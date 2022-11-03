Read full article on original website
FDA Urges Parents To Throw Away Head Shaping Pillows
Most parents are well versed in the importance of “safe sleep” — a list of must-dos when putting infants down to sleep. Placing infants on their back to sleep, a firm mattress, and no loose pillows or blankets are some of the most common advisories given by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) when it comes to keeping babies safe during sleep and lowering their risk of SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome).
Blood pressure medicine recall: Some pills pose potential cancer risk, FDA announces
A pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication due to a potential cancer risk, the FDA announced this week. Aurobindo Pharma USA is recalling two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets due to levels of nitrosamine. The tablets are commonly prescribed for the treatment of hypertension to lower blood pressure.
Caffeine Searches Spike after FDA Announces Nationwide Adderall Shortage
One week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a shortage of the immediate release formulation of amphetamine mixed salts, commonly referred to by the Adderall brand name, searches for "caffeine vs. Adderall" spiked on Google. The FDA posted the Adderall shortage on its drug shortage website on...
Top 5 Alternatives to CPAP Machines for Sleep Apnea
Sleep apnea occurs when a person’s airway becomes blocked during their sleep, often causing them to wake up feeling exhausted even though they may have gotten hours of quality sleep the night before. It affects about 22 million Americans, with men being more likely than women to experience this condition, but luckily there are alternative treatments for sleep apnea that don’t require you to wear a CPAP machine all night long—a treatment that can be uncomfortable, inconvenient and embarrassing to use in front of loved ones.
FDA Warns: Don’t Purchase or Use Artri Or Ortiga Products Due To Possible Hidden Ingredients
FDA continues to warn consumers not to purchase or use Artri and Ortiga products as the agency received adverse event reports, including of liver toxicity and death, associated with the use of Artri King and similarly named products since the first consumer warning about an Artri Ajo King product was issued on January 5, 2022, and another in April, 20, 2022. These products are promoted with unproven claims to treat arthritis and osteoarthritis, restore cartilage, and stop joint deterioration, according to a FDA public notice.
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
Does Constipation Cause Overactive Bladder?
Overactive bladder (OAB) is a common condition that causes a strong, sudden urge to urinate. The Cleveland Clinic estimates that more than 33 million men and women in the U.S. are living with this condition. Pregnancy, weight gain, nerve damage, infections, and some medications can all contribute to OAB. Many sufferers also experience bladder incontinence and have difficulty sleeping because they need to get up to use the restroom.
Signs of Gallbladder Distress and Potential Issues Associated with Them
There are many instances of gallbladder distress that should not be ignored. Discover important signs and the gallbladder problems they might indicate with Oswego Health. There are many instances of gallbladder distress that should not be ignored. Discover important signs and the gallbladder problems they might indicate with Oswego Health.
Ovary Pain: Symptoms And Causes
Your ovaries are mostly silent the most of the time. On the other hand, ovarian pain can be unexpected when things don't go as planned. So, what exactly does ovaries pain imply?
These popular dry shampoos are being recalled due to potential cancer-causing ingredient
Because so many of us rely on the magic of dry shampoo as part of our daily routine, it's important to know that Unilever is putting forth a dry shampoo recall for many of its popular products. The concern is that these dry shampoos may contain elevated levels of benzene—a cancer-causing carcinogen—in them.
Warning Signs of Pulmonary Hypertension and How To Treat It
Pulmonary hypertension is high blood pressure that affects the arteries and veins of the lungs and, eventually, the right side of the heart. Because the disease worsens over time and has no cure, it’s important to understand the warning signs, diagnosis and treatment. What Is Pulmonary Hypertension?. Pulmonary hypertension...
4 of the most dangerous fungi that can make you sick, according to the WHO — from toxic mold to yeast infections
According to the WHO, the most dangerous fungi include candida auris, aspergillus, and cryptococcus.
Clarks Shoes Recalled Over High Levels of Toxic Chemicals
Clarks is recalling a total of eight styles of its women’s shoes because some sample testing of these items revealed excess levels of hazardous chemicals benzidine or dimethoxybenzidine, according to a press release issued by the British shoe manufacturer on Thursday. The chemicals, which are found in certain azo...
Why Your Asthma Treatment May Be Bad For Your Brain
Asthma is a respiratory disease that causes airways in the lungs to become inflamed, which makes it difficult to breathe (via WebMD). Some 25 million Americans live with asthma, and symptoms can vary from mild to severe. In most cases, medication is often used to control symptoms. Those living with moderate to severe asthma need to treat their symptoms quickly to avoid a medical emergency. Among the most common medications prescribed for asthma are inhalers, bronchodilators, and oral drugs.
The Essential Guide to OTC Pain Relief
From muscle aches to menstrual cramps, pains come in a variety of types. And if you’ve ever tried, say, Ibuprofen to ease sinus pressure and found no ease in sight, that’s because you used the wrong active ingredient, which is understandable. It can be all kinds of confusing to sleuth out the right remedy. Why? Pain relievers, unlike ponchos, are not one size fits all. Selecting the most effective soother can help you treat pain at the source. You can more reliably feel better by knowing the ins and outs of the active ingredient that’s best for treating a particular kind of ache. And whatever OTC remedy you take, you want to feel confident it’s free of potentially harmful ingredients that many manufacturers put in common meds.
Tylenol Use During Pregnancy Has Been Linked To Sleep and Behavior Problems
A recent study finds that prenatal acetaminophen usage is associated with sleep and attention issues in preschoolers. According to a study by Penn State College of Medicine researchers, acetaminophen usage during pregnancy is associated with sleep and behavioral problems that are consistent with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Acetaminophen is...
FDA staff flags several uncertainties with Veru's COVID-19 drug
Adds background, details from briefing docs, adds shares. Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff said on Monday Veru Inc's VERU.O experimental drug for COVID-19 met the main goal of reducing the death rate in a late-stage trial, but flagged a number of uncertainties with the data.
Study: Myocarditis risk 2 to 3 times higher from Moderna than Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The incidence of myocarditis -- inflammation of the heart muscle -- is two- to threefold higher after a second dose of the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine than the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, a study released Monday says. But Moderna tells UPI the benefits of its vaccine...
Merkel Cell Carcinoma: What to Know
Merkel cell carcinoma, also known as neuroendocrine carcinoma of the skin, is a rare but aggressive type of skin cancer. It usually looks like a raised red or pinkish sore and can show up on your face, head, or neck. But it can also appear on other parts of your body.
Study reveals link between chemical hair straighteners and uterine cancer
The news has not been a very comforting source for style and beauty lovers as of late. And while there are still plenty of editor-approved beauty hacks and products that are safe and can make your life easier, it’s reports like the one that found sports bras may contain high levels of BPA and a new study that connects uterine cancer to the use of chemical hair straightening products, also known as relaxers, that have women thinking twice about their once commonplace routines.
