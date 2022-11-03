ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Weather Permitting: Here's your Fayetteville area forecast for the weekend

By Chick Jacobs
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 5 days ago
If, like much of the Cape Fear region, you missed out on some light rainfall overnight, don't fret. The system that sputtered across North Carolina may well be back next week

And, if so, it will be bringing some tropical moisture with it.

After producing two simultaneous hurricanes for the first time in more than 20 years, it appears the Atlantic isn't ready to let go of the 2022 hurricane season. As a result, there's a creeping chance that a weak system that sputtered off the North Carolina coast this morning could work its way down to the Bahamas, then head back as a hybrid storm.

More about that in a minute. First, let's look at a balmy weekend ahead for the Carolinas.

Here's the setup

A strong high-pressure system is building over the Carolinas, with much warmer conditions than we usually see in early November. There's also a slight easterly fetch, which will bring some moisture into the region, but nothing in the way of showers.

Instead, the Cape Fear region should see plenty of sunshine with temperatures pushing into the low 80s all weekend. As the high eases offshore, it will remain strong enough to push any potential cooler air well to our north. Saturday and Sunday should be generally sunny, with a high in Fayetteville of 82 or so. Overnight lows will hold in the low 60s.

Down the road

The early workweek appears mild, with a high near 80 on Monday and 76 on Tuesday. There's a decent chance of clouds returning Tuesday as well — which brings us back to the system that slipped offshore this morning.

In the tropics

Right now, we have what's left of Lisa pushing into Mexico from Belize. There's also Hurricane Martin, well to the north and heading toward Iceland.For those wondering, the last time we had two hurricanes in the Atlantic in November was 2001 (Michelle and Noel)..

In between, we have the remnants of an upper-level low diving into the Bahamas. Over the next couple of days, it is expected to cannibalize a weak system near Bermuda and absorb some of the remnant moisture of Lisa.

If things go as expected, it will basically become a Franken-system, a hodgepodge of other systems becoming a decent subtropical system of its own. By Monday, it should begin to move northwest, toward the Southeast coast.

Just where it's heading and its strength remain up in the air. It's also uncertain whether our high pressure will hold, forcing the Franken-system further south. Right now, the NHC gives it a 30% chance of becoming Nicole.

We'll keep watching. In the meantime, have a great weekend!

Got a weather question? Chick Jacobs can be reached at ncweatherhound@gmail.com or NCWeatherhound on Twitter.

The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

