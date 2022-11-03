ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Man accused of setting fire to truck in Warren

By Chelsea Simeon
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00fjV5_0ixZJcW800

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a suspect wanted for arson in Warren in September.

Officers arrested Jerry Lough, 43, of Newton Falls, on a warrant Thursday.

According to police, Lough was accused of setting a truck on fire on September 28.

Man stabbed twice at South Side home

According to a police report, the truck had been parked in his ex-girlfriend’s driveway, and some of her belongings were inside. Family members were able to put the fire out and reported that the truck sustained substantial smoke and minor fire damage.

The woman and her mother reported seeing her ex-boyfriend running from the scene, the report stated.

Nadine Grimley contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man accused of beating dogs with shovel

Humane Agents in Youngstown are investigating after they say the owner of several dogs used a shovel to break up a fight between the animals. Tyrone Fields, 63, was booked into the county jail Saturday on an animal cruelty charge. According to a post on Animal Charity of Ohio’s Facebook...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

54K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy