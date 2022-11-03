Read full article on original website
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah’s sacks leader is out for the season
Fillinger recorded 18 tackles, and a team-high five sacks this season. The Corner Canyon High product also has two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble
kslsports.com
Utah Football Offers Top In-State Quarterback, Legacy Kid Isaac Wilson
SALT LAKE CITY- Even though we aren’t through the 2023 signing class yet, Utah football has turned their eyes a bit to 2024. Isaac Wilson, a four-star quarterback out of Corner Canyon and the son of former Ute Mike Wilson received an offer to play for Utah in the future. Whether he takes them up on that offer remains to be seen.
kslsports.com
Utah Women’s Basketball Opens Regular With A Win Over Idaho
SALT LAKE CITY– It wasn’t the prettiest Utah women’s basketball Lynne Roberts’ crew ever played, but they got the job done against Idaho 88-63. After a slow start, Utah kicked it into gear according to Roberts and now it’s on to the next one. “We...
kslsports.com
Long Island Sharks Vs. Utah Utes: Live Updates, Highlights, Analysis
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah basketball begins 2022-2023 regular season play hosting the Long Island Sharks at the Huntsman Center with tipoff at 9 p.m. MT on the Pac-12 Mountain Network. Utah Athletics hosted a basketball double-header to kick the season off with the women’s team hosting Idaho beforehand. They won...
kslsports.com
Utah Basketball Notches A Win Over Long Island, 89-48 To Open ’22-23 Season
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah basketball got the win over Long Island at the Huntsman Center 89-48 to open the 2022-2023 college basketball season. Utah Athletics hosted a basketball double-header to kick the season off with the women’s team hosting Idaho beforehand. They won 88-63 overcoming a bit of a slow start defensively and struggles shooting the three.
kslsports.com
Utah Tech Suffers Season-Opening Loss At Nevada
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech men’s basketball team failed to keep pace with the Nevada Wolf Pack and suffered a season-opening loss on the road. The Wolf Pack hosted the Trailblazers at Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada. Utah Tech fell to Nevada, 84-71. After a...
kslsports.com
No. 14 Utah Vs. Arizona: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Rice-Eccles
SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 14 University of Utah Utes face the Arizona Wildcats in a late season Pac-12 matchup at Rice-Eccles Stadium. All week long Utah fans have wondered about the availability of quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Dalton Kincaid. Rising is in uniform and expected to play.
allsportstucson.com
Arizona couldn’t get out of the way of itself in big loss to Utah
It was a dark and stormy night for the Arizona football team. It only got worse from there. Fumbles, miscues, poor play and the rain drops that kept falling on their heads all contributed to Arizona’s 45-20 loss to host Utah in Salt Lake City. The game wasn’t even that close.
kslsports.com
Nate Johnson’s Second Touchdown Gives Utah Commanding Lead
SALT LAKE CITY – Wind and rain led to a muffed punt and Utah turned the Arizona mistake into Nate Johnson’s second rushing score of the night. With Utah in front 21-7 and a driving rain coming down, the Utes punted the ball away, hoping to pin the Wildcats deep and get one more stop before halftime.
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s blowout loss at No. 14 Utah
Arizona played arguably its worst game of the season on Saturday, turning it over four times in a 45-20 loss at No. 14 Utah. The Wildcats (3-6, 1-5 Pac-12) have dropped four in a row, albeit all to teams currently or previously ranked in the AP Top 15. Our full...
kslsports.com
Tavion Thomas Returns For Utes As Jackson & Glover Go Down
SALT LAKE CITY – With Ja’Quinden Jackson and Jaylon Glover dealing with injuries, Tavion Thomas has returned to the Utah Utes backfield. Jackson was injured on a goal line play in which he fumbled. Glover limped off a few minutes later. Jackson has 97 yards on 13 carries...
kslsports.com
Takeaways From BYU’s Victory Over Upset-Minded Idaho State
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball has the potential for a high ceiling this season, but they’ve also got a low floor. On Monday night, the low floor was tinkered with a bit as BYU avoided an upset against Idaho State. BYU defeated the upset-minded Bengals, 60-56. With how...
KOLD-TV
No. 12 Utah keeps playoff hopes alive with win over Arizona
SALT LAKE CITY (KOLD News 13) - The Utah Utes kept their playoff hopes alive with a 45-20 win over the University of Arizona Wildcats in Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday night. Utah (7-2, 5-1 Pac-12) is ranked 12th in both the AP Top 25 poll and college football playoff standings. The Utes can still make the Pac-12 championship. If they win out, they have a real shot at earning a berth in the postseason.
kslsports.com
BYU Hosts Former Coug In Season-Opener Against Idaho State
PROVO, Utah – Another year of BYU basketball is upon us. The 2022-23 regular season tips off Monday night at the Marriott Center as the Cougars host Idaho State. Idaho State was picked to finish last (10th) in the preseason Big Sky Conference poll. The Bengals last year ended with a 7-23 record. But despite the low prognostications on the Bengals, there’s a bit of intrigue to this season opener for BYU.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Falls A Spot In The AP Top 25 Poll
SALT LAKE CITY- We’re getting to the downward stretch of the 2022 college football season and Utah Football continues to what they need to but fell a spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Utes went from No. 12 to No. 13 after putting on a dominating performance against Arizona Saturday night.
kslsports.com
Utah Tech Wins Second Straight Game In Shootout With Southern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech Trailblazers picked up their second consecutive victory with a win over an in-state foe in the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. The Blazers hosted the T-Birds at Greater Zion Stadium on Saturday, November 5. Utah Tech defeated SUU, 48-36. The Trailblazers used a big...
Utah’s fastest growing political party
It’s technically the fastest-growing political party in Utah, but you may not recognize the name. It’s called the Independent American Party. In 2014, just under 5,000 active voters were registered to this party in Utah. That number is now 64,008, making it the third-largest party in the state of Utah.
kslsports.com
Weber State Falls At UW In Eric Duft’s Head Coaching Debut
SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State men’s basketball program fell in its season opener to the Washington Huskies of the Pac-12 Conference. The Huskies hosted the Wildcats at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, Washington on Monday, November 7. Weber State was defeated by UW, 69-52. It was...
kslsports.com
BYU Embarks On Another ‘Year One’ Under Mark Pope As Big 12 Looms
PROVO, Utah – There’s a lot of newness for BYU basketball in the 2022-23 season. From a new-look roster to an assistant coach on the bench, additional support staff, and the reality of one year from now being in the toughest basketball league in America, the Big 12.
kslsports.com
Breaking Down BYU Basketball’s Schedule By KenPom Ratings
PROVO, Utah – The 2022-23 BYU basketball season tips off this week. It’s BYU’s final year as a member of the West Coast Conference, so it’s the last time you’ll see a schedule like the one the Cougars will face this season. Key non-conference games...
