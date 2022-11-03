Read full article on original website
Vancouver crash actually a shooting; Man, 26, critical
What at first appeared to be a traffic crash in Vancouver turned out to be a shooting that critically wounded a man, police said Monday afternoon.
KGW
Six businesses at Southeast Portland shopping center damaged and burglarized
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland shopping center was hit hard over the weekend, with half a dozen businesses targeted and the vandals leaving a trail of damage. Six businesses at the East Burnside Plaza on Southeast 55th Avenue and East Burnside Street all had their doors boarded up by Monday morning. The stores were damaged and some burglarized over the weekend.
kptv.com
Home damaged by fire in NE Portland, no injuries reported
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A home in the North Tabor neighborhood was damaged by a fire early Tuesday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Shortly after 4 a.m., crews responded to a fire in the 4500 block of Northeast Irving Street. When crews arrived, they found light smoke showing from the eave and windows on the first floor darkened with smoke.
Portland business owner's truck stolen
PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors and community members have been helping spread awareness on social media about a stolen truck from Red Sauce Pizza in the Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood. "This truck has a lot of sentimental value to me. It's a stick shift but you drive on the right hand side...
19-year-old Portland man shot last week near Woodlawn Park dies at hospital
A 19-year-old Portland man who was shot in the head while in a car on the edge of Woodlawn Park last week has died, a family member and friend said Monday. Donte Lamar Davis Jr. underwent surgery after last Tuesday night’s shooting, said his stepfather, Deondrell Bennett.
17 Arrested During Transit Center Mission
Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and Transit Police arrest 17 during Public Safety Mission.
kptv.com
ShotSpotter coming to Portland: putting controversial technology in the crosshairs
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland is on the verge of closing another year with record-breaking murders, driven by the increasing gun violence that’s plagued the city since the pandemic. As of Monday, there have been 82 homicides so far this year, compared to 90 in 2021. Portland Police report...
kptv.com
Mysterious explosion woke up Salem neighborhood, blew out bedroom window
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A mysterious explosion woke up neighbors in a Salem neighborhood Monday morning. The big blast came as a rude awakening for many, but thankfully, no one was hurt. Ericka Foster and her husband said they were woken up by an explosion early Monday morning, and they...
Gas thieves drill into tanks in Battle Ground
Sgt. Chris Skidmore with the Clark County Sheriff's Office said they see this kind of crime intermittently and suggest people do what they can to protect their cars.
Officials: Police shoot armed man who set vehicle aflame in SE Portland
A man who allegedly set a vehicle on fire was hospitalized after a shooting broke out with police in Southeast Portland on Monday morning, according to authorities.
kptv.com
Officers fire at suspect in Southeast Portland near elementary school, suspect in custody
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police took a man into custody after officers fired shots in Southeast Portland Monday morning. Just before 9 a.m. officers and emergency personnel responded to a call about a man setting cars on fire on Southeast 83rd Avenue near Harrison Park elementary school. According to police, officers arrived and made contact with the suspect when they got into an altercation. The suspect reportedly had a hunting rifle. Officers fired shots, hitting the suspect who then fled.
Student allegedly brought gun, ‘illegal substances’ to Reynolds High School
Reynolds School District officials confirmed to KOIN 6 News that a high school student was reportedly found with a gun and "illegal substances" while trying to get into the school Monday morning.
WWEEK
Prosecutors Decide Portland Man Committed No Crime by Killing His Landlord With a Sword
In a scene befitting a horror film, a man was left dead in a September dispute with his tenants in Northeast Portland. Justin Valdivia, 46, was fatally stabbed in the living room of a squat four-bedroom house in the Eliot neighborhood after sneaking into the home he owned dressed as Michael Myers, the villain in the slasher flick Halloween.
TriMet pulls FX2 rapid buses off the street in ‘abundance of caution’
TriMet’s bright green FX2-Division line buses, which hit the streets on Sept. 18 as part of a much-anticipated $175 million rapid-transit project, are off the roads less than two months later. A notice on TriMet’s website says standard 40-foot buses replaced the new 60-foot articulated buses on Nov. 2...
kptv.com
Man injured in stabbing on Gresham MAX platform
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a stabbing on a MAX platform in Gresham late Saturday night. The Gresham Police Department said just after 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Rockwood MAX station at East Burnside Street and Southeast 188th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was stabbed. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
KXL
Man Stabbed At MAX Platform
(Gresham, OR) — A man is injured after being stabbed at a MAX platform in Gresham. Authorities say it happened just after ten p.m. on Saturday. There was reportedly an argument before the man was stabbed by a stranger. He’s expected to arrive, and authorities say they don’t have anyone in custody.
kptv.com
Police: Man found shot inside crashed vehicle in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a shooting that critically injured one person Sunday evening. Just after 8 p.m., officers responded to what was initially reported as a crash in the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. According to police, officers found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a man inside with a gunshot wound.
centraloregondaily.com
Man arrested in 1974 Portland killing of 2 high school students
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has been arrested nearly five decades after two high school students were found shot to death outside a recreation center in suburban Portland, Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Washington County detectives this week arrested 65-year-old Steven Criss of Aloha in the 1974 deaths of...
kptv.com
Salem man indicted for fentanyl-laced pills, guns and thousands in cash
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A Salem man was indicted Monday after a raid seized roughly $164,000 in cash and 3,000 M30 fentanyl pills in June. According to the Salem Police Department, Phillip Thomas, 30, was arrested June 29 by the Salem Police Strategic Investigations Unit during an investigation into the distribution of M30 pills.
Climate activist deflates SUV tires in Southeast Portland neighborhood, leaves note
PORTLAND, Ore — A woman in Southeast Portland woke last Thursday to find the tires on her SUV deflated, along with a note from a climate activist attached to the door handle of her vehicle. The note read, "Attention, your gas guzzler kills. We have deflated one or more...
