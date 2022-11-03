All candidates for San Bernardino Community College District Area 4 in California complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for San Bernardino Community College District Area 4 in California —incumbent Nathan D. Gonzales and Christian Thomas Shaughnessy — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

According to the San Bernardino Community College district website, “seven trustees, elected from your communities, and two student representatives elected by their respective campuses govern the San Bernardino Community College District. Trustees serve a four-year term, while the non-voting student trustees serve a one-year term.”

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Gonzales:

“Eliminating barriers to student access and success is my top priority. Whether that’s through generous financial aid, our books+ program, which pays for the entire cost of books and course materials, or programs designed to make an impact in students lives and strengthen their chances of success, I’m committed to giving students the tools they need to achieve a life-changing education.”

“SBCCD must be a leader and partner in addressing regional issues – our district already makes an economic impact of more the. $600 million in the Inland Empire, and with the power of KVCR we can turn this news desert into our news oasis.”

“We must be ever mindful to ensure fiscal accountability and sustainability in order to maintain the trust and confidence instilled in us by you, the taxpayers who make sure our community colleges get the funding they deserve.”

Shaughnessy:

“I will promote official mentoring programs to keep our youth permanently away from the path to violence and on the path of graduation and employment.”

“I will help create vocational centers on every campus that will provide paid apprenticeships to students who want to enter the trades, avoid student debt, and get inflation resistant jobs.”

“As a trustee I will look forward to ensuring that our wonderful support staff and faculty get the thriving wages and benefits they deserve to live happy and fulfilling lives with their families in the region while having the remote work flexibility to watch their children grow up and attend to their elders in their old age.”

Click on the candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

