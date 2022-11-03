Zurich Resilience Solutions and Baron Weather to Help Proactively Identify Weather-related Risks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022--

Baron Weather, the world leader in critical weather intelligence, announced today that Zurich Resilience Solutions, a global provider of risk engineering, mitigation and resilience-building services that go beyond risk transfer and is part of Zurich North America, has selected Baron Weather to offer its technology to Zurich’s clients throughout the United States. Baron Weather’s technology can equip clients with monitoring and advanced notification of weather-related threats that put their inventory at risk from damaging hail, wind and flash flooding.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005558/en/

With unparalleled accuracy, data from Baron Weather delivers a wealth of current and forecasted weather information, such as data for severe weather, tropical events, and winter weather. (Photo: Business Wire)

Zurich customers will be offered multi-seat access to Baron Threat Net, a web-based tool with a companion app that delivers a wealth of current and forecasted weather information, such as data for severe weather, tropical events, winter weather and more. Using Baron Threat Net can deliver weather information with unparalleled accuracy when it comes to details like a storm’s time of arrival to specific areas of the county.

“With our new relationship with Baron Weather, Zurich can provide our customers with technology that gives them greater insights into severe weather events headed their way that could impact their business,” said Patrick Clarke, Head of Risk Engineering Services at Zurich Resilience Solutions. “Baron Weather’s technology provides advanced notification and a deeper understanding of how the climate affects properties and enables its users to proactively protect people, equipment, materials and environment, while at the same time, prepare and deploy response resources more efficiently.”

“Zurich is offering Baron Threat Net because of our alerts and monitoring capabilities,” said Baron Weather’s Director of Business Development – Insurance, Greg Thompson. “This ensures Zurich can offer customers access to location-specific weather perils and the ability to set up customized alerts for the locations and conditions they want to monitor in real time.”

According to the National Centers for Environmental Information at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), in 2021, the U.S. saw 20 separate weather/climate events with economic losses of at least $1 billion each.

Baron Threat Net’s capabilities include the ability to:

Generate actionable insights for superior decision-making and weather clarity.

Layer numerous data products and easily scale data integration.

Access historical weather data to understand how climate conditions impact a location over time.

Baron has deep experience in meteorological data science with advanced research resulting in the creation of weather datasets that target specific perils. As a manufacturer of Doppler Weather Radar and the innovator of storm detection algorithms, Baron is the leader in significant weather detection. By applying science to real-world applications, Baron offers a differentiated catalog of weather parameters. This combination of research and meteorological science delivers insights that inform businesses.

About Baron Weather

People and entities should be able to depend upon weather intelligence when it comes to their safety and livelihood. Precision matters in terms of meteorological hardware, software, and data for organizations. That’s why Baron’s world-class scientists are continuously inventing new and more effective ways to provide superior weather. Baron products are used in numerous industries such as automotive, transportation, aviation, insurance, marine, government, and media.

About Zurich North America

Zurich North America is one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and services to businesses and individuals. Our customers represent industries ranging from agriculture to technology. Zurich North America is part of Zurich Insurance Group, a leading multi-line insurer serving people and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Founded 150 years ago, Zurich is transforming insurance. In addition to providing insurance protection, Zurich is increasingly offering prevention services such as those that promote wellbeing and enhance climate resilience.

Reflecting its purpose to “create a brighter future together”, Zurich aspires to be one of the most responsible and impactful businesses in the world. It is targeting net-zero emissions by 2050 and has the highest-possible ESG rating from MSCI. In 2020, Zurich launched the Zurich Forest project to support reforestation and biodiversity restoration in Brazil.

The Group has about 56,000 employees and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN), is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information is available at www.zurich.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005558/en/

CONTACT: Kim Grantham

kgrantham@baronweather.com

2568818811

KEYWORD: ALABAMA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE NATURAL DISASTERS INSURANCE DATA ANALYTICS ENVIRONMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: Baron Weather

PUB: 11/03/2022 02:00 PM/DISC: 11/03/2022 02:02 PM