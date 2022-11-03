Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 08:53:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-09 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Northern High Plains WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...The Montana Hi-Line adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 08:53:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-09 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Canyon Ferry Area; Cascade County below 5000ft; Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Fergus County below 4500ft; Gates of the Mountains; Helena Valley; Hill County; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Meagher County Valleys; Northern Blaine County; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass; Western and Central Chouteau County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton, Southern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 08:53:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-09 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST WEDNESDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Southern Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains, and Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
Comments / 0