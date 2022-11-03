ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Texans WR Brandin Cooks out vs. Eagles

By Field Level Media
 5 days ago

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks reportedly will not play against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, two days after the team failed to move him at the NFL trade deadline.

Multiple media reports said Cooks had hoped to be traded to a playoff contender. Cooks did not practice on either Tuesday or Wednesday due to personal reasons.

Money may have been a possible snag to any deal involving Cooks. He is due $18 million fully guaranteed next season.

Cooks, 29, has team-leading totals in catches (32) and receiving yards (354) this season for the Texans (1-5-1), who are also without fellow wideout Nico Collins for Thursday's game against the Eagles (7-0). Collins, who is dealing with a groin injury, is second on the team with 305 receiving yards.

Cooks has 605 receptions for 8,271 yards and 47 scores in 126 career games with the New Orleans Saints (2014-16), New England Patriots (2017), Los Angeles Rams (2018-19) and Texans.

He was selected by the Saints with the 20th overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft. --Field Level Media

Wyoming News

49ers tab RB Elijah Mitchell for return to practice

The San Francisco 49ers designated three players for return from injured reserve Monday, including second-year running back Elijah Mitchell. Also returning to practice were linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz. Mitchell was injured in the first game of the season, missing two months with a sprained right MCL in his knee. Mitchell was hurt after being tackled by Bears safety Eddie Jackson, whose shoulder collided with Mitchell's knee....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wyoming News

NFL: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys

Oct 23, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is tackled by Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
ARLINGTON, TX
Wyoming News

Bills QB Josh Allen undergoing tests on bruised elbow

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen underwent further testing on his bruised right elbow on Monday. Allen said Sunday night he felt "slight pain" in what he described as a bruise on his throwing elbow, an injury incurred in the Bills' loss to the New York Jets. Head coach Sean McDermott said Monday afternoon that a clearer picture of the injury would be gleaned by the Bills' medical team in the...
BUFFALO, NY
Wyoming News

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints

Nov 7, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) tackles Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake (17) in the end zone as he makes a touchdown during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wyoming News

Mike Tomlin: Steelers 'optimistic' OLB T.J. Watt could return Sunday

Steelers All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt might be ready to jump from practice to gameday on Sunday when Pittsburgh returns from last week's bye. Safety Damontae Kazee (arm) and Watt (torn pectoral muscle) are eligible to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints if they're activated from injured reserve. Kazee said Monday that he is fully healed from the broken forearm he suffered in preseason. "We'll continue to monitor those...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wyoming News

Ravens soar by Saints to win third straight

Kenyan Drake rushed for two touchdowns and Lamar Jackson passed for one as the Baltimore Ravens won their third consecutive game, a 27-13 decision over the host New Orleans Saints on Monday night. Jackson completed 12 of 22 passes for 133 yards and rushed 11 times for 82 yards, finishing 11 yards shy of Drake's team-leading ground total, as the Ravens (6-3) possessed the ball for 37:47 of the game. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wyoming News

Falcons' Arthur Smith: 'Not a disconnect' between Mariota, Pitts

Behind every good offense, there is a good offensive line. And the Atlanta Falcons have been fortunate to have one of the league's best units so far in the 2022 campaign. But that unit took another hit Sunday when left guard Matt Hennessy injured his knee in the Falcons' 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Coach Arthur Smith said Hennessy "won't be available this week" when the Falcons (4-5) hit the road to take on the Carolina Panthers (2-7) in an NFC South showdown...
ATLANTA, GA
WANE 15

Saturday faces daunting task in preparing Colts for Raiders

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday faces a daunting task this week. First, he must select a play-caller. Then he must map out a game plan, figure out what’s wrong with the offense, try to fix a struggling offensive line and beat Las Vegas on the road. It’s a lot to ask […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wyoming News

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Sep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs the ball as Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) attempts the tackle during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wyoming News

NFL flexes Chiefs-Chargers to ‘SNF’ in Week 11

The NFL on Tuesday flexed in the Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Chargers contest for the Sunday night game in Week 11. The Pittsburgh Steelers-Cincinnati Bengals game got flexed out of that spot, sliding to a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff slot on CBS. NBC owns the "Sunday Night Football" package with a recurring kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Chiefs travel to Los Angeles for the second meeting of the season...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wyoming News

Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud reclaims Heisman favorite status

Hendon Hooker's time atop the Heisman Trophy odds proved to be short-lived. Tennessee's signal-caller dropped back below Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud following the Volunteers' decisive loss to Georgia on Saturday. Stroud, who has spent most of the season as the Heisman Trophy frontrunner, is now being offered at +175 at BetMGM. He has been backed by 9.2 percent of the tickets and 12.0 percent of the money. Hendon is...
COLUMBUS, OH
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

