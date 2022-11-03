ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutch Bros in Clarksville to support Southwest Florida Community Foundation

Dutch Bros locations in Gallatin, Smyrna, Hermitage and Clarksville will be donating $1 from every drink sold on Friday, Nov. 4 to the Southwest Florida Community Foundation.

Southwest Florida Community Foundation is committed to bringing Southwest Florida together to solve all of their major social problems on an eighteen-year deadline. They’re reimagining everything a community foundation can and should be.

“Southwest Florida Community Foundation is an incredible organization with such an important mission to help communities who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian, ” Alex Pogue operator of Dutch Bros Gallatin said. “We’re thankful for everything they do and can’t wait to partner with our customers to help support their mission on Friday!”

There are two Dutch Bros locations in Clarksville:

  • 1879 Madison St, Clarksville TN 37043
  • 781 N 2nd St, Clarksville TN 37040

