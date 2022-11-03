OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Sports betting kicked off in West Virginia casinos in late 2018. The Mountain State was the fourth state to go live with this type of gambling. “We were going to enter a new environment, wasn't quite certain what it was going to do, but it's been very successful,” Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack Regional President Kim Florence said. “The millions we have been able to bring in has done a lot for the economy in West Virginia. We're really proud to be a part of that, to provide more for the state of West Virginia.”

