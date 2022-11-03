Petersburg offering support group for loved ones of homicide victims
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg has created a homicide support group to help those who have lost loved ones.
The meetings will take place at 6 p.m. every other Wednesday at the Petersburg Library, which is located at 201 W. Washington Street. The first meeting occurred Wednesday, Nov. 2.
The meetings are free and hosted by the Virginia Victim Assistance Network. Those interested in additional information can contact Dina Blythe at 804-331-4057 extension 103, or by email at dina.blythe@vanetwork.org .
The next meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
