Trea Turner is among the current Los Angeles Dodgers free agents and he figures to receive a lucrative long-term contract as one of the top players available. After New York Yankees free agent Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and Turner are widely perceived as the best options on the open market. Turner has expressed interest in re-signing with the Dodgers, and it’s believed they share in that sentiment.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO