Home tour of the week: This $339,000 property has plenty of space for building your own compound

A plan to install a 20-foot-tall sculpture in Dewey Park in Burlington's Old North End is generating some controversy among neighbors. The sculpture, which will be named "Embrace and Belonging," was commissioned by the city’s Office of Racial Equity, Inclusion & Belonging in summer 2021 to be a “landmark focal point” for the community. Some residents near the park, at Archibald and Walnut streets, are voicing frustration about what they call a lack of community engagement before the site was chosen, as well as the large scale of the sculpture in a very small park.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 6 DAYS AGO