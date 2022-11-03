Editor’s note: This is excerpted from a Q&A that was first published in the University of Chicago Magazine. Read the full version here. When Thomas Fisher, MD’01, started work on what would become The Emergency: A Year of Healing and Heartbreak in a Chicago ER (One World, 2022), the COVID-19 pandemic was still months away. Fisher, an emergency physician at UChicago Medicine, had intended to write a book about racial disparities in health and health care, neglect of Black communities, and the failures of the American health care system—never imagining that a once-in-a-century crisis would so suddenly and painfully illustrate his point.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO