Honda Previews e:N2 EV Concept Destined for China
Another cool electric Honda was introduced overseas, and of course, if it’s made, it will never see U.S. shores. Honda’s e:N2 concept car was unveiled over the weekend at the Fifth China International Import Expo in Shanghai, with looks to kill. And it’s destined for sales in China.
Thailand's 'Floating Train' Gives Riders an Up-Close View of a Crumbling World
Scenic trains are all the rage. A nice, smooth ride, a gorgeous view, the full knowledge that you don’t have to operate a vehicle and can simply enjoy the sights — it’s a wonderful combination. A scenic train that passes directly over water, making it seem like you’re floating, sounds like an incredible sightseeing experience. If only the reasons for all that water weren’t so terrifying.
The Zeekr 009 Is An EV Minivan With Over 500 Horsepower and More Than a 500-Mile Range
The Geely brand Zeekr is following up the release of its previous EV with a minivan called the Zeekr 009. The boxy new EV will ride on the same platform as the sleek 001, but the 009 is either a minivan or an MPV depending on your preference and location. But the 009's performance and luxury are impressive regardless of what you call it. If you’ve ever wanted a minivan that can go 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds, then the Zeekr 009 is it.
This Is The World's Only 10-Seat Automatic V8 Dodge Viper RT/10
Even if you’d never buy one, you have to admit the original Dodge Viper RT/10 was an awesome car. V10 engine. No luxury features or driver aids. High risk of death if you make even the smallest mistake. It was absolutely incredible. The only downside was that if you wanted to risk the life of more than one friend, you were out of luck. At least you were before someone built this Viper limo.
Plane Crashes Into Lake Victoria, 19 Dead
A Precision Air flight crashed into Lake Victoria Sunday morning, killing 19 people including both pilots. The disaster occurred shortly after take off at 8:50 a.m. local time when the ATR-42 aircraft operated by the Tanzanian airline encountered bad weather during a flight from Dar es Salaam on the coast of Tanzania to Bukoba on the western shore of Africa’s largest lake.
