ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, OH

Lancaster woman, Pataskala man charged after alleged failed gun sale in Etna

By Michaela Sumner, Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2098H0_0ixZMOOH00

A Lancaster woman and a Pataskala man have been charged with aggravated robbery involving the sale of a firearm in the Etna area.

Angelique M. Dufrense, 21, of Lancaster, and Zachary L. Stemple, 18, of Pataskala, were each charged with one count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

On Wednesday, the Licking County Sheriff's Office was called to the 8700 block of National Road in Etna for a reported robbery involving a firearm. The agency spoke with the victim, who said he was attempting to buy a PlayStation 4 from Stemple when Stemple took his payment. He then told the victim to exit the vehicle while holding a rifle.

The agency said the agreement was for Stemple to pick the victim up, travel to an ATM at a gas station, exchange the money and then have Stemple drop Hague back at home.

In an interview with law enforcement, LCSO said Dufresne admitted she was the driver, that she knew Stemple had a firearm and that she did not witness anything else.

After being interviewed by detectives, the agency said Stemple admitted he had the firearm in the vehicle and the transaction was about selling the gun to the victim, not a PlayStation 4.

"Stemple stated (the victim) was supposed to pay him $257 for the rifle, but Stemple got a 'bad feeling' about (the victim) and did not want to sell him the gun anymore," the complaint stated. "Stemple admitted he took the money and then forced (the victim) out of the vehicle."

Stemple then indicated they could find the money on his desk at his Pataskala home. The Licking County Sheriff's Office said they executed a search warrant and found the money where Stemple described it would be.

A grand jury will review both cases for possible indictment and possible additional charges. If convicted, each defendant faces up to a range of 11 years to 16.5 years in prison, depending on behavior while incarcerated.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

Family of teen girl says suspect 'shot her like she was nothing'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Monday was an emotional day for the family of a teen girl gunned down near the supermarket where she worked in the University District. On Monday the 19-year-old charged with aggravated murder in Aniyah Elie’s death remained locked up on a $3 million surety bond.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Records: Columbus woman burns 13-year-old stepdaughter with heated spoon

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman has been indicted for allegedly burning her stepdaughter with a heated spoon two months ago. According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, a 13-year-old girl was admitted to Nationwide Children's Hospital on Sept. 17 for several second and third-degree burns on both arms, hands and stomach.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Mother and Daughter Caught Stealing at Walmart Together

Chillicothe – A mother and daughter were caught this week trying to steal from Walmart together. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were dispatched to Walmart, 85 River Trace, in reference to an active theft on 11/06/22. When they arrived they found that loss prevention had detained two individuals Amber Royster and her 16 Y/O daughters. Walmart provided video evidence that the two females had swapped tags on items in the store to purchase them at a lesser price. When searched Amber Royster (Mom) had two glass “bubble” pipes, used for smoking drugs, also located two small clear containers, one containing a clear crystal-like substance and the other.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Shore News Network

Two arrested after body found at Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Oh – Police responding to a wellness check request at a home on Ruma Road Saturday afternoon discovered the body of an adult man inside the home. At around 2 pm, officers were dispatched to the home a the request of a third party who checked on the person who was not responding to communications and had not been seen. “The caller conducted a well-being check at this residence and found the victim unresponsive. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from visible injuries,” the Columbus Police Department said. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by The post Two arrested after body found at Columbus home appeared first on Shore News Network.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

White Castle: Chillicothe Police investigation reveals needle inside bag was hoax

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A popular food chain has said that a police investigation has uncovered an untruth about their burger joint. On Monday, the Guardian reported that police were dispatched to White Castle in Chillicothe after a customer reported finding a hypodermic needle in her food bag. Police immediately launched an investigation and started watching security videos from inside the restaurant.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wanted: Columbus police seek suspect in I-70 shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police is asking for assistance and offering a reward for information regarding an shooting that took place on Interstate 70. On Oct. 18 just after 4:30 p.m., the victims were driving on I-70 westbound near the Livingston Avenue exit when they noticed a white Infiniti SUV following them. The driver […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Butler sheriff: Man shoots, kills neighbor

OKEANA, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is under arrest Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2700 block of Chapel Road Saturday for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. At the scene, deputies found the victim dead. The […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
10TV

Whitehall police make 20 arrests, confiscate 3 guns in blitz

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Whitehall Division of Police brought in extra officers to search out drug sales and make arrests during Thursday night's crime blitz. During the blitz, Whitehall police say a man showed up at his ex-girlfriend's house with a gun and threatened to shoot her and any police officer who arrived. Police say, because of the increased number of officers, they were able to respond right away.
WHITEHALL, OH
cwcolumbus.com

2 shot overnight in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating what led to two people being shot overnight in south Columbus. Columbus police said officers heard several gunshots in the area of Parsons Avenue and East Whittier Street around midnight. Police found one man shot in the leg in the area, and...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2-year-old dead after drowning incident in northwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 2-year-old boy has died after he was pulled out of a pond outside of an apartment complex in northwest Columbus. According to the Columbus Division of Police, a call came in around 3:02 p.m. for a possible drowning on Bermuda Bay Drive, near Island Club Apartments. Neighbors from the surrounding area reportedly pulled the boy out of the pond.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead after shooting in Clinton Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Clinton Township on the north side of Franklin County. A spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that at around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 2000 block of Radnor Avenue and found one man who had been shot. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dog dispute leads to shooting in Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that Columbus police say started over a dog. Clinton Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting a 57-year-old man in the leg in the Innis Corridor, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County Saturday afternoon. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the person was driving a Nissan Altima southbound on New Albany-Condit Road in Plain Township at approximately 1:14 p.m. when they lost control. The vehicle went...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Investigation continues into weekend fire in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Saturday morning structure fire in Ross County is being investigated as arson. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with township firefighters responded to a residential structure fire shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday. The fire was in the 300 block of...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Newcomerstown Man Flown to Hospital after Accident

Mary Alice Reporting – An investigation is still ongoing related to a two-vehicle accident that happened Saturday on State Route 751. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Officer was notified around 12:48pm and during their investigation, determined that 27-year-old Taylor Hostetler, of Newcomerstown, was in a northbound Toyota. A large combine was in front of her vehilce and as she started to turn left into a driveway, Hostetler failed to yield for an oncoming car.
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy