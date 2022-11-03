Read full article on original website
Takeoff Faced Major Legal Trouble Before Tragic Death and Set To Testify On January 2023
Takeoff was in legal problems just before his tragic death. The Migos rapper, 28, was sued by a victim only known as Jane Doe, who claimed the rapper, whose true name is Krishnik Khari Ball, sexually abused her at a house party held by a producer friend in June 2020.
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
Aaron Carter's Ex Melanie Martin Tearfully Reacts to News of His Death
The mother of Aaron Carter's son posted a heartbreaking video seemingly reacting to the news that the singer died Saturday morning. He was 34. Aaron's ex, Melanie Martin, posted a 2-second video on TikTok in which she's seen behind the wheel of a car crying hysterically. She didn't caption the video, but fans were quick to offer their condolences. One fan wrote, "I am so so sorry 🥺 Please remember you have the biggest part of him then anyone does and that is Prince." Another fan wrote, "Stay strong for your baby, lead prince down a better road. So many blessings your way."
TVLine Items: Edgar Ramirez Leads New Dr. Death, Fargo Casting and More
Dr. Death is up to no good again, and this time, Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) will be wielding his scalpel. The actor will star in the Season 2 of the Peacock anthology series, which will be based on the “Miracle Man” storyline from the Dr. Death podcast’s most recent third season. “Paolo Macchiarini (Ramirez) is a charming surgeon, renowned for his innovative operations that earn him the nickname ‘Miracle Man,'” reads the official show synopsis. “When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing...
Aaron Carter's Friend Shares Personal Details Surrounding His Death (Exclusive)
Aaron Carter's friend is speaking out in the wake of his death. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Gary Madatyan, Carter's friend of more than a decade, and he opened up about what he saw when he arrived at the late singer's home on Saturday following Carter's death. ET has reached out to Carter's manager for comment.
Lindsay Lohan 'Would Love' to Reunite With 'Freaky Friday' Co-Star Jamie Lee Curtis (Exclusive)
While promoting her new Netflix film, Falling for Christmas, Lindsay Lohan took a moment to look back on one of her hits, Freaky Friday, which turns 20 next year. "You're aging me," she joked, when ET's Denny Directo brought up the upcoming anniversary for the acclaimed body-swap remake starring her and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Pregnant 'When Calls the Heart' Star Andrea Brooks Reveals Gender of Baby No. 2! (Exclusive)
Andrea Brooks, who plays the beloved Hope Valley doctor on When Calls the Heart, exclusively opens up to ET's Deidre Behar about expecting her second little one. The Canadian actress gets candid about pregnancy the second time around, including when she's due, the gender of the baby and even a few behind-the-scenes secrets about using props to conceal her bump while filming the period drama's tenth season.
Zac Efron's Wrestling in 'Iron Claw' Sneak Peek Will Stun You
Zac Efron's got the moves! In a new photo shared to Instagram on Monday, Efron gave fans the first look at his upcoming film, Iron Claw. In the pic, a muscled-up Efron is transformed into wrestler Kevin Von Erich, going airborne in the ring as he slams his opponent with a swift kick to the face.
'Dancing With the Stars' Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Remembers 'Bright Light' Aaron Carter (Exclusive)
The Dancing With the Stars family is taking the time to remember season 9 contestant Aaron Carter. The singer, who placed fifth on the dancing competition back in 2009, died over the weekend. He was 34. "I saw the news, and I was shocked," DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba tells...
