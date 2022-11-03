ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

All candidates for Attorney General of Ohio complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

By Ballotpedia staff
 5 days ago
Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Attorney General of Ohio—incumbent Dave Yost (R) and Jeff Crossman (D) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

This is one of 30 attorney general seats on the ballot in 2022. All 50 states have an attorney general who serves as the state’s chief legal officer. The attorney general enforces state law and advises the state government on legal matters. Ohio is one of 27 states with a Republican attorney general, and one of 23 states with a Republican party triplex.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Yost:

  • “Protecting the unprotected”
  • “Upholding the rule of law”
  • “Defending the Constitution”

Crossman:

  • “Ohioans are constantly being ripped off and our cost of living is rising due in part to the inept Columbus politicians, statehouse corruption, and bad faith politics.”
  • “Protecting our civil rights and inherent freedoms is paramount as Attorney General.”
  • “We must fight for Ohio workers and make sure Ohio remains a “workers first” state.”

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.

Ballotpedia News

