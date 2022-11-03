The Geely brand Zeekr is following up the release of its previous EV with a minivan called the Zeekr 009. The boxy new EV will ride on the same platform as the sleek 001, but the 009 is either a minivan or an MPV depending on your preference and location. But the 009's performance and luxury are impressive regardless of what you call it. If you’ve ever wanted a minivan that can go 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds, then the Zeekr 009 is it.

1 DAY AGO