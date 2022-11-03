ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kslsports.com

Utah Football Offers Top In-State Quarterback, Legacy Kid Isaac Wilson

SALT LAKE CITY- Even though we aren’t through the 2023 signing class yet, Utah football has turned their eyes a bit to 2024. Isaac Wilson, a four-star quarterback out of Corner Canyon and the son of former Ute Mike Wilson received an offer to play for Utah in the future. Whether he takes them up on that offer remains to be seen.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Long Island Sharks Vs. Utah Utes: Live Updates, Highlights, Analysis

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah basketball begins 2022-2023 regular season play hosting the Long Island Sharks at the Huntsman Center with tipoff at 9 p.m. MT on the Pac-12 Mountain Network. Utah Athletics hosted a basketball double-header to kick the season off with the women’s team hosting Idaho beforehand. They won...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Basketball Notches A Win Over Long Island, 89-48 To Open ’22-23 Season

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah basketball got the win over Long Island at the Huntsman Center 89-48 to open the 2022-2023 college basketball season. Utah Athletics hosted a basketball double-header to kick the season off with the women’s team hosting Idaho beforehand. They won 88-63 overcoming a bit of a slow start defensively and struggles shooting the three.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Tech Suffers Season-Opening Loss At Nevada

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech men’s basketball team failed to keep pace with the Nevada Wolf Pack and suffered a season-opening loss on the road. The Wolf Pack hosted the Trailblazers at Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada. Utah Tech fell to Nevada, 84-71. After a...
RENO, NV
kslsports.com

Nate Johnson’s Second Touchdown Gives Utah Commanding Lead

SALT LAKE CITY – Wind and rain led to a muffed punt and Utah turned the Arizona mistake into Nate Johnson’s second rushing score of the night. With Utah in front 21-7 and a driving rain coming down, the Utes punted the ball away, hoping to pin the Wildcats deep and get one more stop before halftime.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Tavion Thomas Returns For Utes As Jackson & Glover Go Down

SALT LAKE CITY – With Ja’Quinden Jackson and Jaylon Glover dealing with injuries, Tavion Thomas has returned to the Utah Utes backfield. Jackson was injured on a goal line play in which he fumbled. Glover limped off a few minutes later. Jackson has 97 yards on 13 carries...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Takeaways From BYU’s Victory Over Upset-Minded Idaho State

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball has the potential for a high ceiling this season, but they’ve also got a low floor. On Monday night, the low floor was tinkered with a bit as BYU avoided an upset against Idaho State. BYU defeated the upset-minded Bengals, 60-56. With how...
PROVO, UT
KOLD-TV

No. 12 Utah keeps playoff hopes alive with win over Arizona

SALT LAKE CITY (KOLD News 13) - The Utah Utes kept their playoff hopes alive with a 45-20 win over the University of Arizona Wildcats in Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday night. Utah (7-2, 5-1 Pac-12) is ranked 12th in both the AP Top 25 poll and college football playoff standings. The Utes can still make the Pac-12 championship. If they win out, they have a real shot at earning a berth in the postseason.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Hosts Former Coug In Season-Opener Against Idaho State

PROVO, Utah – Another year of BYU basketball is upon us. The 2022-23 regular season tips off Monday night at the Marriott Center as the Cougars host Idaho State. Idaho State was picked to finish last (10th) in the preseason Big Sky Conference poll. The Bengals last year ended with a 7-23 record. But despite the low prognostications on the Bengals, there’s a bit of intrigue to this season opener for BYU.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Football Falls A Spot In The AP Top 25 Poll

SALT LAKE CITY- We’re getting to the downward stretch of the 2022 college football season and Utah Football continues to what they need to but fell a spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Utes went from No. 12 to No. 13 after putting on a dominating performance against Arizona Saturday night.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Tech Wins Second Straight Game In Shootout With Southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech Trailblazers picked up their second consecutive victory with a win over an in-state foe in the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. The Blazers hosted the T-Birds at Greater Zion Stadium on Saturday, November 5. Utah Tech defeated SUU, 48-36. The Trailblazers used a big...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah’s fastest growing political party

It’s technically the fastest-growing political party in Utah, but you may not recognize the name. It’s called the Independent American Party. In 2014, just under 5,000 active voters were registered to this party in Utah. That number is now 64,008, making it the third-largest party in the state of Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Weber State Falls At UW In Eric Duft’s Head Coaching Debut

SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State men’s basketball program fell in its season opener to the Washington Huskies of the Pac-12 Conference. The Huskies hosted the Wildcats at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, Washington on Monday, November 7. Weber State was defeated by UW, 69-52. It was...
OGDEN, UT
kslsports.com

Breaking Down BYU Basketball’s Schedule By KenPom Ratings

PROVO, Utah – The 2022-23 BYU basketball season tips off this week. It’s BYU’s final year as a member of the West Coast Conference, so it’s the last time you’ll see a schedule like the one the Cougars will face this season. Key non-conference games...
PROVO, UT

