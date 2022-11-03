Read full article on original website
BBC
Daniel Booth jailed for raping woman found in Portsmouth car park
A man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a woman in Portsmouth city centre last summer. Daniel Booth, who was 18 when he committed the offence, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court after a trial. The now 20-year-old, of Beresford Road, pleaded not guilty to the...
BBC
Bishop of Leicester takes seat in House of Lords
The Bishop of Leicester has taken his seat in the House of Lords. The Rt Reverend Martyn James Snow swore the oath of allegiance to the King during an introduction ceremony in the upper chamber on Tuesday. The 54-year-old, who wore the traditional black and white robes of the Lords...
BBC
Cardiff: Cannabis thief attacked with baseball bat - court
A man was beaten with a baseball bat and brick as he tried to steal plants from a Cardiff cannabis factory, a court heard. Carl Davies was at a "weed house" with Tomasz Waga, who died after he was found with multiple injuries in January 2021. Four defendants deny murder...
BBC
The case of Nigerian atheist Mubarak Bala convicted of blasphemy
On 5 April 2022, Mubarak Bala – president of the Humanist Association of Nigeria – was convicted of charges related to blasphemy, and received a sentence that sent shockwaves throughout the country and the world. The BBC's Yemisi Adegoke looks into Bala's case, which places the threats to...
BBC
More councils take action over migrant hotels
Two more councils have launched legal action to prevent the Home Office placing asylum seekers in hotels. Authorities in Fenland and North Northamptonshire have filed applications for interim injunctions at the High Court. Other councils, including Ipswich and East Riding of Yorkshire, external, have made similar applications. Leader of Fenland...
BBC
Vandals condemned after targeting play park
"Vandals" have been condemned after targeting a play area in Leeds. Barriers protecting damaged equipment were thrown over a church wall. Local councillor says those responsible put "tiny tots" in danger. A children's play area in Leeds has been targeted by "vandals" as barriers intended to protect damaged play...
BBC
David Ungi: Fugitive extradited from Spain charged with murder
A man extradited from Spain over the shooting of an 18-year-old in Liverpool seven years ago has been charged with his murder. Vincent Waddington was shot at through a car window and rammed off a motorbike in the Garston area in July 2015. David Ungi, 31, who was arrested in...
BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man, named only as "Y", has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home run by Barnsley Council. His mother...
BBC
Post Office IT scandal cases could be miscarriages of justice
The convictions of six former sub-postmasters for embezzlement and fraud may be miscarriages of justice, a Scottish review has found. The Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission (SCCRC) considered the cases after a scandal over the Post Office's faulty IT system, Horizon. The High Court will now decide if the convictions...
BBC
Archie Battersbee: No evidence of online challenge - coroner
A coroner has said he has seen no evidence that Archie Battersbee was taking part in an online challenge when he fatally injured himself. Archie, 12, from Southend, died when his life support was withdrawn following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him. His mother has said...
BBC
Nicholas Rossi: Second expert says man's prints 'similar' to fugitive
A second forensic expert has compared the fingerprints of a man in Edinburgh and US fugitive Nicholas Rossi. Anita Vezza told a hearing in Edinburgh the man who claims to be called Arthur Knight had, on three prints, "similar characteristics" unique to Mr Rossi. The hearing at the Sheriff Court...
BBC
Eastbourne: Police issue appeal after woman raped on beach
Police investigating the rape of a woman on a beach in East Sussex have issued an image of a man they would like to trace. The woman was attacked near the Eastbourne bandstand in Grand Parade in the early hours of 23 October. She is being supported by specially-trained officers...
BBC
Glenn Quinn: Family vows to stay in Carrickfergus despite threat
The brother of a man murdered in Carrickfergus says his family will not be silenced despite receiving more threats they would be shot. Glenn Quinn was beaten to death at his home in the town in January 2020. His family believe individuals linked to the South East Antrim UDA were...
BBC
Three charged after boy attacked in Warwick
Three youths have been charged over an attack that left a teenager with life-changing injuries to his face. Police said he was attacked in a field at the back of St Michael's Hospital in Warwick on 15 October. Two boys, aged 15 and 16, will appear before Warwick Crown Court...
BBC
Nicholas Rossi: fingerprint match on alleged fugitive
A court has heard that all 10 fingerprints taken from a man calling himself Arthur Knight were a match for wanted fugitive Nicholas Rossi. A fingerprint specialist told Edinburgh Sheriff Court that the prints identically matched those included in an Interpol Red Notice for Mr Rossi. The evidence was heard...
BBC
Eastbourne couple jailed for neglecting children in squalid house
A couple who neglected children in a house filled with litter, rotting food and animal faeces have been jailed. Police were called in June last year to a domestic dispute at a property in Eastbourne, East Sussex, where 35 dogs were found and taken into care. Sussex Police said officers...
BBC
Concerns raised over Warrington hotel housing asylum seekers
A council leader said he was "extremely concerned" by the government's decision to ignore objections to a hotel being used to house asylum seekers. Councillor Russ Bowden said Warrington had been subjected to a "drop-and-dump dictat" as asylum seekers started to arrive over the weekend. He said: "No thought had...
BBC
Bonfire night: Police and firefighters attacked with fireworks and petrol bombs
Police officers say they were attacked with fireworks, petrol bombs and a Molotov cocktail in a series of violent bonfire night incidents in Scotland. Two officers in Edinburgh were treated in hospital for head injuries after youths threw bricks at their vehicle. In another incident in the capital 100 youths...
