From muscle aches to menstrual cramps, pains come in a variety of types. And if you’ve ever tried, say, Ibuprofen to ease sinus pressure and found no ease in sight, that’s because you used the wrong active ingredient, which is understandable. It can be all kinds of confusing to sleuth out the right remedy. Why? Pain relievers, unlike ponchos, are not one size fits all. Selecting the most effective soother can help you treat pain at the source. You can more reliably feel better by knowing the ins and outs of the active ingredient that’s best for treating a particular kind of ache. And whatever OTC remedy you take, you want to feel confident it’s free of potentially harmful ingredients that many manufacturers put in common meds.

