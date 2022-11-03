Read full article on original website
Brentwood to Look at $40 Million High Diversion Organics Operating Facility
On Tuesday, the City of Brentwood could begin the first step in a multi-year process towards developing a high diversion organics operating facility. The city council will take up the item on Tuesday where they will be asked to approve a memorandum of understanding with Anergia Services to investigate the facility to assist the city meet requirements to the organic waste disposal as required with SB 1383.
County Clerk-Records Office to Bring Back Operation Documentation
The Contra Costa Clerk-Recorder’s Office, in partnership with the County Veterans Service Office, the California Department of Motor Vehicles, County Community Colleges and several other county offices is honored to bring back “Operation Documentation” for Veterans. This event is free of charge and is offered to veterans...
Contra Costa County Veterans Day Ceremony on November 8
Contra Costa County’s Board of Supervisors honors Veterans and invites the community to the Annual Veterans Day Celebration on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Board Chambers at 1025 Escobar Street, Martinez, CA. The keynote speaker is Brigadier General Bart Gilbert. Gilbert is a retired United...
Parody News Cast Offers Sign Suggestion Changes to Antioch Candidates
In his most recent video, an Antioch resident released a parody news covering the upcoming Antioch City Council election and offers suggestions are their signs.
Video: Oakley Police Press Conference on Alexis Gabe Case
On Monday, the Oakley Police Department held a press conference to provide an update on the Alexis Gabe case after remains were located in Plymouth CA last week. Gabe went missing in January and is believed to have been killed by her ex-boyfriend, Marshall Jones. Whom police killed when he came at law enforcement armed with a knife in June.
Update: eBART Service Restored Between Antioch and Pittsburg
9am Update: BART to Antioch service is now running. Riders can use Antioch and Pittsburg Center stations. Bay Area Rapid Transit announced there is no eBART service between Antioch and Pittsburg Center stations Tuesday morning. The service alert was issued just after 6:00 am. Tri Delta is providing bus service...
Tips and Reminders for Voting in the November 8th General Election
The Contra Costa Elections Division would like residents to know that our staff and volunteers are ready for Election Day! Early Voting Sites will be open beginning Friday, November 4th and polling places will be open from 7 am until 8 pm on Election Day, November 8th. Voters are encouraged...
Pittsburg Set to Comply With AB 1276 in Reducing Single-Use Plastic Waste
On Monday, the Pittsburg City Council will seek to finalize adoption of its municipal to allow local enforcement of AB 1276, which aims to reduce single-use plastic waste generated in California. During the October 17 council meeting, the ordinance amending the Pittsburg Municipal Code was introduced in response to AB...
Contra Costa County Awarded Grant to Supervise People with Multiple DUI Convictions
Martinez, Calif. – The Contra Costa County Probation Department received funds for an intensive probation supervision program for high-risk DUI offenders with multiple DUI convictions. The $398,845 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) will go toward check-ins with probationers to make sure they are following court-ordered...
Oct. 16-Nov 4: Brentwood Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Brentwood Police Calls reported between October 23-29 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Brentwood. Brentwood Police Recover $3k in Stolen Merchandise. The Brentwood Police Department reported that officers recently recovered more than $3,000 in stolen merchandise from...
October 23-29: Antioch Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Antioch Police Calls reported between October 23-29 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Antioch. Oakley Police Say Alexis Gabe’s Remains Found in Plymouth. On Friday, the Oakley Police Department said remains of Alexis Gabe have been...
October 23-29: Pittsburg Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Pittsburg Police Calls reported between October 23-29 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Pittsburg. 10/24 – 90 block Marks Blvd. Burglary – Commercial. 10/24 – 100 block E Leland Rd. 10/28 – 200 block...
