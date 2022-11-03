Home tour of the week: This $339,000 property has plenty of space for building your own compound

Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh city officials choose theme of this year's holiday parade
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Preparations are underway for the 2022 Plattsburgh holiday parade, and this year the city is leaning on nostalgia to take attendees on a trip down memory lane. This year’s theme is Classic Holiday Toys and Books in a nod to the favorites many children love unwrapping...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh massage parlor reopens after devastating fire
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — StoneWorks Massage & Skincare is back open for business 21 days after a fire burned down its previous building. The Plattsburgh business was in the process of moving to a new site on Tom Miller Road before the fire. Since then, owners tell us the community has been helping them get back on their feet, making donations and moving furniture.
WCAX
Exploring the Elmwood Avenue cemetery of Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “There’s so many of the markers that are completely gone. You can’t really identify them much anymore. So he is going to try to get some of them identified. Maybe in a couple of years we might know more about who’s buried here,” said Lorrie Driscoll.
WCAX
New winter home for North Country youth soccer players
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Youth soccer players in New York’s North Country have found a home for the winter after their previous space was declared unusable. A new partnership making it all possible. When Plattsburgh officials declared the Crete Civic Center unusable after an electrical fire, more than 1,000...
WCAX
Two families displaced after fire in Essex Junction
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - What began as a small porch fire has damaged a building on Autumn Pond Way in Essex Junction. The Essex Junction Fire Department say they were dispatched at 11:11pm for a report of smoke coming from the basement at 167 Autumn Pond Way. Crews found...
State seeks ideas for keeping large trucks out of Smugglers Notch at local meeting￼
Seth Jensen, deputy director of the Lamoille County Planning Commission, said this project is solely focused on deterring big trucks from using the Notch road, rather than adjusting the roadway to allow them to get through. Read the story on VTDigger here: State seeks ideas for keeping large trucks out of Smugglers Notch at local meeting￼.
miltonindependent.com
Milton student Tyler Loiselle earns Eagle Scout rank, chooses Vermont Commons School as beneficiary of Eagle Scout Project
Milton resident and Vermont Commons School senior Tyler Loiselle earned his Eagle Scout Rank after 11 years of scouting. Tyler, who resides in Milton with his parents Lance and Jennifer Loiselle, earned 39 merit badges and three Eagle Palms (bronze, gold, and silver) signifying additional achievement and a superior demonstration of commitment, leadership, and ability.
vermontbiz.com
North Hero-Grand Isle drawbridge project ends boat passage
VTrans file photo of temporary drawbridge. Vermont Agency of Transportation US Route 2 at the temporary drawbridge is open to two lanes of traffic. The contractor is generally working from 6:30 AM to 5:30 PM, Monday through Saturday. The temporary bridge has a speed limit of 25 mph. There are...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for Outlaw in Irasburg area
COVENTRY — Police are looking for a man they say is responsible for a two-vehicle crash in Coventry that injured several people. The crash took place on September 17, at the intersection of US Route 5 and Vermont Route 14. Police say Landon Outlaw was traveling north on Route...
vermontbiz.com
Alburgh Passage Bridge project set for winter 2024 completion
VTrans photo from October 31, 2022. Vermont Agency of Transportation VTrans will continue bridge deck replacement of Mother’s Bridge over Lake Champlain between North Hero Island and South Alburg. Traffic impacts will be limited to an occasional one-way alternating traffic pattern under flagger control for the remainder of the 2022 construction season.
WCAX
Vermont veterinarian helping owners care for geriatric pets
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - “It can be fairly simple. It feels really complicated,” said Dr. Erika Bruner, a Veterinarian based in central Vermont. According to Dr. Bruner, Elderly pet care is about maximizing comfort in the activities of everyday life- with love, connection, and a bit of humor.
WCAX
Car crashes into Jericho home
JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Early Saturday morning, a car drove into a house on River Road in Jericho. Just before 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to the intersection of River Road and Route 15 in Jericho, where a car had lodged itself in a residence. The driver was identified...
Old North End Sculpture Plan Causes a Stir
A plan to install a 20-foot-tall sculpture in Dewey Park in Burlington's Old North End is generating some controversy among neighbors. The sculpture, which will be named "Embrace and Belonging," was commissioned by the city’s Office of Racial Equity, Inclusion & Belonging in summer 2021 to be a “landmark focal point” for the community. Some residents near the park, at Archibald and Walnut streets, are voicing frustration about what they call a lack of community engagement before the site was chosen, as well as the large scale of the sculpture in a very small park.
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate NY village named best place in the U.S. to buy a lake house
Ask any Upstate New Yorker and they’ll tell you one of their favorite seasonal activities is to go to their lake house or “camp.” With the seemingly endless amounts of lakes in the region, waterfront property is highly sought after. It comes at no surprise that an Upstate NY village was named the best place to buy a lake house in 2023.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman breaks into South Burlington home, armed with a knife
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont woman is behind bars after breaking into and barricading herself inside of a South Burlington home. Police say 34-year-old Teilya Brunet broke into a home on Forest St. armed with a knife around 10:15 p.m. Friday. Officials say Brunet knew the homeowner and...
‘Shelters aren’t the answer’: New COTS director seeks lasting solutions on homelessness￼
Jonathan Farrell will take over as executive director this month at the Burlington-based agency following the retirement of longtime director Rita Markley. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Shelters aren’t the answer’: New COTS director seeks lasting solutions on homelessness￼.
Mineville man allegedly spends $6k on company card
A Mineville man was cited to court on Sunday after he allegedly charged over $6,500 on a company credit card for personal items.
mynbc5.com
Burlington man crashes car into home in Colchester
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Colchester Police are investigating a car crash that resulted in a man hitting a home on Main Street on Monday morning. Police said 63-year-old Doug Vachereau of Burlington was driving east on Main Street around 6:43 a.m. when he struck another driver near Our Lady of Grace Church.
South Burlington break-in leads to police standoff
Authorities say Teilya Brunet of Burlington surrendered after a standoff lasting more than three hours.
WCAX
Burlington plane crashes on Long Island
Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. 25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd. Vermonters and New Hampshire residents come to hunt for bargains or shed their old stuff. YCQM NOV....
