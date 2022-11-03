Read full article on original website
Craig Daily Press
Planning to add a drive-thru and make building improvements, Loadout Liquors awaits city’s approval for small business grant
The city’s small business grant cycle is close to wrapping up for the year with one final application scheduled to go in front of Craig City Council this week that, if approved, would help Loadout Liquors add a drive-thru and give the older building a facelift. Loadout Liquors, 1800...
Craig Daily Press
The Warehouse Food Hall welcomes newest addition to its lineup of small businesses
The Warehouse Food Hall is living up to its mission of bringing together local vendors to provide an eclectic offering of food and beverage vendors. The concept behind the Food Hall at 1589 W. Victory Way in Craig is to provide affordable space for small food vendors to launch their business and to bring together a variety of offerings under one roof.
Craig Daily Press
‘Like getting my life back’: Craig resident undergoes lumbar spine surgery as part of FDA study at Steamboat’s SOSI
Craig resident Donnie Kendall is no softy when it comes to pain. Kendall has been a mixed martial arts competitor, a state champion power lifter, a boxer and a martial arts instructor. He has broken bones and had multiple surgeries, and he makes his living driving massive machinery for Colowyo Mine.
Event celebrating 'frozen dead guy' canceled in Colorado mountain town
According to organizers of the Frozen Dead Guy Days event that takes place each year in Nederland, Colorado, the event has been canceled for 2023. This news is the result of a number of factors, including operational hurdles faced after a two-year COVID-related hiatus (though the show did return in 2022), a lack of partnership with the Town of Nederland, and challenges related to "safety and security fronts."
Craig Daily Press
Obituary: Charles Edwin Brown
Charles Edwin Brown (Charlie Brown), 89, of Meeker, Colorado passed away peacefully on October 15, surrounded by family and loved ones. Born on September 7, 1933, Charlie, was the youngest son of Walter M. and Mary R. Brown and with his 2 brothers and 3 sisters grew up in Meeker where he attended Meeker High School. After graduating in 1951, Charlie married his high school sweetheart, Carrie (Higgins) Brown. Always passionate about the great outdoors, wildlife and conservation, Charlie chose a career working for what is now called Colorado Parks & Wildlife. His first assignment was in 1953 as a fish culturist for Colorado Game & Fish at the Finger Rock Hatchery. He was promoted to Wildlife Conservation Officer (WCO) in 1962 and served thru 1983. In that capacity he covered the Northwest area of Colorado while living in Craig. In the early 1970’s, Charlie accepted a position in Greeley. It was there that he became a local celebrity for his Tribune newspaper column “Out and Around with Charlie Brown”. After a few years of “city life” Charlie and family were ready to return to Craig where he & Carrie became famous for the deep-pit BBQ they hosted every Labor Day. After over 30 years on the job it was time to retire and start a new chapter. So, you’re probably thinking how do you leverage all that wildlife experience to start a new business? Well, you end up starting two. The first was a family custom home building business (relying on the talents of Carrie for design and the boys for their construction skills) building eco-friendly terra domes all over the western slope. The second business was opening the Maybell Cafe (a business that was really needed in the community). Their marketing plan was clearly not to rely on Charlie’s cooking skill, but instead use Carrie’s incredible cinnamon rolls as a main attraction. Charlie Brown was a Mason for over 65 years and an outdoorsman his entire life. He loved to take his family hunting and fishing. It would take a book (or two) to tell all the stories. He was always ready to help a neighbor in need. He loved life and the people around him. He loved Colorado and he loved his family. We will miss him. Charlie was predeceased by Carrie Brown, his wife of 52 years and his son Lance. He is survived by his daughters Lecia & Linnea and sons Chris & Kent, 8 grandchildren and 13 great grand kids. Charlie requested that a celebration of life be held in his honor as opposed to traditional funeral services. The family is planning an event that will be held in spring 2023. Details will be published. Lastly, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Rio Blanco County Historical Society – PO Box 413, Meeker CO 81641.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Aloft hotel resident says guests “left for dead”
Aloft Hotel resident Anthony Mitchell says there are problems there.Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) A man living at Aloft hotel downtown Denver told the City Council Monday the hotel has “all kinds of problems going on out here.”
soprissun.com
Nuclear power for Western Colorado?
At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
Colorado State Patrol asks for public assistance locating vehicle involved in hit-and-run
One man was injured after a hit-and-run in north Fort Collins Wednesday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The 35-year-old Loveland man was walking near Shore Road on the paved shoulder of Highway 1, authorities said. Just before 6:30 a.m., the unknown vehicle veered off the right side of the road and entered the shoulder where it struck the man, according to CSP. The man sustained serious injuries and...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado
Bad news, nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night. However, the jackpot is now estimated at $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million for the next drawing on Saturday.
Friends, family mourn 21-year-old Boulder County murder victim
DENVER — True crime stories have long been a fascination for Katy Oja. But she said the latest crime story she learned about was more horrifying than fascinating, a gut punch from which she's still trying to recover. It was right around 12:30 Sunday morning. Near the intersection of...
Man falls 80 to 100 feet while free solo climbing in Colorado, lands on ledge
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 48-year-old male was free soloing the Second Flatiron in Boulder, Colorado when he fell approximately 80 to 100 feet, hitting numerous rocks during the fall and sustaining injuries to his entire body. Unable to move after the fall, he required rescue at a location on a ledge approximately 200 feet up on the formation.
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over Colorado’s US-34 Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
seafoodsource.com
Seattle Fish Company acquires Denver, Colorado-based meat company
Seattle Fish Company has acquired a regional meat purveyor based in Denver, Colorado, U.S.A. Lombardi Brothers Meats is a specialty meat processor and distributor with a geographic footprint stretching through the U.S. state of Colorado. Post-acquisition, it will continue to operate as an independent brand but will partner with Seattle Fish Company on customer relations, investments, and distribution.
2 Colorado Cities Are Among The Top Places For Witches
Lawn Love found the most wicked places in the nation.
Colorado road conditions: Snowy conditions close I-70 in the mountains
GEORGETOWN, Colo. — A November storm system is bringing snow, slush and rain to Colorado Thursday night. We're expecting a slushy 1-2 inches of accumulation likely in the Denver area by the time the snow ends around midnight on Friday morning. The foothills and Palmer Divide could see up to 4 or even 5 inches, especially above 7,000 feet in elevation.
KKTV
WATCH: About 100 drivers involved in crash in Denver
GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: Checking in with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s baby giraffe!. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s newest -- and maybe cutest! -- resident catapulted into the world in Oct. 19 and has been stealing hearts ever since.
KVIA
County Attorney to proceed to remove District Attorney from office
UPDATE: According to a court filing obtained by ABC-7, El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal plans to advance the case to remove District Attorney Yvonne Rosales from office. This comes after El Paso attorney Omar Carmona filed a petition to remove Rosales from office back in August. Response from...
Cold and snow heading for Colorado
A major weather change will blow into Colorado overnight and ramp up on Thursday. We are looking at a pileup of snow for the high country and for Denver to see our first official snow on Thursday night. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be in place for many mountain areas. While most could see 6 to 12 inches, the southwestern mountains will be the hardest hit with up to two feet of snow possible. The snow will ramp up overnight into Thursday and get heavier through the day on Thursday. It will get much lighter overnight into Friday. Denver could also get snow. It's looking likely this will actually hit Denver International Airport, which would make it out first official snow of the season. The Denver area could see 1 to 3 inches of snow by Friday morning. The snow will taper by Friday morning, before we clear into a chilly day. Temperatures tomorrow drop into the upper 40s after we saw the 70s for two days. We warm up a bit this weekend, but it will be windy.
Storm May Bring Denver's First Snow Of The Season
The Mile High City's first snow is over two weeks behind schedule.
