Hebron man killed in serious motorcycle crash in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. – A Hebron, Maryland man has died following a serious motorcycle crash in Seaford. According to the Delaware State Police Department, the crash occurred around 7:35 p.m., Saturday, November 5 as a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, operated by a 33-year-old male, was traveling northbound on North Market Street (Route 13A) about to make a left turn on North Market Street at a Y-intersection.
Dover residence, vehicle damaged by gunfire
Vehicle, Occupied Home Struck by Gunfire in Dover
Troopers Identify Rider Killed In Middletown Motorcycle Accident Saturday
Police investigating Dover business burglary
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating after a local business was burglarized Sunday morning. We’re told police were contacted shortly before 8 a.m. regarding a burglary that had happened at OG ISH, located at 111 South West Street. It was learned that the incident took place just after 4 a.m., when the suspect broke a front window to the business. The suspect then reportedly stole an unknown amount of money from the business before fleeing the area.
Troopers Identify Two Young People Killed In Felton Head-On Collision
DSP Investigate Shooting in Dover’s Capitol Park Neighborhood
Woman struck and killed in Gloucester Twp. hit-and-run crash
Other motorists stayed with the hit-and-run victim until medics arrived. She died at the hospital.
Police release images of vehicle wanted in Kensington shooting that injured 9
Philadelphia police have released images of a vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting of nine people over the weekend in the city's Kensington section.
Suspect Sought In Chesco Brawl Hit Victim With Pool Cue, Say Police
A man who police say hit another with a pool cue is sought by authorities in Chester County. Police in Oxford Borough said they were dispatched to South Third Street just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 for a reported disturbance. There, officers said "several" men were "involved in...
Suspect Sought in Lewes Armed Robbery
2 Dead After Head-On Collision in Felton
Maryland Man Killed In Seaford Motorcycle Accident Saturday
One dead in Middletown motorcycle crash
DSP investigating early morning armed robbery at Lewes convenience store
Carjacking Vehicle Recovered, Two Released Without Bond
Wilmington Police have arrested a man and woman and recovered a vehicle taken in a carjacking. Officials said on October 30 at approximately 11:37 p.m., police on patrol in the Riverside area observed an occupied vehicle that was taken in an armed carjacking earlier in the day in the area of 22nd and Thatcher Streets.
WFMZ-TV Online
2 dead in crash on I-78 between Routes 100, 863
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Two people are dead after a crash that had part of Interstate 78 closed in Berks and Lehigh counties for hours on Monday, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. A dump truck, which was hauling a skid steer on a trailer, was traveling in...
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Collision
Troopers: Cash Drops to Casino Floor, and Disappears
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A hundred bucks floated to the floor Sunday (Nov. 6, 2022) in the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue … and disappeared, Pennsylvania State Police reported. Now an alleged theft of the missing $100 bill, belonging to a 57-year-old Norristown woman who apparently was a casino patron, is being investigated by troopers from the Skippack Barracks.
