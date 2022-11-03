ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Last Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse for 3 Years to Hang in Sky on Election Day Morning

The last blood moon lunar eclipse for three years is expected to hang in the sky on Election Day 2022 morning (November 8th). NASA announced on Wednesday (November 2nd) through its Twitter account that the blood moon eclipse is among the various activities that stargazers will see within the coming days. “There are plenty of reasons to watch the skies in November: a total lunar eclipse, the Leonid meteors, and chances to see Mars, Saturn, and the star Spica! Check out the best times to spot these celestial bodies.”
CBS LA

Total lunar eclipse will be visible Tuesday nationwide

A total lunar eclipse will be seen nationwide on Tuesday. According to the Associated Press, the total lunar eclipse will be visible in the predawn hours — the farther west, the better — and across Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset. The lunar eclipse is the result of the moon entering the Earth's shadow, causing the light from the Earth's sunrise and sunset to be cast on the moon. Such will result in the moon temporarily appearing red. The next total lunar eclipse is not expected until the year 2025.
The Weather Channel

Lunar Eclipse Photos: How The Cosmic Wonder Appeared Around The World

Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. T​he final total lunar eclipse until 2025 played out Tuesday morning as onlookers stared skyward in awe, watching the Earth's shadow slowly envelop the moon. T​he eclipse was seen from...
US News and World Report

Factbox-'Beaver Blood Moon' Offers World's Last Total Lunar Eclipse Until 2025

(Reuters) - Nighttime skywatchers from East Asia to North America will be treated to the rare spectacle of a "Beaver blood moon" on Tuesday, weather permitting, as the Earth, moon and sun align to produce a total lunar eclipse for the last time until 2025. Here are some key facts...
KAAL-TV

Total Lunar Eclipse tonight

Our last Total Lunar Eclipse until 2025, we’ll have the windows of opportunity to see it unfold tonight. It won’t be a pristine sky if you want to do a time-lapse but we should see some openings occur in the cloud deck to allow for you to see the blood red that transpires during totality.
CBS News

First-ever Election Day Total Lunar Eclipse comes early Tuesday

BOSTON -- Not only is Tuesday Election Day, but we also will have a total lunar eclipse!. What are the odds of those two events coinciding? Well, believe it or not, it has never happened before in the history of our country! And, it won't happen again until 2394! I wonder what elections will be like then?
The St. Helens Chronicle

Climate Warming: Volcanic activity, low ocean oxygen, rapid ice melt link, study finds

A chemical analysis of sediment cores from the North Pacific Ocean show a consistent pairing of volcanic ash and hypoxia, a low ocean oxygen interval spanning thousands of years, during times of rapid climate warming at the end of the last ice age, new research shows. Understanding the relationship between volcanic activity, hypoxia and ice melt due to warming temperatures during the last ice age, which ended about 18,000 years ago, raises important questions about what might occur as the planet warms today. ...
The Independent

Total Lunar Eclipse: Why it is safe to look directly at celestial spectacle

A total lunar eclipse on Tuesday will be visible to people in Asia, the Pacific and North America, and unlike a solar eclipse, you need not worry about eye safety: A lunar eclipse is safe to view directly during the entire eclipse process.A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes through the Earth’s shadow, which darkens the Moon, and sometimes changes it to a reddish color. The color change is due to the light reaching the Moon’s surface passing through Earth’s atmosphere.Since viewers are only ever looking at sunlight, already dimmed by the Earth’s atmosphere, reflecting off the Moon,...
The Brownsville Herald

Pre-dawn lunar eclipse set for Nov. 8

Lunar eclipse alert Nov. 8: Be sure to get up before 5 a.m. on Wednesday to watch the last part of totality and the end of the lunar eclipse because it will be over at sunrise. Our part of the planet is catching the moonset/sunrise part of the extended event that begins after midnight which will become Nov. 8. The geometry between the moon, sun, and Earth creates the haunting beauty of eclipses. The different angles of the tilt of Earth and the moon are the reason why eclipses do not happen every month. You may opt to get up at 2 a.m. to watch from beginning to end.
