Waterville, ME

District attorney recuses himself from Eliot Cutler case

ELLSWORTH (BDN) -- Matthew Foster, the district attorney for Hancock and Washington counties, has recused himself from prosecuting former gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler, who is accused of possessing sexually explicit material involving children. Foster and Cutler share the same attorney. Foster is represented by Augusta defense attorney Walter McKee, who...
Portland man flees head-on crash in New Gloucester

NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME) - A Portland man was taken into custody after leaving the scene of a head-on crash in New Gloucester around noon Saturday. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of 1128 Lewiston Road. When they arrived to the scene, they realized a man had fled.
Poliquin blames Biden administration policies for drugs, crime in Maine

LEWISTON (WGME) – Republican Bruce Poliquin spoke to voters and the media in Lewiston Monday afternoon. Like Paul LePage, Poliquin is seeking a third, non-consecutive term in office, after serving four years in Congress for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. At Kennedy Park, Poliquin blamed the Biden administration’s policies,...
Game Wardens investigate illegally shot moose and bald eagle

MAINE (WGME) - Maine Game Wardens are investigating two separate illegal animal shootings. The Warden Service says they are asking the public for information around an illegally killed moose that was found in northern Aroostock County. As well as a bald eagle that was shot and injured in Mattawamkeag. Officials...
'Vulgar': Residents upset about controversial political signs in Maine city

BREWER (WGME) -- One Maine neighborhood hopes the end of campaign season will mean the end of some very nasty campaign signs. One resident on Chamberlain Street in Brewer is displaying controversial political signs that many neighbors are not fans of. Most of them are explicit banners about President Joe...
Crews on scene of house fire in Turner

TURNER (WGME) - Multiple fire departments are on scene of a house fire in Turner. Androscoggin County Dispatch says a fire broke out at 267 Howe's Corner Road around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The family was home at the time of the fire but no injuries have been reported. We'll have...
Chewonki Foundation closing elementary and middle school

WISCASSET (WGME) -- The Chewonki Foundation announced the closure of Chewonki Elementary and Middle School at the end of the school year on June 7, 2023. The Chewonki Elementary and Middle School program launched as a pilot program in 2015 to explore a place-based education model. It currently serves 44 students from several area towns.
