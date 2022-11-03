Read full article on original website
Columbus police searching for missing man last seen Nov. 7
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. William Hendley went missing on Thursday, November 3, 2022 between 5:30pm and 6:00pm near 16th Avenue. He was last seen wearing a light brown jacket and light blue jeans. Anyone...
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting near Braebern St.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is currently investigating a deadly shooting near Braebern Street in Columbus. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 28-year-old Keaton Hightower. According to officials, the deadly shooting occurred on Parkwood Drive near Braebern Street. It’s unknown...
Suspect arrested after man dies from several hits to head on Blan St.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested after being charged with the murder of a man from October 19. Christopher Williams was killed back on October 19 in the 2400 block of Blan Street. Officials say an autopsy revealed that he was struck over the head repeatedly by another man leading to his death.
Former Eufaula nursing home employee arrested on fraud, forgery charges
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - An investigation into forgery and theft at Crowne Nursing Home in Eufaula culminated in the arrest of a former employee. On November 7, 49-year-old Rebecca Jo Allen, of Hurtsboro, was arrested for theft of property 1st degree, forgery 3rd degree and financial exploitation of elderly 1st degree.
LaGrange officers investigate aggravated assault after shots fired in home
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange officers are investigating an aggravated assault after shots were fired into a home. On November 5, at approximately 1:35 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Glenn Robertson Street in reference to shots fired into a home in the area. According to officials, the...
LaGrange police investigate assault after man allegedly hit woman in mouth, broke her tooth
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault after a woman was allegedly struck in the mouth by a man. On November 5, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to the 100 block Cross Creek Drive in LaGrange in reference to an aggravated battery.
Man arrested in weekend Auburn shooting
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was seriously wounded in a Saturday morning shooting, according to Auburn police. Authorities said they responded to East Alabama Medical Center’s emergency room in reference to a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, the woman was able to speak with officers before she was airlifted to a trauma center, where she’s reported to be in serious, but stable condition.
Opelika Parks and Rec to host grand opening for new archery park
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika Parks and Recreation is holding a grand opening for a new archery park in the area. On November 9, Opelika Parks and Rec will host a grand opening for the Opelika Community Archery Park at 2 p.m. in Spring Villa Park. The archery park includes...
Auburn to host Veterans Day ceremony on November 11
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn community is invited to honor those who have served our country at the 2022 Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11. The Veterans Memorial ceremony is set to begin at 10 a.m. on the northeast corner of Ross St. and Glenn Ave. Mayor Ron...
Help fight hunger, donate to WTVM’s Share Your Thanks by Giving food drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner and WTVM has partnered with local sponsors to restock the shelves of our local food banks. Many people in our community are facing uncertainties caused by inflation. WTVM, Sons Chevrolet, Sons Ford, Daniel Appliance, Rivertown Buick GMC, the River Dragons,...
One More Warm Day Until Fall Returns
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another mild night in store with a teeny tiny chance for showers in the early evening hours. Heading out the door, temperatures will be in the mid 60s with just a few passing clouds in the sky - great weather to watch the lunar eclipse occurring from 5:15-6:45 AM ET! The latter part of the day will be warm again, but not as muggy as the past few days as gusty winds bring in some cooler and drier air. A nice afternoon to get out and vote! Tuesday night temps will get back into the upper 40s again. Wednesday afternoon will be much more fall-like with highs topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s. Pleasant conditions remain Thursday, but by the evening we will see moisture build back in as subtropical storm (possibly hurricane) Nicole moves inland. This will bring a chance for showers and storms into Friday. By Saturday a strong front will push through the Valley leaving us dry and much cooler for the last part of the weekend. Sunday’s highs are projected to be in the mid 50s, with overnight lows in the 30s again heading into the next work week! Conditions remain dry for the first part of that week, with the next chance for showers not until Wednesday.
Very warm Election Day, More comfortable rest of the week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Highs climb into the 80s again today before a more typical pattern for November sets up the rest of the workweek. We are going to watch late week rain chances that are a little fluid right now, but we are pretty confident that a winter-like chill moves in over the weekend and early next week.
2022 Election Day: Chattahoochee Valley voter guide
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to cast ballots in the 2022 midterm election. SAMPLE BALLOT: VIEW YOUR NOV. 8 SAMPLE BALLOT BY CLICKING HERE. YOUR POLLING PLACE: LOCATE WHERE YOU WILL VOTE ON NOV. 8. VOTER REGISTRATION: CHECK YOUR CURRENT VOTER REGISTRATION...
