Vermont State Launches Public Health Initiative for Infectious Disease Response
– The Vermont Department of Health has launched a first-of-a-kind program to support healthcare professionals with timely information on disease diagnosis, testing, treatment and patient education resources — improving public health response statewide. The program is powered by a partnership with VisualDx and is available to Vermont healthcare professionals.
Parkview Health Launches Virtual Care Offering, Powered by Veta Health
– Veta Health announced today the launch of its virtual care offering at Parkview Health (Parkview), a not-for-profit, Indiana-based network of 10 hospitals and more than 100 clinics. – In partnership with Veta Health, Parkview will offer its patients virtual care programs designed to support patient recovery and self-management at...
Nuvance Health Launches Cognitive Care-At-Home Program
– Nuvance Health, a system of nonprofit hospitals and outpatient healthcare services throughout the Hudson Valley and western Connecticut launches a pilot that provides brain-stimulating activities such as gamification and a way to upload family photos and videos for “reminiscence” therapy. – The platform, Neuroglee Connect uses artificial...
