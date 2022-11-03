Read full article on original website
Could this cheaper, more climate-friendly perennial rice transform farming?
Thousands of farmers in China have started to grow a remarkable new version of rice, one that realizes an old scientific dream. It's a perennial form of the grain, which doesn't have to be planted anew each season, but emerges year after year from long-lived roots in the soil just as many wild grasses do.
Money will likely be the central tension in the U.N.'s COP27 climate negotiations
As the United Nations climate conference opens in Egypt, the most critical talks will likely focus on the soaring costs of limiting — and adapting to — global warming, especially in the world's most vulnerable countries. It's a contentious conversation more than a decade in the making. In...
FAQ: What's at stake at the COP27 global climate negotiations
A major international climate meeting is kicking off in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Hundreds of world leaders will spend the next two weeks discussing global efforts to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions and pay for the costs of climate change. The meeting comes at a crucial time for the planet: if...
The U.N. chief tells the climate summit: Cooperate or perish
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — "Cooperate or perish," the United Nations chief told dozens of leaders gathered Monday for international climate talks, warning them that the world is "on a highway to climate hell" and urging the two biggest polluting countries, China and the United States, to work together to avert it.
Why Americans living abroad are a voting bloc with untapped political potential
After graduating high school in Georgia in 1969, Herbert Ruffin was drafted into the military to serve as an infantryman in Vietnam. A year later, he was badly wounded in a firefight. He was awarded the Purple Heart and went on to serve his country for more than two decades.
They made a material that doesn't exist on Earth. That's only the start of the story.
It sounds like the plot of a science fiction movie: humans are destroying the Earth, gouging huge scars in its crust, and polluting the air and the ground as they mine and refine a key element essential for technological advance. One day, scientists examining an alien meteorite discover a unique metal that negates the need for all that excavation and pollution. Best of all, the metal can be replicated, in a laboratory, using base materials. The world is saved!
Why a Southern California congressional race hinges on Asian American voters
Little Saigon in Orange County, Calif., boasts the largest concentration of Vietnamese people outside Vietnam. Democrat and congressional hopeful Jay Chen showed up one day in September, dressed in his uniform from the U.S. Navy Reserves. He was there to visit the Museum of the Republic of Vietnam, a one-room collection of artifacts donated by veterans and refugees of the country's civil war, tucked in the back corner of one of the shopping centers.
Here's what happened today at the U.N.'s COP27 climate negotiations
International climate negotiations got underway today with dire warnings about climate-driven disasters, pleas to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and a plan for a new global weather early warning system. The United Nations, which organizes annual climate negotiations, says about 44,000 people are attending this year's meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt....
Travel diary: Tracking climate, migration and the far-right from Africa to Europe
This is the landing page for a travel blog for the NPR project that examined how the ripples of climate change radiate outward. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Tagged as:. The activist who threw soup on a van Gogh says it's the planet that's being destroyed. November...
A total lunar eclipse happened Tuesday — and it won't happen again for 3 years
For about an hour and a half on Tuesday morning, the moon appeared a deep shade of red — an astronomical delight for many, or perhaps an Election Day omen, depending on who you ask. Across Asia, Australia and the Americas, people woke up early and stayed up late...
