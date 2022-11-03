ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne, PA

WOLF

Former American Legion Commander accused of embezzlement

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — A man who served as Commander and Treasurer of The Pittston American Legion Post 477 has been arrested on felony theft charges after a three-month-long investigation into the embezzlement of funds. The Pittston City Police allege that 59-year-old William Timek of Exeter stole up...
PITTSTON, PA
WOLF

Luzerne County inmate escapes from custody

An inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility has escaped in Lehigh County while being transported to a treatment facility. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, 21-year-old Michael MacDonald, last known address in Plymouth, was released into the care of Recovery Centers of America, an addiction treatment center located in Chester County, when he ran from the custody of the center’s staff on Saturday, according to interim division director Jack Robshaw.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Selinsgrove man dies in tractor crash Saturday night

Chapman Township (Snyder County) — The Selinsgrove Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police say Wayne Kantz, 73, of Selinsgrove, died in a tractor crash. Troopers responded to the 800-block of Stahls Hill Road in Chapman Township at 8:54 p.m. Saturday. Troopers say the driver of that tractor, Joseph Kantz, 51, of Selinsgrove, was towing a New Idea corn picker and Wayne riding on the tractor's left rear fender-
SELINSGROVE, PA
WOLF

Luzerne County DA investigates multiple ballot dropoff

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — The Luzerne County DA office is investigating a report involving multiple ballots put in the countertop drop box inside the election bureau. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, election workers noticed a person placed four ballots in the drop box, but...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Union Co. man dies in single-car crash Friday evening

Monroe Township (Snyder County) - A 29-year-old Winfield man died at the hospital, following a one-car crash on Penns Drive in Monroe Township around 6:40 p.m. Friday. According to the Selinsgrove Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police, the driver of a 2004 GMC Sierra pick-up, identified as Lance Sensenig, was northbound when he drifted into the southbound lane.
WINFIELD, PA
WOLF

Progressive Women of NEPA held a get-out-the vote rally at Kirby Park

KINGSTON,LUZERNE CO.(WOLF) — For Democrats ,abortion has been a hot botton issue on the campaign trail. In an attempt to sway undecided voters, Progressive Women of NEPA held a get-out-the vote rally at Kirby Park in Kingston today which included the Democratic candidate vying for P-A's 120th Legislative District on Tuesday.
KINGSTON, PA
WOLF

Experts on the ballot sorting process

As many voters are preparing to head to the polls tomorrow to cast their ballots by the 8 p.m. deadline, we spoke with an election official about when we should expect to see those results. Pre-canvassing is not allowed to start in the commonwealth until tomorrow at 7 a.m., that...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

3rd Annual Christmas on the Farm to kickoff the holiday season

NESCOPECK,LUZERNE COUNTY.(WOLF) — A great start to the weekend and kickstart to the upcoming holiday season. Family and friends joined in on the 3rd annual Christmas on the Farm in Nescopeck. Over 30 local artisans and vendors had something for everyone. People had the chance to eat and shop...
NESCOPECK, PA
WOLF

Joe Maddon signs new book

Former Los Angeles Angels Manager Joe Maddon was in Wilkes Barre today signing his new book, “ Trying not to suck at baseball and Life, The Book of Joe”. The Hazleton native and former Chicago Cubs World Series Manager has been home since being fired by the angels in June. The book is written by Tom Verducci and Maddon says it took some time to convince him to write it but he knew when he was ready.
WILKES-BARRE, PA

