eastcountytoday.net
Settlement Bans Paul Blanco’s Good Car Company from Operating in California
OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced a settlement with the now-defunct Paul Blanco’s Good Car Company, a network of auto dealerships, and its principal executives Paul Blanco and Putu Blanco. The settlement resolves allegations that the Blancos, who are a married couple, and their company...
postnewsgroup.com
As Oakland Rent Strike at 3rd Avenue Building Continues, Management Hires Armed Guards
Since tenants living in the ReNew on Merritt building on 1130 3rd Ave. in Oakland started collectively withholding rent, management has hired armed guards. Rent-striking tenants say they are facing “harassment,” while management has said they hired the armed guards due to “threats” from tenants. Alexandra...
richmondconfidential.org
Would Props 26 or 27 benefit West Contra Costa’s only casino?
A man in a baseball cap repeatedly slams his balled up fist against a large, red button. He reaches into the back pocket of his jeans, pulls out a thick wad of $20 bills, and feeds the electronic bingo machine in between his frustration-filled hits. Next to him, a middle-aged woman in a bejeweled T-shirt and pink hoodie raises her arms in the air with pure joy, excitedly stamping her feet. Her machine dings and flashes bright, colorful lights, like the many others around her. Rows of machines are packed tightly together and nearly every seat is filled.
Poverty drops in California but only because of child tax credit, COVID relief funds
If you haven’t filed for a child tax credit, now’s the time to do it. A deadline approaches.
Longtime Bay Area caregiver makes difficult decision as husband's Alzheimer's condition worsens
"It was heartbreaking," she said. After 10 years of caregiving for her husband with Alzheimer's, one woman shares her story on the couple's difficult path with the brain disease.
California election results: Who won? Which propositions passed?
Voters decided who will be governor, which interests will control the state Capitol, the fate of seven ballot measures and much more. But it may take a while for all the results to be known.
The conservative California county where Prop. 1 may mean nothing for abortion
In parts of California, accessing an abortion is still impossible for many.
In the California ‘reading wars,’ phonics is gaining
A decades-old conflict over how to teach reading to young children, dubbed "reading wars," is being resolved in California by a shift to phonics.
California tenants rise up, demand rent caps from city halls
City councils in Bell Gardens, Pomona, Oxnard and Oakland all lowered maximum rent increases this year as inflation hit a 40-year high.
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood to Look at $40 Million High Diversion Organics Operating Facility
On Tuesday, the City of Brentwood could begin the first step in a multi-year process towards developing a high diversion organics operating facility. The city council will take up the item on Tuesday where they will be asked to approve a memorandum of understanding with Anergia Services to investigate the facility to assist the city meet requirements to the organic waste disposal as required with SB 1383.
Wealthy Bay Area city reportedly hit by 'trend' of home burglaries
Jewelry, firearms and other valuables were allegedly stolen from 11 homes.
California's Best Free Attractions
Are you looking for something fun in California that won't cost you anything? Then look no further. A path winding through redwood trees at Muir Woods National Monument in California (June 2022).By Marty Aligata - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
eastcountytoday.net
Update: eBART Service Restored Between Antioch and Pittsburg
9am Update: BART to Antioch service is now running. Riders can use Antioch and Pittsburg Center stations. Bay Area Rapid Transit announced there is no eBART service between Antioch and Pittsburg Center stations Tuesday morning. The service alert was issued just after 6:00 am. Tri Delta is providing bus service...
NBC Bay Area
$1.1 Million Powerball Ticket Matching First 5 Numbers Sold in San Leandro
Once again, no one hit the Powerball jackpot in Saturday's draw, but a player in the Bay Area is holding one of three tickets sold in California worth $1.1 million after matching the first five numbers, according to the California Lottery. The 5/5 ticket was bought at the 76 station...
San Francisco has a serious rodent problem
San Francisco is infested with rodents. Why it matters: Besides being gross, these animals can carry disease, ruin food and start electrical fires, among other problems. By the numbers (of rats): In SF, 9.2% of homes had signs of mice or rats in the past year, per the 2021 American Housing Survey.
Bay Area police release new developments in murder of Alexis Gabe
Officials used dental records to confirm human remains found in California last week belong to 24-year-old Alexis Gabe.
eastcountytoday.net
County Clerk-Records Office to Bring Back Operation Documentation
The Contra Costa Clerk-Recorder’s Office, in partnership with the County Veterans Service Office, the California Department of Motor Vehicles, County Community Colleges and several other county offices is honored to bring back “Operation Documentation” for Veterans. This event is free of charge and is offered to veterans...
postnewsgroup.com
Family Files Wrongful Death Suit on Behalf of Former Fremont Police Captain Fred Bobbitt
The family of the late Fremont Police Captain Fred “Freddie” Bobbitt filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the Alameda County Superior Court against the City of Fremont on Monday. At a press conference, Bobbitt’s survivors announced they were seeking unspecified economic and noneconomic damages. According to Bay...
'This is our pandemic': UCSF says its children's hospitals are 'overflowing' as RSV cases soar
"This situation right now with RSV and other respiratory viruses is basically our March 2020 -- this is our pandemic," said a head doctor from UCSF.
Over 18 million Californians are waiting for stimulus payments
counting money in handsPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Have you not gotten your Middle Class Tax Refund yet?Well, the good news is you're not alone. You and approximately 17,999,999 taxpaying California residents haven’t either.
