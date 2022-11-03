Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
High school football playoff matchups announced
SALINAS, Calif. — The Central Coast Section announced the seedings and schedule for the first round of the high school football playoffs on Sunday. Salinas High School earned the number four seed in the Division I playoffs. The Cowboys (9-1) will host Sacred Heart Prep(7) on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m at The Pit.
kion546.com
Stormy Days Are Here Again
Rainy season will be in full swing for the next few days as a potent upper level storm system digs down t. he West Coast. A potent frontal system will move through overnight with moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers will then linger into Wednesday before we dry out for the end of the week. There is some potential for another system into the weekend as early as late Friday, but more likely on Saturday. All the while, expect cooler than normal temperatures.
KSBW.com
When to expect the heaviest rain on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Central Coast residents woke up to puddles Monday morning after rain overnight but clear skies. Those skies won't remain clear and more rain is on the way. KSBW 8 meteorologist Holt Hanley breaks down when rain can be expected. >>Watch his full forecast in the video player above.<<
KSBW.com
Flash flood watch issued for areas of Monterey, San Benito counties
SALINAS, Calif. — A flash flood watch was issued for areas of Monterey and San Benito counties for overnight rainfall. According to the National Weather Service, heavy rain could bring flash flooding or debris flow inside the Colorado and River burn scars in Monterey County. The watch is in effect from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m., with the heaviest rain expected after 4 a.m.
WeatherTech Raceway “start/finish” pedestrian bridge torn down for replacement
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- After more than 50 years, the “start/finish” pedestrian bridge at WeatherTech Raceway was torn down Monday. The bridge will be replaced to meet requirements for the upcoming season. This is part of the $14 million approved earlier this year by the Monterey County Board of Supervisors to make "crucial repairs." "Upcoming projects at The post WeatherTech Raceway “start/finish” pedestrian bridge torn down for replacement appeared first on KION546.
alisaltrojantribune.com
Teacher shortage and departures? Not here. Alisal’s staff perseveres, thrives
The United States is facing a teacher shortage. Although teaching is an important profession for the next generation, it has been a struggle for many, and much of the talk in the media has been about teachers leaving the profession, due to the pandemic and other factors. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, “nearly half (44 percent) of public schools currently report full- or part-time teaching vacancies.”
KSBW.com
Salinas Area Modelers host Fly-In
CHUALAR, Calif. — The sky in Chular was buzzing this weekend and alive with the sound of giant-scale model airplanes. Hundreds came out to see pilots show off with loop-de-loops and upside-down flying for the Salinas Area Modelers Fly-In. "People come from all over the state basically, a couple...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Nov. 2, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 8:22 a.m. Property vandalism on El Camino Real. 1:40 p.m. Assault (fight between juveniles) on Elm Av. 12:20 a.m. DUI and unlicensed driver on 101 Frwy. 1:20 p.m. Multiple runaway juveniles on Apricot St. 7:22 p.m. Vehicle collision on 9th St.
KSBW.com
Power restored after outages knock out electricity to 19,000 PG&E customers in Monterey County
MONTEREY, Calif. — More than 19,000 Pacific Gas & Electric customers lost power Saturday afternoon due to two outages in Monterey County. PG&E's website says one of the outages started at 12:15 p.m. and impacted 13,595 homes and businesses in Marina and Seaside. The other outage started just before...
One dead in single vehicle crash in King City
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Monterey that a male victim has died in a single vehicle crash that occurred on Lewis Creek Road and southbound Highway 25 on Sunday morning. Officers responded to the scene at 10:50 a.m. when they saw a grey Nissan Versa crash through a barbed wire fence. The male driver was The post One dead in single vehicle crash in King City appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
2 teens arrested with unserialized guns and gang paraphernalia in King City
KING CITY, Calif. — On Monday morning, SWAT and multiple law enforcement agencies searched multiple homes in King City. According to the Soledad Police Department, five homes were searched by law enforcement from across Monterey County. Two 17-year-olds were found with unserialized guns and gang indicia. This violated their...
KSBW.com
Phil's Fish Market has a soft opening Saturday in Castroville
CASTROVILLE, Calif. — The Central Coast staple, Phil’s Fish Market, opened their new Castroville location, on Saturday. After 20 years of service in Moss Landing, the iconic Phil’s Fish Market had to move because the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute did not renew its lease. "Instead of...
Morgan Hill Times
Morgan Hill resident pens book about Operation Utah
Morgan Hill resident Hubert Yoshida, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, recently released his new book, “Operation Utah: The Die is Cast,” a history of a four-day battle fought against North Vietnamese forces in the Vietnam war. The book is based entirely on interviews with the survivors of Operation...
Prunedale Market & Deli ranked best sandwich spot in California, according to Yelp
PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Searching for the best sandwich can put you in quite the pickle... Unless you live in Monterey County because the best sandwich is in Prunedale, according to Yelp. The Prunedale Market & Deli was ranked the best sandwich spot in California. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to The post Prunedale Market & Deli ranked best sandwich spot in California, according to Yelp appeared first on KION546.
2000 customers buying cannabis are from Pacific Grove at just one store
A cannabis business may be able to operate in Pacific Grove if voters this November vote to pass Measure M. Voting 'yes' on Measure M, is voters giving council the nod to move forward to amend the city’s municipal code to allow the sale of cannabis with geographic restrictions. However, the measure is non-binding. Councilmember The post 2000 customers buying cannabis are from Pacific Grove at just one store appeared first on KION546.
Watsonville Police makes DUI arrest courtesy of good samaritans
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): On Friday night, Watsonville Police arrested 57-year-old Angel Zuniga on DUI and hit and run charges thanks to local neighbors. Officers said Zuniga was driving a Dodge pickup truck as it crashed into eight parked vehicles in the area of Tuttle and Tharp Avenues. According to police, nobody was inside those parked The post Watsonville Police makes DUI arrest courtesy of good samaritans appeared first on KION546.
Family looking for answers after Salinas woman, Kayeleigh Gammil, was found dead in Big Sur
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said back in August, a Salinas woman left her home and was found dead in Big Sur weeks later. The death of Kayeleigh Alyssa Gammill, 20, is now being investigated by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office as a suspicious death, according to Salinas Police. A cause of death has not The post Family looking for answers after Salinas woman, Kayeleigh Gammil, was found dead in Big Sur appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Attempted homicide in Hollister on Saturday night
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Hollister Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide. According to investigators, officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting on Sunnyslope Road at 7:29 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived on scene, officers learned that the victim victim was dropped off at Hazel Hawkins Hospital.
topshelfmusicmag.com
California Roots 2023: a true bucket list event
Music festivals are a big undertaking. For many, months of planning and budgeting goes into the experience. At times, there is stress, setbacks and logistical nightmares before even getting to the gates. And I’m not talking about the music festival itself. People travel from far and wide to attend such events and the premiere music festivals are common ‘bucket list’ vacations for many fans. Top of that bucket list for most reggae rock fans in the U.S. is likely to be California Roots Music & Arts Festival in Monterey, CA. Entering its twelfth year, Cali Roots has consistently delivered exciting lineups. Leaving little up for speculation, the heavy-hitting and diverse lineup announcement delivered today revealed almost the complete rundown. If this event is on your bucket list, this is a great year to check it off…
salinasvalleytribune.com
Photos | Hundreds turn out for Salinas Valley’s Halloween, Day of the Dead activities
SALINAS VALLEY — Over the past week, spine-chilling activities to celebrate Halloween and Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) took place throughout the Salinas Valley. Hundreds of trick-or-treaters stopped by the third annual Front Street’s Spook Fest on Monday, presented by the group Front Street in collaboration with the City of Soledad and Soledad Police Department.
Comments / 1