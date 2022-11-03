ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

eastcountytoday.net

Settlement Bans Paul Blanco’s Good Car Company from Operating in California

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced a settlement with the now-defunct Paul Blanco’s Good Car Company, a network of auto dealerships, and its principal executives Paul Blanco and Putu Blanco. The settlement resolves allegations that the Blancos, who are a married couple, and their company...
CALIFORNIA STATE
richmondconfidential.org

Would Props 26 or 27 benefit West Contra Costa’s only casino?

A man in a baseball cap repeatedly slams his balled up fist against a large, red button. He reaches into the back pocket of his jeans, pulls out a thick wad of $20 bills, and feeds the electronic bingo machine in between his frustration-filled hits. Next to him, a middle-aged woman in a bejeweled T-shirt and pink hoodie raises her arms in the air with pure joy, excitedly stamping her feet. Her machine dings and flashes bright, colorful lights, like the many others around her. Rows of machines are packed tightly together and nearly every seat is filled.
SAN PABLO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood to Look at $40 Million High Diversion Organics Operating Facility

On Tuesday, the City of Brentwood could begin the first step in a multi-year process towards developing a high diversion organics operating facility. The city council will take up the item on Tuesday where they will be asked to approve a memorandum of understanding with Anergia Services to investigate the facility to assist the city meet requirements to the organic waste disposal as required with SB 1383.
BRENTWOOD, CA
Terry Mansfield

California's Best Free Attractions

Are you looking for something fun in California that won't cost you anything? Then look no further. A path winding through redwood trees at Muir Woods National Monument in California (June 2022).By Marty Aligata - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
CALIFORNIA STATE
eastcountytoday.net

Update: eBART Service Restored Between Antioch and Pittsburg

9am Update: BART to Antioch service is now running. Riders can use Antioch and Pittsburg Center stations. Bay Area Rapid Transit announced there is no eBART service between Antioch and Pittsburg Center stations Tuesday morning. The service alert was issued just after 6:00 am. Tri Delta is providing bus service...
ANTIOCH, CA
Axios

San Francisco has a serious rodent problem

San Francisco is infested with rodents. Why it matters: Besides being gross, these animals can carry disease, ruin food and start electrical fires, among other problems. By the numbers (of rats): In SF, 9.2% of homes had signs of mice or rats in the past year, per the 2021 American Housing Survey.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

County Clerk-Records Office to Bring Back Operation Documentation

The Contra Costa Clerk-Recorder’s Office, in partnership with the County Veterans Service Office, the California Department of Motor Vehicles, County Community Colleges and several other county offices is honored to bring back “Operation Documentation” for Veterans. This event is free of charge and is offered to veterans...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

