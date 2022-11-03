ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: Los Angeles Off-Season Trade Chips

It’s practically a given that the Los Angeles Dodgers will be active buyers and sellers in the offseason. Currently, the Dodgers have 46 players signed to their 40-man roster, but in a few short days, with nine free agents and the start of free agency, that number will drop to 37.
Dodgers News: Max & Kellie Muncy Expecting Second Child

Just as his Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy is due to become a father of two. Muncy’s wife, Kellie, announced on Instagram that the couple is expecting their second child together. The gender reveal has the Muncys due to become parents to their first son in...
Clayton Kershaw Rumors: Texas Rangers Waiting For Clarity

When Clayton Kershaw reached free agency last offseason for the first time in his career, it was with plenty of uncertainty both in terms of health and his future with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kershaw’s 2021 season came to an end because of a second left elbow/forearm injury of the...
MLB Qualifying Offer Deadlines & Value For 2023 Season

The MLB qualifying offer for the 2023 season is valued at $19.65 million, which represents an increase from the one-year salary for this year that had declined. In 2021, the qualifying offer was $18.9 million. However, it decreased to $18.4 million in 2022. The qualifying offer value is determined by taking the average of the game’s 125 highest-paid players.
This Day In Dodgers History: Farhan Zaidi Hired As General Manager

On November 6, 2014, the Los Angeles Dodgers hired Farhan Zaidi as their 11th general manager in franchise history. He joined a Dodgers front office that was headed by president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman. With Zaidi part of the equation, the Dodgers posted one of the best seasons in...
Complete List Of 2022 Players Choice Awards Winners

The 2022 Players Choice Awards winners were revealed on Friday, but the Los Angeles Dodgers did not have any recipients despite Freddie Freeman and Julio Urías both finishing among finalists. The Players Choice Awards have special significance to players because the winners are chosen by their peers with the...
Dodgers Video: Trea Turner Free Agency Highlight Reel Narrated By Jon Hamm

Trea Turner is among the current Los Angeles Dodgers free agents and he figures to receive a lucrative long-term contract as one of the top players available. After New York Yankees free agent Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and Turner are widely perceived as the best options on the open market. Turner has expressed interest in re-signing with the Dodgers, and it’s believed they share in that sentiment.
