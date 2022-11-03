Read full article on original website
Amber Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy out of Kentucky
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a missing toddler in Kentucky. The alert was issued for one-year-old Johnny Kirk, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported the cancellation Saturday morning.
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Morning, November 8th, 2022
Outcome of the midterm elections could change the balance of power at state and federal level. With millions of Americans headed to the polls, the outcome could change the balance of power in both state and federal level.
Working Iowa: Raining Rose hiring
Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Syncbak has offices in New York, but the headquarters are right here, in Marion, Iowa. With the media technology space expanding, they are looking to hire, to keep up with the company's growth.
Election races on the ballot in Iowa
Outcome of the midterm elections could change the balance of power at state and federal level. With millions of Americans headed to the polls, the outcome could change the balance of power in both state and federal level.
Nice Election day, strong cold front arrives Thursday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a pretty nice Election Day across eastern Iowa. Highs will be in the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds around. Wednesday and Thursday continue to look like the warmest days of the week with highs well into the 60s. In addition to those warmer temperatures will come gusty south winds, particularly on Thursday. Thursday night, a very strong cold front is still on track to move through with a chance of showers and storms. Look for temperatures to plummet well down to the 20s by Friday morning! Given such a drastic change in airmasses, there may be a few flurries squeezed out of the clouds on Friday but if so, no accumulation is expected at this time. It’ll be winter coat weather this weekend with highs only in the lower 30s.
Gas prices on the rise again
Outcome of the midterm elections could change the balance of power at state and federal level. With millions of Americans headed to the polls, the outcome could change the balance of power in both state and federal level.
Study shows why some people have preferences for cats or dogs
Outcome of the midterm elections could change the balance of power at state and federal level. With millions of Americans headed to the polls, the outcome could change the balance of power in both state and federal level.
Show You Care: Univ. of Iowa students helping raise funds for students overseas
People in Ukraine prepare for winter without power amid ongoing war. If Russia continues to strike the country's energy infrastructure, people may have no electricity, water or heat in the coming months.
Iowa thrift stores do record business during inflation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As inflation continues to impact businesses across the country, some thrift stores in Iowa are reporting a boom in business as families look for ways to save. Shaun Clasen was at Style Encore Sunday afternoon searching for a good thrift store find. “I like to...
Iowa GOP blacklists KCRG from election night coverage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Republican Party has blocked access for KCRG-TV9 to cover its political rally on election night in an apparent effort to blacklist a media outlet due to coverage. The Republican Party of Iowa is hosting a GOP Victory Party at the Hilton in Downtown...
Poll: Iowa voters favor Republicans in all four congressional districts
Elon Musk is making changes to Twitter before the midterm election. Election officials say they're more prepared than ever to keep election safe. Election officials say they're more prepared than ever to protect every voter and election workers on election day.
Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll indicates Republican strength in races for Congress
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republicans have the upper hand in two U.S. Congressional districts in Iowa, according to the final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, with the other two at tighter margins. The poll, of likely voters or Iowans who have already voted, asked respondents whether they favored the...
Republicans have edge in Iowa Congressional districts in final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll
Show You Care: Univ. of Iowa students helping raise funds for students overseas. A group of University of Iowa students is raising money for their fellow students, who are pursuing their education thousands of miles away.
We are three days away from the election, and early voting numbers are down in Iowa compared to the past two midterm elections.
ACLU of Iowa offering toolkit to advocate for the removal of police in schools. The civil rights organization also included data from several Iowa school districts, showing disparities between arrests of black students and white students.
Early voting down in the state compared to recent midterm elections
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are three days away from the election, and early voting numbers are down in Iowa compared to the past two midterm elections. As of Saturday, 292,000 absentee ballots have been received. That’s down significantly from total absentee ballots in 2018 when 547,000 ballots were received. In 2014, there were more than 469,000.
Outcome of the midterm elections could change the balance of power at state and federal level
Outcome of the midterm elections could change the balance of power at state and federal level. With millions of Americans headed to the polls, the outcome could change the balance of power in both state and federal level.
Final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of election cycle shows strong position for Republicans in topline races
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The last Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of the 2022 election showed swings toward Republican candidates in key races in the state. The poll, of likely voters or Iowans who have already voted, showed a significant shift toward incumbent Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection chances, with 53% of respondents choosing him against 41% for Democratic challenger Mike Franken. 3% said they would cast their ballot for another person, 2% were undecided, and 1% refused to reveal who they had already voted for.
