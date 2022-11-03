ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Configurator Now Live With Pricing

We love it when a new car configurator goes live, especially for a car as special as the 2023 Corvette Z06. It allows you to spend at least an hour staring at a computer screen with a stern look on your face. That intense kind of concentration one gets when busy with vertical synergy integration. Best of all, the boss thinks you're hard at work.
These Vehicles Are Dead for 2023

The checkered flag is waving for a number of vehicles after the 2022 model year. It’s time to bid farewell to fuel-sipping economy cars such as the Chevrolet Spark and Hyundai Accent, and supercars including the Acura NSX, Ford GT, and Lamborghini Aventador. Not even functional little work vans...
Ringbrothers' '69 Camaro shares only two parts with original

Ringbrothers' latest Camaro build, known as Strode, was unveiled this week at the SEMA show in Las Vegas. While it may resemble the 1969 classic, it's been almost fully built from the ground up as a new car. In fact, it shares just two parts with the original. The build...
7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price

If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic, when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
Inside SME's New 3,080-HP Billet-Aluminum LS Engine

﻿﻿There's no denying that the LSX engine family has been hugely successful and impressive, and aftermarket support for it has been plentiful, boosting the platform's horsepower-making ability. We've seen impressive power-output from these engines over the years, but enthusiasts have pushed the OE components—as well as many aftermarket parts—well beyond their design envelopes. The result can be an unreliable engine program, and that's the last thing you want when you're spending big bucks for big performance. Steve Morris of Steve Morris Engines (SME) decided to build an LS engine that could not only surpass all aftermarket offerings in the power-delivery department, but do so with drag-and-drive reliability.
The 10 Most Affordable Cars in the U.S.

Supply chain issues in the auto market have hurt dealers and car buyers this year, with prices. Dealers often have few vehicles, and the small number they get often go to customers within days. Manufacturers have shuttered assembly lines, and their bottom lines have been affected. In addition to car shortage, another new wrinkle for […]
Barn Find Mustang Literally Torn Out

They had to take down part of a wall to get it out…. For about 40 years, a classic Ford Mustang sat tucked away in a pole barn in the middle of rural Michigan. Until recently, not many people knew of its existence, that is until a barn find hunter tracked it down, bagging the kind of car he had always dreamed of finding. In fact, the guy said the day before he extracted the classic pony car he couldn’t even sleep out of sheer excitement.
Watch A 370-HP Supercharged Suzuki Hayabusa Annihilate A Drag Strip

TTS Performance is a specialist in superchargers, and not long ago it did its magic on a 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa. The result was a manic 370-horsepower SuperBusa (as called by TTS), and it was only fair to imagine what this beast would do in a straight line considering TTS’ supercharged 200-HP Harley-Davidson Road King was insanely fast. Lucky for us, the wondering ends now as the TTS team has finally taken the SuperBusa on a drag strip, and to no one’s surprise, it set some blistering times.
Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp

Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
