Man accused of setting fire to truck in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a suspect wanted for arson in Warren in September.

Officers arrested Jerry Lough, 43, of Newton Falls, on a warrant Thursday.

According to police, Lough was accused of setting a truck on fire on September 28.

According to a police report, the truck had been parked in his ex-girlfriend’s driveway, and some of her belongings were inside. Family members were able to put the fire out and reported that the truck sustained substantial smoke and minor fire damage.

The woman and her mother reported seeing her ex-boyfriend running from the scene, the report stated.

Nadine Grimley contributed to this report.

