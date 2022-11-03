Lakeland's Rosenkranz in position to medal at state swim meet

Lakeland senior Bobbie Rosenkranz was stunned when she looked at the scoreboard following her race in the 100-yard backstroke at last week's Class 3A, Region 2 swim meet.

“My jaw kind of dropped,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting it.”

It wasn’t her second-place finish that surprised her. It was her time.

Rosenkranz dropped her time by a second by finishing in 58.76 seconds, which puts her in position to medal for the first time as an individual at the state meet. She is is seeded seventh.

She’ll attempt that feat on Friday at the 2022 FHSAA Class 3A Swimming and Diving Championship at Sailfish Splash Waterpark & Aquatics Center in Stuart. The 4A meet is Saturday.

Rosenkranz also finished second at the region meet in the 200 free but she was a little disappointed in her time of 1:58.30. She is seeded 19th in the 200 free, and her goal list to get down to 1:57.

“I don't have any exceptions in terms of ranking, I’m going for best time,” she said. “I want to go 1:57 for it to count for USA swimming.”

Her big focus is the 200 back where she will have the chance for her best finish as an individual. Last year, she won two medals as part of the 200 medley relay team and the 200 freestyle relay team that finished eighth and seventh respectively. In her individual events, she finished 13th in the 200 free in 1:58.99 and 15th in the 100 back in 1:00.66.

Rosenkranz had been battling medical issues in the week prior to the region meet so she wasn’t expecting to post the time she did. Her time, however, put her in position to cap her high school career with her best finish at state. Her goal is to maintain at least her seventh-place seed placement.

“I think it will be difficult (to move up),” she said. “Hopefully, I can find some energy and pull through.”

Rosenkranz will be swimming in a different environment than her previous visits to state.

“It is a little scary not having my team with me,” she said. “The last couple of years I had my relay supporting me. I'm not going ot have that support system. I’m just going focus on my individual event.”

The only other Lakeland swimmer at the state meet is senior Alex Vasquez, who is seeded 10th in the 50 free and 16th in the 100 free. At the region meet, he finished fourth in 22.13 in the 50 free and third in the 100 free in 48.70.

One more Polk County athlete qualified for the 3A state meet and has a chance to medal. Kathleen sophomore Ethan Ketchum finished runner-up in boys diving at the region meet and is seeded seventh in the event at state.

Cardosi brothers head to 4A state meet

Sophomore Dylan Cardosi qualified in two individual events for the Class 4A state meet, and senior Sean Cardosi qualified for one individual event. They both also qualified for in the 200 free relay.

Dylan’s best chance for a top 16 finish at the state meet will be in the 100 butterfly. He finished ninth in 51.63 and is seeded 17th. He also finished ninth in 1:46.47, which barely allowed him to qualify for state. He is tied as the final qualifier in the event.

Sean finished tied for sixth in 49.32 in the 100 free, and he is seeded 24th.

The Cardosi brothers will also swim in the 200 freestyle relay with Luis Perdomo Leyva and Benson Huntley Jr. George Jenkins finished fourth in the event at the region meet and is seeded 12th at state.

In the 200 medley relay, George Jenkins took fourth at the region meet but fell short of qualifying for state.

