and beating her. On Saturday, Nov. 5, around 6:15 a.m., deputies in Jackson County, Florida, responded to a call regarding a possible kidnapping-abduction. When deputies arrived, they found
floridapolitics.com
Nikki Fried demands Jeffery Moore resignation, removal after KKK photo
Fried is pushing for a response from Gov. DeSantis, though the Governor doesn't have direct control over the membership of the the Association of Florida Conservation Districts. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants Jeffery Moore off a statewide conservation organization after a photo emerged allegedly showing the former Gadsden County Commissioner...
franklincounty.news
Florida Seafood Festival Parade
It was an enormous parade at the 59th annual Florida Seafood Festival Saturday morning, full of giant puppets, politicians, floats, Jeeps, horses, and most of all witn essed by streets lined by friendly faces. ALL PHOTOS BY DAVID ADLERSTEIN | The Times.
Almost half of Clay County’s population moved from another state, report says
A large migration of out-of-state residents to Florida occurred in recent years as a result of the pandemic, the ability to work remotely and other factors. Clay County has been among the Florida counties to see this shift in population.
Family seeks answers after an inmate killed in Bay prison
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Two weeks after an inmate died in the Bay Correctional Facility, he was buried this weekend. His family said another prisoner killed the 60-year-old. “All I want is justice for my dad,” Michael Toler Sr.’s daughter Talitha Toler said. Weeks after Toler was killed in the Bay County prison, his family […]
WCTV
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday night’s record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball yielded no jackpot winners in the state of Florida, according to the Florida Lottery. Those winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69-20 with a Power Play of 3X. While the jackpot wasn’t hit, 23 tickets sold in Florida did match four winning...
California couple jailed in Baldwin Co. on drug trafficking, possession charges
Daphne Police were called to a parking lot after an employee complained of smelling marijuana coming from a bus and wait till you see the bus and what investigators say they found inside.
fox35orlando.com
Powerball: Winning $1 million ticket from Saturday's drawing sold in Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - No one became a billionaire in Saturday's Powerball drawing, but someone in Florida came pretty close. According to the Florida Lottery, a ticket sold in Florida matched all five numbers but didn't match the Powerball number to win the billion-dollar jackpot, but the lucky lottery player won the second-tier prize of $1 million.
59th Annual Seafood Festival in Apalachicola was a success
APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands gathered in downtown Apalachicola Friday and Saturday for Franklin County’s biggest event of the year. Returning for its 59th year, the Apalachicola Seafood Festival activities began on Friday and lasted through Saturday night. Saturday morning began with a parade down U.S. 98. For Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith, the parade […]
Florida man wins $1 million from gas station lottery ticket
A Florida man has one million more reasons to smile, according to the Florida lottery after he 'struck gold' playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.
Law enforcement working to connect with the community
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Local law enforcement is trying to build trust with kids in the area. As part of this initiative, families will be welcome to attend a free Cops N’ Kids event on Saturday. Firefighters and law enforcement officers from all around Bay County including Panama City and Panama City Beach […]
Comments / 0