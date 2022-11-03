Read full article on original website
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
I’m a 49-year-old tattooed woman & tried a Hooters uniform – people are impressed
A TATTOOED woman who is almost in her 50s has tried on a Hooters uniform that has impressed many people with how great she looks. The 49-year-old shared a video wearing the signature white Hooters tank top and orange bottoms. TikTok user Janie typically posts videos of herself wearing bikinis...
Two influencers say they were denied entry to a club because of their size. Now, they’re empowering others to speak out.
Before she even arrived at the Los Angeles club The Highlight Room on Wednesday, model Alexa Jay had anxiety. Jay, 24, who is Black and plus size, said she has experienced discrimination at clubs, bars and parties since her freshman year of college. But she decided to push those concerns aside to attend her friend's birthday party. That night, she waited in the tightly packed corridor of the club's entrance alongside several friends, including curve model and influencer Ella Halikas. While some in their group were admitted to the club, Jay and Halikas were stopped by the bouncer, they said.
King Charles III Deeply 'Regrets' Having Prince William & Harry Walk Behind Diana's Casket, 'It Haunts Him Because It Haunts Them': Royal Biographer
King Charles III is still haunted by his decision to have his then-young sons walk behind their late mom Princess Diana's casket during her 1997 funeral after learning how much it impacted them. "I think it haunts [Charles] because it haunts them, and they’ve spoken about it," Christopher Anderson told...
See Brendan Fraser in 1st trailer for 'The Whale'
The first trailer for Darren Aronofsky's highly anticipated film, "The Whale," starring Brendan Fraser, has arrived.
Spice Girls prove 'friendship never ends' with birthday reunion
Here’s some news that’ll “Spice Up Your Life.” Over he weekend, four out the five Spice Girls reunited and and thankfully the moment was captured on video for fans to relive and obsess about over and over again.
