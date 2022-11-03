ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordon, PA

skooknews.com

Local Veterans Treated to Free Meal in Lavelle

On Friday, military veterans were treated to a free meal by Bixler Pyrotechnics, of Ashland. This marked the 7th year that fireworks display company held the event at the Church of the Nazarene in Lavelle. The event ran from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and a little more than an hour after...
LAVELLE, PA
wkok.com

Fire Hits Snyder County Business, Apartment, No Injuries Reported

SHAMOKIN DAM – Fire hit an apartment in Snyder County Sunday evening, no one was hurt but a family is being helped by the Red Cross. CSR 911 tells us, volunteers were called to 4747 Susquehanna Trail, that is a Route 15 business and apartment north of the 11 & 15 split. It was near Blue Hill Drive in Shamokin Dam.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Shooting in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — One person was injured after a shooting in Luzerne County Monday night. Police were called to the intersection of Zerby and Lawrence Avenues in Edwardsville around 5 p.m. Officials say a man was shot before going into a home on Zerby Avenue. The man was taken...
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
skooknews.com

Fire Personnel Responding to Working Brush Fire near Hegins

Fire personnel are responding to a working brush fire near Hegins. Just after 11:30pm, Saturday, emergency personnel were called to 365 East Mountain Road for a working brush fire. The call came in as a tree on wires with arching in front of the address, but when the first chief...
HEGINS, PA
Newswatch 16

Garage fire in Butler Township

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames broke out in a garage and home in Butler Township on Sunday. Firefighters tell Newswatch 16 that despite having trouble getting to the fire because of limited access due to a bridge with weight restrictions, they were able to knock out the blaze with brush fire trucks.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Kulpmont Man Arrested for Destroying Pool with Fireworks in Ashland

A Kulpmont man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after he allegedly destroyed a pool in Ashland with a firework. According to court documents, on October 4th, 2022, Ashland Police were called to the 1400 Block of Centre Street for a report of fireworks being thrown into a pool.
ASHLAND, PA
PennLive.com

Son stabs mother at Pa. motel: report

A Pennsylvania woman is recovering after state police say her son stabbed her, according to a story from WBRE/WYOU. The incident occurred Saturday evening at the Plateau Motel on Route 9-40 in Kidder Township, Carbon County, according to the news outlet. Citing a press release, the site said Michelle Sacerdote,...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, Tioga establishments receive citations from liquor enforcement officers

The PA State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued citations to a number of establishments in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Tioga counties during the month of October. According to a report, citations were issued to the following: Clinton County: Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages on Aug. 1 with an expired...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Kingston officer dazed after being punched in head

KINGSTON — A Kingston police officer was dazed after being punched three times in the head by a man who initiated a foot chase Sunday. Police responded to a report of a trespasser in the rear yard of a home in the 400 block of Rutter Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. The homeowner told police the man threatened her after she told him to leave. She described the trespasser as wearing a black parka jacket and gray shorts.
KINGSTON, PA
wkok.com

Two Road Deaths Reported in Snyder County, Friday and Saturday

SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove state troopers say they investigated two tragic crashes involving Valley residents this weekend. The first occurred Friday about 6:30pm in Monroe Township, Snyder County along Penns Drive. Killed in a one vehicle crash was 29-year-old Lance Sensenig of Winfield. They say he was driving an SUV which went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Obituaries for November 7th, 2022

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ Tabitha Lanning, age 81, of Hegins, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Broad Mountain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville. She was born on Thursday, September 18, 1941, in Wilkes Barre, a daughter of the late Robert J Powell and the late...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Woman used man's ID to open account, steal money

Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman reportedly used a man’s identity to open a bank account in his name and steal medical reimbursement checks. Michelle Marie Oboro, 31, had been staying with the man at his home on E. Eighth Street in Berwick, he told police. He’d been expecting a $105 reimbursement check for diabetic supplies that never arrived, so he checked with the company, he told police. The company told him the check had been sent and cashed already. ...
BERWICK, PA
thehighlandernews.org

Mis Main Eats: Anthony’s Restaurant in Old Forge

When writing this column, I like to cover restaurants that are either local or within a reasonable driving distance from campus. While this restaurant is certainly drive-able, it’s not exactly the closest, but it holds a special place in my heart. Anthony’s in Old Forge is an Italian restaurant....
OLD FORGE, PA
WBRE

Snyder County Commissioner loses father in crash

PORT TREVORTON, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennslyvania State Police report there was a fatal crash on Saturday involving a tractor in Port Trevorton. According to PSP on Saturday at about 10:00 p.m., crews responded to a fatal vehicular crash in the 800 block of Stahl Hill Road, Port Trevorton. Snyder County Coroner William Pheasant stated […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman strangled, punched during domestic

South Williamsport, Pa. — South Williamsport Police accused a man of strangling and punching a woman as she was lying on the ground. Police spoke with Nicholas Charles Maxson during an investigation into a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Winthrop Street on Oct. 28. Maxson was sitting next to the crying woman with his arm around her when police arrived. They were separated by police. ...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA

