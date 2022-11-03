Read full article on original website
Convicted fraudster Nathan Reardon's victims wonder if they'll get money they’re owed
When Lore Lipkvich answered an ad for a bookkeeping job with a company called Choice Auto Sales in July 2021, she had been on unemployment for some time. She went to drop off her resume at Choice Auto’s listed address on Perry Road, but she stayed in her car and looked at the building, which had no cars outside, no visible lights on or anyone inside.
District attorney recuses himself from Eliot Cutler case
ELLSWORTH (BDN) -- Matthew Foster, the district attorney for Hancock and Washington counties, has recused himself from prosecuting former gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler, who is accused of possessing sexually explicit material involving children. Foster and Cutler share the same attorney. Foster is represented by Augusta defense attorney Walter McKee, who...
'Despicable act': Police looking for man who dumped dishwasher, fridge in Bath cemetery
BATH (WGME) -- Police want to know who dumped a refrigerator and a dishwasher in a Bath cemetery on Monday. Police say a man in a black pickup truck dumped a refrigerator and dishwasher in the Oak Grove Cemetery. We are investigating an incident that occurred yesterday afternoon in the...
Portland man flees head-on crash in New Gloucester
NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME) - A Portland man was taken into custody after leaving the scene of a head-on crash in New Gloucester around noon Saturday. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of 1128 Lewiston Road. When they arrived to the scene, they realized a man had fled.
Poliquin blames Biden administration policies for drugs, crime in Maine
LEWISTON (WGME) – Republican Bruce Poliquin spoke to voters and the media in Lewiston Monday afternoon. Like Paul LePage, Poliquin is seeking a third, non-consecutive term in office, after serving four years in Congress for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. At Kennedy Park, Poliquin blamed the Biden administration’s policies,...
Game Wardens investigate illegally shot moose and bald eagle
MAINE (WGME) - Maine Game Wardens are investigating two separate illegal animal shootings. The Warden Service says they are asking the public for information around an illegally killed moose that was found in northern Aroostock County. As well as a bald eagle that was shot and injured in Mattawamkeag. Officials...
'Vulgar': Residents upset about controversial political signs in Maine city
BREWER (WGME) -- One Maine neighborhood hopes the end of campaign season will mean the end of some very nasty campaign signs. One resident on Chamberlain Street in Brewer is displaying controversial political signs that many neighbors are not fans of. Most of them are explicit banners about President Joe...
Balance of power in Augusta: 35 Senate seats up and 151 House seats up
Maine Democrats currently have the trifecta, with control in the Senate, House, and the governor's office. It'll be up to voters on Tuesday to decide if that changes. All 35 seats in the Maine Senate are up for re-election, and all 151 House seats are also up for re-election.
Last minute campaign events: Mills and LePage make final push ahead of Election Day
It's the final push before voters head to the polls. Election Day is Tuesday and both candidates for governor in Maine are trying to swing some last-minute support their way. Governor Janet Mills will be making multiple stops on the campaign trail Monday. She'll be visiting downtown Bath, meeting with...
Augusta voters look to weigh in on tight House race after redistricting
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The race between Jared Golden and Bruce Poliquin appears to be a toss-up. A new poll from the University of New Hampshire says it will likely come down to ranked-choice voting, which is exactly what happened back in 2018. For voters in Augusta, they’ll get a say...
Crews on scene of house fire in Turner
TURNER (WGME) - Multiple fire departments are on scene of a house fire in Turner. Androscoggin County Dispatch says a fire broke out at 267 Howe's Corner Road around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The family was home at the time of the fire but no injuries have been reported. We'll have...
Chewonki Foundation closing elementary and middle school
WISCASSET (WGME) -- The Chewonki Foundation announced the closure of Chewonki Elementary and Middle School at the end of the school year on June 7, 2023. The Chewonki Elementary and Middle School program launched as a pilot program in 2015 to explore a place-based education model. It currently serves 44 students from several area towns.
