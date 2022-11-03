Lancaster woman, Pataskala man charged after alleged failed gun sale in Etna

A Lancaster woman and a Pataskala man have been charged with aggravated robbery involving the sale of a firearm in the Etna area.

Angelique M. Dufrense, 21, of Lancaster, and Zachary L. Stemple, 18, of Pataskala, were each charged with one count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

On Wednesday, the Licking County Sheriff's Office was called to the 8700 block of National Road in Etna for a reported robbery involving a firearm. The agency spoke with the victim, who said he was attempting to buy a PlayStation 4 from Stemple when Stemple took his payment. He then told the victim to exit the vehicle while holding a rifle.

The agency said the agreement was for Stemple to pick the victim up, travel to an ATM at a gas station, exchange the money and then have Stemple drop Hague back at home.

In an interview with law enforcement, LCSO said Dufresne admitted she was the driver, that she knew Stemple had a firearm and that she did not witness anything else.

After being interviewed by detectives, the agency said Stemple admitted he had the firearm in the vehicle and the transaction was about selling the gun to the victim, not a PlayStation 4.

"Stemple stated (the victim) was supposed to pay him $257 for the rifle, but Stemple got a 'bad feeling' about (the victim) and did not want to sell him the gun anymore," the complaint stated. "Stemple admitted he took the money and then forced (the victim) out of the vehicle."

Stemple then indicated they could find the money on his desk at his Pataskala home. The Licking County Sheriff's Office said they executed a search warrant and found the money where Stemple described it would be.

A grand jury will review both cases for possible indictment and possible additional charges. If convicted, each defendant faces up to a range of 11 years to 16.5 years in prison, depending on behavior while incarcerated.