Arley Wayne Yorty, Sr., Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We, the family, are proud to honor the life of Arley Wayne Yorty, Sr., who came into this world on February 10, 1941. After a long battle with cancer, he is finally free of treatments, chemo, surgeries and pain. Arley went to be with the Lord at 4:51 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, with his life-time companion, Margaret Jean Yorty of Salem, Ohio, close by his side.
Howard Niland Herbkersman, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard Niland Herbkersman, 95, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Wickshire-Poland. He was born in Bedford, Ohio on October 9, 1927, son of the late Howard and Nettie (Goosman) Herbkersman. Howard was a 1945 graduate of Columbiana High School and...
Garnet Ellen West, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garnet Ellen West passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Arrangements handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.
Batty Mae (Dyke) Carey, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty M. Carey, 93, entered into eternal life on Friday, November 4, 2022, after a brief illness. She passed away peacefully at her residence in Leetonia Ohio, with members of her family at her side. She was born October 13, 1929, in Salem, Ohio as...
Marilyn Kay Whipkey, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Kay Whipkey, 80, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 7:22 a.m. in Youngstown, Ohio. She was born on August 23, 1942, to Charles F. and Ella L. (Gehrke) Wesche in Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania. She is survived by sons and their families, Arnold...
Carl J. Dantone, Sr., Ravenna, Ohio
RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl J. Dantone, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. He was 76. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carl J. Dantone, Sr., please visit our floral store.
Election 2022: Rulli, Hagan running for redrawn Senate seat
(WKBN) – Two candidates are seeking a Senate seat in Ohio’s redrawn 33rd District, which now includes Mahoning, Columbiana and Carroll counties. Democrat Bob Hagan is challenging incumbent Republican Michael Rulli in a race that, at times, has become heated. Hagan spent 28 years in the Ohio Statehouse...
Julia Virginia Neely, Brookfield, Ohio
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia Virginia Neely of Brookfield, Ohio passed from this life during the early morning hours of Saturday, October 24, 2020, following a long and healthy life. She was 106. Julia had resided at Countryside at the Elmwood, Hubbard, Ohio, an assisted living facility, since December...
Marilyn Jean (Dunn) Nolder, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Jean Nolder, 68, passed away in the comfort of her home with her family at her side, early Sunday morning, November 6, 2022. Marilyn was born April 20, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, one of nine children, to the late James and June Settle Dunn.
Richard James Fenrich, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard James Fenrich, age 83, died on Saturday, October 29, 2022, after a short stay at Shepherd of the Valley. He was born on July 27, 1939, in Ravenna, Ohio, the son of Nina Emma (Bockelman) and Carl Ferdinand Fenrich. Richard graduated in 1957 from...
Adam Knight Connelly, Liberty Township, Ohio
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adam Knight Connelly, 21, was called home to Heaven on Friday, November 4, 2022, following a car accident. Adam was born January 16, 2001, in Youngstown, the youngest of three boys born to Matthew and Amy Noss Connelly. Adam met his first friends and...
Elizabeth Jean Hodos, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Jean Hodos, 80, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Wickshire of Poland. Elizabeth was born on September 17, 1942 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Ignat Demeretz. She was an amazing cook and a better baker....
Election 2022: Robb Blasdel, Eastham vie for Ohio’s 79th District
(WKBN) – Republican Monica Robb Blasdel and Democrat Taylor Eastham are running for Ohio’s 79th District House seat. The two women are vying for the seat currently held by Republican Kyle Koehler, who is term-limited. Robb Blasdel is from Columbiana County and is a graduate of Crestview High...
Erma Jean Dawson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Erma Jean Dawson, 91, of Youngstown, transitioned to her heavenly home on Monday, October 31, 2022. Mrs. Dawson was born March 25, 1931 in Enterprise, Alabama, a daughter of Ernest and Mattie Chambers. She was a graduate of the Enterprise School System. Erma had...
Freddie Lois Onell Higgins-Jackson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Freddie Lois Onell Higgins-Jackson, 89, of Youngstown transitioned from this earthly labor on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Merit Hospital in Canton, Mississippi. Ms. Jackson was born January 7, 1933 in Alexander City, Alabama, the eldest child of Fredrick and Katie Caffey Higgins. She...
DiFabio challenging longtime Mahoning County Commissioner Righetti for position
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Republican who was called on stage to speak by former President Donald Trump at a local rally in 2017 is now challenging longtime incumbent Carol Righetti for the Mahoning County Commissioners’ seat. Geno DiFabio, a truck driver and lifelong Valley resident, has said...
John W. Meredith, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Noon celebrating the life of John W. Meredith, 77, who passed away Sunday morning, November 6, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health. John was born June 21, 1945, in Youngstown the son of...
Jacqueline “Jacci” Bragg, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacqueline “Jacci” Bragg, 81 of Mineral Ridge passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Hospice House surrounded by her loved ones. Jacci was born December 11, 1940, in Cleveland the daughter of the late Jack and Thelma (Indermill) Stevenson. She was a...
Albert J. Parick, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert J. Patrick, Sr., age 96, of Youngstown, formerly of Hubbard, passed away peacefully at the Hospice House on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Albert was born November 10, 1925 in Hubbard, Ohio, a son of Joseph M. and Carmel Perry Patrick. He was a 1943...
Tommy Goff, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tommy Goff, 72, of North Lima, Ohio, formerly of Fort Myers, Florida, went home to be with the Lord Friday evening, November 4, 2022, in St. Elizabeth Mercy Health, Main Campus with his loved ones by his side. Tommy was born July 9, 1950,...
