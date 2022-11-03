High School Volleyball: Trinity Catholic, Vanguard take court this weekend for State semifinals

The county’s two volleyball regional champions will each take the court in the next two days with a place in the FHSAA finals at stake.

In Class 3A, Trinity Catholic (20-3) is seeded second and will host No. 3 Clearwater Central Catholic (19-7) at 7 p.m. Friday in one state semifinal. The other semi will see top-seeded Miami Westminster Christian (26-0) host No. 4 Orlando Lake Highland Prep (18-8). The winners will meet for the 3A championship on Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. at the Winter Haven Health Center at Polk State College.

In Class 5A, the fourth-seeded Knights (16-11) will visit No. 1 Jensen Beach (27-3) in a semifinal on Saturday at 7 p.m. On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded Naples Barron Collier (18-5) will host No. 3 Wesley Chapel (23-5). The winners will meet for the 5A title on Nov. 12 at 1 p.m., also at Polk State College.

Here’s what you can expect from the semifinal matches.

Why the Celtics will win

Class 3A state semifinal at Trinity Catholic, Friday 7 p.m.

They’ve done it before.

In what was the fourth victory of Trinity’s current 16-match winning streak, the Celtics topped visiting CCC 28-26, 25-21, 16-25, 25-22. Trinity has only gotten stronger since then, adding starting middle blocker Rose Gravel and outside hitter Delaney Baker, both of whom were out with injuries.

These teams also have two common opponents with CCC being swept by Venice and beating Sarasota Cardinal Mooney in four sets, while TC beat Venice 2-1 in a best-of-3 and swept Cardinal Mooney.

And how hot are the Celtics right now? They’ve lost two sets total since beating CCC on Sept. 15.

Why the Knights will win

Class 5A state semifinal at Jensen Beach, Saturday 7 p.m.

The teams ranked 1 (Jensen Beach), 3 (Barron Collier) and 5 (Wesley Chapel) join No. 11 Vanguard in the final four. So, why should the Knights be looked at as anything but underdogs?

Well, in the last two weeks, VHS has defeated No. 2 Fort Walton Beach Choctawhatchee, No. 4 Tallahassee Lincoln and No. 8 Middleburg, winning nine of the 10 sets played in those matches.

That said, if common opponents are an indicator Jensen Beach would be the favorite. The Falcons are 5-0 against Middleburg, Gainesville, West Boca Raton and Oviedo Hagerty, while the Knights went 1-0 against Middleburg, 1-1 versus Gainesville, and 0-1 against both WBHS and HHS.

Of note is that Vanguard played much of the season without a full roster but the Knights are at optimum health now.