Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Suspect arrested for deadly stabbing in west Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested for a deadly stabbing last month in the west Las Vegas valley, according to police. Christopher Freitas, 32, was booked in Clark County Detention Center on Friday, Nov. 4, on suspicion of open murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Assisted living employee accused of stealing from patients

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have arrested 41-year-old Tami Friend. Police say while working at an assisted living facility, Friend was stealing residents’ personal information, and using it for personal purchases. During the investigation, detectives located personal identifying information of additional elderly victims.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Illegal power setup sparks fire at North Las Vegas home, 1 person transported

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire sparked by illegal power torched a home and sent one person to a hospital in North Las Vegas on Monday, according to a fire official. Crews responded around 2:15 p.m. to reports of a house fire with flames touching the neighboring home, a spokesman for the North Las Vegas Fire Department said in a video statement.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Juvenile in critical condition after getting hit by car on east side of town

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A juvenile is in the hospital after being hit by a car Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3 p.m. near Lake Mead Boulevard and Linn Lane. According to police, the juvenile was transported to UMC Pediactirc in critical condition. No other information has been...
news3lv.com

Veteran's Day: Offers and specials available in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As Veteran's Day approaches, multiple businesses throughout the valley are showing their appreciation with new specials and discounts. Veterans and active military members can redeem deals with a military ID on Veteran's Day, November 11. Arizona Charlie's. Arizona Charlie's Decatur and Arizona Charlie's Boulder are...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Jewish Nevada hosts Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tivoli Village hosted its annual Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival on Sunday. The event showcased craft vendors, different kosher restaurants in the community, Jewish summer camp options for kids, and kid-friendly activities. Jewish Nevada, a group that takes care of and connects over 70,000 Jewish...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Desert Dogs wrap up first-ever training camp weekend

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have wrapped up their first-ever training camp weekend north of the border. Thirty-eight players with the professional lacrosse team trained in Toronto in advance of their inaugural season in Southern Nevada. Las Vegas will head to the Akwesasne Reservation near...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Locals flock to Primm for chance at $2B Powerball jackpot

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The record jackpot for Powerball now sits just shy of a whopping $2 billion, and many Nevadans are driving down the I-15 to Primm to try their luck. The odds of winning this jackpot are 1 in 292 million. People from Nevada and California woke...
PRIMM, NV
news3lv.com

Santa's Wonderland returns at Bass Pro Shops

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The holiday season is right around the corner and Santa's Wonderland is ready to make its grand return. Bass Pro Shops is kicking off the holiday celebrations on Saturday, November 5 - Saturday, December 24. The winter wonderland debuts with a free outdoor tailgate event...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas housing market continues to cool in October

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The housing market in Las Vegas continued to cool in October, according to a local industry group. The median price for an existing single-family home sold in Southern Nevada last month was $440,000, the group Las Vegas Realtors reports. That figure is down 2.2% from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Magical Forest tickets offered at Opportunity Village hiring event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Opportunity Village kicked off its Career Connections hiring event on Saturday. The nonprofit is seeking 60 Direct Support Professionals to help provide hands-on care for those with disabilities. Professionals still have the opportunity to participate and join the nonprofit's mission. The first 25 people to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas hosts emergency training exercise simulating earthquake response

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas hosted a special training exercise on Saturday in connection with the Southern Nevada Community Emergency Response Team. The training allowed first responders to practice for an earthquake and even used actors as earthquake victims. During the 18-hour drill, they practiced...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Questions arise after non-US citizens receive mail-in ballots

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Cesarina De La Cruz and Consorcia Castellanos said they were shocked to receive voter ballots in the mail for this year's midterm election. "She said she was excited, but she said she thought, oh that's weird, I'm not a citizen of the country, and they're asking me to vote," said De La Cruz, with the help of her sister to translate.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Becky Hammon, Terry Fator headline Las Vegas Great Santa Run

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab holiday stockings and get ready for the 18th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run!. The annual run is coming back for the holiday season and is inviting the community to take a step on the most wonderful fun run of the year. The course...
LAS VEGAS, NV

