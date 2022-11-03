Big Central Conference football scoreboard, complete coverage: Week 10

Eleven Big Central Conference and area football teams are still alive in the postseason and in action this week, with eight more teams playing consolation tournament games.

WEEK 10 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Thursday, Nov. 3

CONSOLATION INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS

Carteret at Wall, 6 p.m.

Howell at South Brunswick, 6 p.m.

Summit at Snyder, 6 p.m.

Burlington City at Middlesex, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4

NJSIAA TOURNAMENT – PUBLIC SEMIFINALS

Central Group 5

Edison at North Brunswick, 7 p.m.

North 2 Group 5

Paterson Eastside at Phillipsburg, 7 p.m.

North 1 Group 5

Westfield at Union City, 7 p.m.

North 2 Group 4

Morris Knolls at North Hunterdon, 7 p.m.

North 1 Group 4

Ridge at Ramapo, 6:30 p.m.

North 2 Group 3

West Essex at Cranford, 7 p.m.

North 1 Group 1

Kinnelon at Brearley, 6 p.m.

METRO LEAGUE SEMIFINALS

Pingry at Poly Prep, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5

NJSIAA TOURNAMENT – PUBLIC SEMIFINALS

North 1 Group 3 semifinals

River Dell at Hillside, 2 p.m.

NON-PUBLIC A QUARTERFINALS

St. Joseph-Metuchen Delbarton, 1 p.m.

CONSOLATION INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS

Roselle at Bordentown, 11 a.m.

Roselle Park at Glenn Ridge, noon

Livingston at Plainfield, 1 p.m.

Linden at Bergenfield, 2 p.m.