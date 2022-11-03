ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

KGW

Six businesses at Southeast Portland shopping center damaged and burglarized

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland shopping center was hit hard over the weekend, with half a dozen businesses targeted and the vandals leaving a trail of damage. Six businesses at the East Burnside Plaza on Southeast 55th Avenue and East Burnside Street all had their doors boarded up by Monday morning. The stores were damaged and some burglarized over the weekend.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Home damaged by fire in NE Portland, no injuries reported

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A home in the North Tabor neighborhood was damaged by a fire early Tuesday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Shortly after 4 a.m., crews responded to a fire in the 4500 block of Northeast Irving Street. When crews arrived, they found light smoke showing from the eave and windows on the first floor darkened with smoke.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland business owner's truck stolen

PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors and community members have been helping spread awareness on social media about a stolen truck from Red Sauce Pizza in the Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood. "This truck has a lot of sentimental value to me. It's a stick shift but you drive on the right hand side...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Officers fire at suspect in Southeast Portland near elementary school, suspect in custody

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police took a man into custody after officers fired shots in Southeast Portland Monday morning. Just before 9 a.m. officers and emergency personnel responded to a call about a man setting cars on fire on Southeast 83rd Avenue near Harrison Park elementary school. According to police, officers arrived and made contact with the suspect when they got into an altercation. The suspect reportedly had a hunting rifle. Officers fired shots, hitting the suspect who then fled.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man injured in stabbing on Gresham MAX platform

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a stabbing on a MAX platform in Gresham late Saturday night. The Gresham Police Department said just after 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Rockwood MAX station at East Burnside Street and Southeast 188th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was stabbed. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
GRESHAM, OR
KXL

Man Stabbed At MAX Platform

(Gresham, OR) — A man is injured after being stabbed at a MAX platform in Gresham. Authorities say it happened just after ten p.m. on Saturday. There was reportedly an argument before the man was stabbed by a stranger. He’s expected to arrive, and authorities say they don’t have anyone in custody.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Police: Man found shot inside crashed vehicle in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a shooting that critically injured one person Sunday evening. Just after 8 p.m., officers responded to what was initially reported as a crash in the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. According to police, officers found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a man inside with a gunshot wound.
VANCOUVER, WA
centraloregondaily.com

Man arrested in 1974 Portland killing of 2 high school students

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has been arrested nearly five decades after two high school students were found shot to death outside a recreation center in suburban Portland, Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Washington County detectives this week arrested 65-year-old Steven Criss of Aloha in the 1974 deaths of...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Salem man indicted for fentanyl-laced pills, guns and thousands in cash

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A Salem man was indicted Monday after a raid seized roughly $164,000 in cash and 3,000 M30 fentanyl pills in June. According to the Salem Police Department, Phillip Thomas, 30, was arrested June 29 by the Salem Police Strategic Investigations Unit during an investigation into the distribution of M30 pills.
SALEM, OR

