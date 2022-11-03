Public spaces where smokers can puff away continue to go up in smoke. Over the years, Santa Monica has sought to restrict the places where lighting up is allowed, placing various prohibitions on smoking in areas like elevators, parks, the Pier, public beaches, outdoor dining areas, on the Third Street Promenade, within any farmer’s market, in public parks, inside hotels, and inside or within 20 feet of the entrance (or open windows of) any public buildings.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO