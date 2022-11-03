Read full article on original website
Astros players were stunned to learn Dusty Baker's real name
Astros manager Dusty Baker is universally beloved by his players, but do they know his real name? Apparently not, with Christian Vazquez, Mauricio Dubon, Jeremy Peña and Kyle Tucker all learning Baker’s birth name for the first time.
dodgerblue.com
Watch: Dodgers Part-Owner Magic Johnson Celebrates LAFC Winning MLS Cup
Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) brought the City of Angels another title on Saturday when they defeated the Philadelphia Union in the MLS Cup Final at Banc of California Stadium. Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Magic Johnson, who is also among the ownership group for LAFC, was on hand for the...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Los Angeles Off-Season Trade Chips
It’s practically a given that the Los Angeles Dodgers will be active buyers and sellers in the offseason. Currently, the Dodgers have 46 players signed to their 40-man roster, but in a few short days, with nine free agents and the start of free agency, that number will drop to 37.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Max & Kellie Muncy Expecting Second Child
Just as his Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy is due to become a father of two. Muncy’s wife, Kellie, announced on Instagram that the couple is expecting their second child together. The gender reveal has the Muncys due to become parents to their first son in...
dodgerblue.com
Clayton Kershaw Rumors: Texas Rangers Waiting For Clarity
When Clayton Kershaw reached free agency last offseason for the first time in his career, it was with plenty of uncertainty both in terms of health and his future with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kershaw’s 2021 season came to an end because of a second left elbow/forearm injury of the...
dodgerblue.com
MLB Qualifying Offer Deadlines & Value For 2023 Season
The MLB qualifying offer for the 2023 season is valued at $19.65 million, which represents an increase from the one-year salary for this year that had declined. In 2021, the qualifying offer was $18.9 million. However, it decreased to $18.4 million in 2022. The qualifying offer value is determined by taking the average of the game’s 125 highest-paid players.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Snubbed From Being Among 2022 National League MVP Award Finalists
Freddie Freeman was not named among the finalists for the 2022 National League Most Valuable Player Award. The three players instead are by St. Louis Cardinals teammates Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, along with San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado. Freeman appeared to be in prime position to become...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Farhan Zaidi Hired As General Manager
On November 6, 2014, the Los Angeles Dodgers hired Farhan Zaidi as their 11th general manager in franchise history. He joined a Dodgers front office that was headed by president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman. With Zaidi part of the equation, the Dodgers posted one of the best seasons in...
dodgerblue.com
Complete List Of 2022 Players Choice Awards Winners
The 2022 Players Choice Awards winners were revealed on Friday, but the Los Angeles Dodgers did not have any recipients despite Freddie Freeman and Julio Urías both finishing among finalists. The Players Choice Awards have special significance to players because the winners are chosen by their peers with the...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Video: Trea Turner Free Agency Highlight Reel Narrated By Jon Hamm
Trea Turner is among the current Los Angeles Dodgers free agents and he figures to receive a lucrative long-term contract as one of the top players available. After New York Yankees free agent Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and Turner are widely perceived as the best options on the open market. Turner has expressed interest in re-signing with the Dodgers, and it’s believed they share in that sentiment.
