Somerset College Prep's Quinn Bostic leads locals at state bowling, Wednesday's results

Somerset College Prep’s Quinn Bostic qualified second Wednesday in individual qualifying at the FHSAA State Bowling Championships in Orlando.

Bostic bowled a 977 four-game series with a high game of 259 that earned him a spot in the bracket play for a state championship.

Joining Bostic in the bracket was Fort Pierce Central’s Charlie Passanante, who bowled an 885 series with a high game of 258 to grab the 16th and final spot in the bracket.

Bostic won all three of his matches Wednesday and was slated to bowl against Park Vista's Nicholas Buckvar Thursday in the winner's bracket.

Passanante won his first match in bracket play but lost his second match and was dropped to the consolation bracket before being eliminated.

Fort Pierce Central’s Daniel Heidebrecht bowled an 858 series with a high game of 237 to finish 26th and Somerset College Prep’s Dylan Beck bowled an 854 series with a high game of 254 to finish 28th in qualifying.

Both bowlers led their teams to strong showings in the team qualifications as the Cobras earned the ninth seed with a total of 3,984 pins and the Spartans were 11th with a total of 3,961 pins.

Fort Pierce Central was knocked out in the first round of team bracket play in four games by No. 9 seed Hagerty and was eliminated in the consolation bracket in four games by DeLand.

Somerset College Prep was defeated in the first round by No. 6 seed Cambridge Christian in four games and was eliminated in the consolation bracket in five games by Edgewood.

In the individual competition, Martin County’s John Pedigo bowled an 805 series with a high game of 204 to finish in 56th for the Tigers.

FHSAA Bowling qualifying scores

Fort Pierce Central

Charlie Passanante 885, Daniel Heidebrecht 858, William Auriemma 786, Christian White 765, Nathan Mondo 374, Jackson Willette 316

Somerset College Prep

Quinn Bostic 977, Dylan Beck 854, Joel Ellis 829, Brennan Lee 478, Andrew Medeiros 338, Corbin Crockett 191

John Carroll's Anisimova finishes T-4 at Region 4-1A Golf

John Carroll Catholic sophomore Polina Anisimova shot a 2-over round of 74 at Wednesday's Region 4-1A Championship at Crandon Golf in Key Biscayne to advance to the state tournament.

Anisimova began the round on the back nine and shot a 1-under 34 on her final nine with a birdie on the ninth hole, her 18th hole of the day.

Pine School senior Brianna Castaldi was 2-under par through 17 holes before she was disqualified for an undisclosed reason.

Girls Weightlifting

Vero Beach 64, Olympic Heights 26; Vero Beach 67, Olympic Heights 23

Lifts (snatch-clean and jerk-bench, olympic total)

VB: 101: Riley Scheurer 55-70-80-125, Sophia Cicoon 40-45-50-85; 110: Karma French 120-150-135-270, Helaina Thompson 95-125-110-220; 119: Karen Martinez 120-140-130-260, Sydney Thompson 105-125-105-230; 129: Ava Sesack 100-130-130-230, Carlie Kovaleski 95-135-120-230; 139: Carol Martinez 125-155-145-280, Jayden Short 105-135-105-240; 154: Ella Ripple 95-135-145-230, Isabella Ferrara 95-125-125-220; 169: Enjyay Tyson 125-170-180-295, Alexa Dean 100-145-155-245; 183: Mollie McCain 115-155-135-270, Jada Mosley 115-150-135-265; 199: Erin Kleinschmidt 115-140-140-255, Ella Eacker 85-115-105-200; Unlimited: Adriana Keyes 140-175-190-315, Cumaria Shepherd 100-130-165-230

Region 4-2A Swimming and Diving Championships

Girls team standings and event results

Gulliver Prep 399, Barron Collier 249, Cardinal Gibbons 224, Pompano Beach 201, Somerset Academy 175.5, Jensen Beach 167, Suncoast 142, Mast Academy 119, Estero 105, Plantation American Heritage 97, Mater Lakes 92, Lely 68, Dreyfoos 55.5, Port Charlotte 54, Bonita Springs 36, Delray Beach American Heritage 33, Lemon Bay 26, Key West 14

200 medley relay: 1. Gulliver Prep (Giovanna Musiello, Reese Rosenthal, Elyse Wood, Cassandra Kraft) 1:48.79, 2. Barron Collier (Ella Bradshaw, Emilia Mazzola, Catie Laur, Carsyn Ide) 1:31.10; 200 freestyle: 1. Brynn Stoneburg (JB) 1:54.34, 2. Cadence Fort (E) 1:54.49; 200 individual medley: 1. Giovanna Musiello (GP) 2:01.15, 2. Lilia Blanco (PB) 2:12.26; 50 freestyle: 1. Michelle Fernandez (ML) 24.13, 2. Caelan Burt (L) 24.15; Diving: 1. Juliet Radich (CG) 544.25, 2. Madison Newman (JB) 391.15; 100 butterfly: 1. Elyse Wood (GP) 57.53, 2. Carsyn Ide (BC) 57.71; 100 freestyle: 1. Caelan Burt (L) 52.32, 2. Lilia Blanco (CG) 52.89; 500 freestyle: 1. Cadence Fort (E) 5:01.74, 2. Brynn Stoneburg (JC) 5:10.74; 200 freestyle relay: 1. Gulliver Prep (Aria Torretta, Reese Rosenthal, Cassandra Kraft, Sofia Ciperski) 1:41.10, 2. Pompano Beach (Isabel Torres-Mendoza, Julia Freshour, Evelyn Balog, Lilia Blanco) 1:42.93; 100 backstroke: 1. Giovanna Musiello (GP) 57.74, 2. Carsyn Ide (BC) 58.63; 100 breaststroke: 1. Michelle Fernandez (ML) 1:04.84, 2. Reese Rosenthal (GP) 1:05.66; 400 freestyle relay: 1. Gulliver Prep (Elyse Wood, Sofia Ciperski, Giovanna Musiello, Camila Saporta) 3:37.66, 2. Pompano Beach (Isabel Torres-Mendoza, Julia Freshour, Evelyn Balog, Lilia Blanco) 3:42.43

Boys team standings and event results

Pompano Beach 238, Jensen Beach 204, Barron Collier 202, Estero 200, Plantation American Heritage 182, Somerset Academy 172, Mast Academy 150.5, Gulliver Prep 138, Mater Lakes 135, Suncoast 116, Lemon Bay 106, Cardinal Gibbons 96, Port Charlotte 89, Dreyfoos 55, St. Brendan 50.5, Key West 42, Mourning 10, Bonita Springs 10, Lely 5, Okeechobee 4

200 medley relay: 1. Somerset Academy (Aldo Zepeda, Giorgio Rusconi, Enrique Rodriguez-Fraiz, Sebastian Fernandez) 1:40.20, 2. Plantation American Heritage (Rtihvik Marri, Alessandro Pereira, AuJavae DixonWhitefield, Daniel Burg) 1:40.45; 200 freestyle: 1. Keanu Garnier-Chan (E) 1:43.86, 2. Anthony Hensel (PC) 1:44.13; 200 individual medley: 1. Giuliano Brunetti (PB) 1:56.53, 2. Alessandro Pereira (PAH) 1:57.74; 50 freestyle: 1. Becket Koss (LB) 21.58, 2. Brian Kirby (E) 22.20; Diving: 1. Mason Starkman (CG) 381.65, 2. Sam Harvey (BC) 367.80; 100 butterfly: 1. Marcus Szabo (CG) 51.13, 2. Beckt Koss (LB) 51.52; 100 freestyle: 1. Ayden Cason (JB) 47.45, 2. Aldo Zepeda (SA) 47.72; 500 freestyle: 1. Giuliano Brunetti (PB) 4:43.30, 2. Alessandro Pereira (PAH) 4:43.58; 200 freestyle relay: 1. Pompano Beach (Charles Wingolf, Gianni Famiano, Giuliano Brunetti, Steven Gary) 1:28.23, 2. Jensen Beach (Ayden Cason, Alden Thompson, Nicholas McAfee, Kaleb Cason) 1:28.95; 100 backstroke: 1. Aldo Zepeda (SA) 52.16, 2. Enrique Rodriguez-Fraiz (SA) 52.18; 100 breaststroke: 1. Anthony Hensel (PC) 1:00.94, 2. Dylan Dam (D) 1:01.89; 400 freestyle relay: 1. Pompano Beach (Gianni Famiani, Steven Gary, Charles Wingold, Giuliano Brunetti) 3:14.81, 2. Jensen Beach (Kaleb Cason, Connor Barral Aranguren, Nicholas McAfee, Ayden Cason) 3:16.16

