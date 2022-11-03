PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police took a man into custody after officers fired shots in Southeast Portland Monday morning. Just before 9 a.m. officers and emergency personnel responded to a call about a man setting cars on fire on Southeast 83rd Avenue near Harrison Park elementary school. According to police, officers arrived and made contact with the suspect when they got into an altercation. The suspect reportedly had a hunting rifle. Officers fired shots, hitting the suspect who then fled.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO