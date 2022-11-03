ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rsvplive.ie

Ronan Keating shares what family means to him in first photoshoot with wife Storm and five children

Love was in the air as we joined Ronan Keating, his wife Storm and all five kids for their first ever photoshoot together at The Grove in Hertfordshire, southern England. During our chat Ronan reflects on his childhood, describing it as the greatest days of his life – and now he and Storm are doing the best they can to provide the same loving family environment at their UK home for their son Cooper, five, two-year-old daughter Coco, and Jack, 23, Missy, 21, and Ali, 17 – Ronan’s three children from his first marriage.
rsvplive.ie

Karen Koster feels sad without Martin King on Six O'Clock Show

Karen Koster was feeling a bit down in the dumps without Martin King by her side on the Six O'Clock Show yesterday. The Virgin Media presenter took to Instagram to share a snap of herself wearing a pretty navy velvet dress, as she said she was counting down the days to Christmas.
NBC News

Two influencers say they were denied entry to a club because of their size. Now, they’re empowering others to speak out.

Before she even arrived at the Los Angeles club The Highlight Room on Wednesday, model Alexa Jay had anxiety. Jay, 24, who is Black and plus size, said she has experienced discrimination at clubs, bars and parties since her freshman year of college. But she decided to push those concerns aside to attend her friend's birthday party. That night, she waited in the tightly packed corridor of the club's entrance alongside several friends, including curve model and influencer Ella Halikas. While some in their group were admitted to the club, Jay and Halikas were stopped by the bouncer, they said.
rsvplive.ie

I'm A Celebrity fans left 'cringing' for Owen Warner after meeting Boy George

I'm A Celebrity returned to our screens for a brand new series in Australia last night, much to the delight of fans of the show. However, there was one detail from last night's series opener which made viewers cringe and laugh in equal measure. The show, hosted by fan favourites...
Parade

Judge Judy Explains Why Justin Bieber Is 'Scared to Death' of Her

Judge Judy Sheindlin, known to many as simply Judge Judy, is celebrating the premiere of Season 2 of Judy Justice, her reality show, by sharing some secrets about her former neighbor, Justin Bieber. In an interview with Access Hollywood, the 80-year-old family court judge said of Bieber, "He's scared to...
rsvplive.ie

Shane Filan and wife Gillian enjoy fabulous Portugal getaway with pals

Shane Filan has made the most of his time off during his hectic touring schedule by soaking up the sun with wife Gillian in Portugal. The Westlife star has been travelling all over Europe and Asia the past few months with bandmates Mark Feehily, Kian Egan and Nicky Byrne as part of their Wild Dreams tour.
rsvplive.ie

Fair City's Seamus Power opens up about his shock departure from soap opera

Fair City star Seamus Power has opened up about his shock departure from the soap opera. Following a five year hiatus, he returned to Carrigstown to reprise his character of Dermot Fahey. But it wasn't long before Dermot got back into trouble when he murdered Cian Howley after mistaking him...

