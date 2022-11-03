ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Santa Monica Daily Press

Election Day arrives with few ballots already returned

Vote Centers will open one final time Tuesday morning, welcoming voters to cast ballots in time to be counted for the 2022 midterm elections. This is your last chance to weigh in on city council, rent control, property transfer tax, LA County Sheriff, LA County Supervisor and dozens of other races.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Ordinance to protect private trees could be considered in Santa Monica

More than a month after nine trees in the North of Montana neighborhood were illegally and harmfully pruned in an act of what Santa Monica Public Landscape Manager Matthew Wells has called “vandalism,” several residents of neighboring homes have come forward to say they saw the work being done, but are unable to provide details about the contractor.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

District reports progress on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) have long been topics of discussion in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD), but, for many years, Executive Director of Elementary Schools Steve Richardson said efforts to improve in this arena have “largely been inspired by hope but resulted in little change.”. “Despite...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Just the fact

Crime: LA County’s violent crime rate relative to the rest of the US has been on an upward trajectory since 2013. In 2021, there were 586 violent crimes per 100,000 residents, which is 48% greater than national average of 396 per 100,000 Americans.
Santa Monica Daily Press

Council moves to further restrict outdoor smoking

Public spaces where smokers can puff away continue to go up in smoke. Over the years, Santa Monica has sought to restrict the places where lighting up is allowed, placing various prohibitions on smoking in areas like elevators, parks, the Pier, public beaches, outdoor dining areas, on the Third Street Promenade, within any farmer’s market, in public parks, inside hotels, and inside or within 20 feet of the entrance (or open windows of) any public buildings.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

USPS on hiring blitz in Santa Monica

Post offices in Santa Monica and across Los Angeles are moving quickly to take on new hires in time for the busy holiday season. But despite the increased urgency as letter and package shipments increase in December, much of the hiring is part of a wider need to increase staffing long term.
SANTA MONICA, CA

