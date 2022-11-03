Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Suspect arrested for deadly stabbing in west Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested for a deadly stabbing last month in the west Las Vegas valley, according to police. Christopher Freitas, 32, was booked in Clark County Detention Center on Friday, Nov. 4, on suspicion of open murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Las...
Assisted living employee accused of stealing from patients
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have arrested 41-year-old Tami Friend. Police say while working at an assisted living facility, Friend was stealing residents’ personal information, and using it for personal purchases. During the investigation, detectives located personal identifying information of additional elderly victims.
Illegal power setup sparks fire at North Las Vegas home, 1 person transported
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire sparked by illegal power torched a home and sent one person to a hospital in North Las Vegas on Monday, according to a fire official. Crews responded around 2:15 p.m. to reports of a house fire with flames touching the neighboring home, a spokesman for the North Las Vegas Fire Department said in a video statement.
Coroner IDs two men killed in Las Vegas police shootings, homicide victim
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Coroner's office has identified the two men shot and killed by police officers in separate incidents on Friday. Rodney Franklin Finch, 62, was shot in the incident on Shady Shores Circle, near Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said...
1 lane open after 4-vehicle crash on northbound US 95 near downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash has snarled traffic northbound U.S. 95/Interstate 515 east of downtown Las Vegas Monday afternoon. All lanes on the freeway were blocked for several minutes near Eastern Avenue as Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded. One lane had...
Juvenile in critical condition after getting hit by car on east side of town
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A juvenile is in the hospital after being hit by a car Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3 p.m. near Lake Mead Boulevard and Linn Lane. According to police, the juvenile was transported to UMC Pediactirc in critical condition. No other information has been...
Heavy police presence at Rancho High School
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Heavy police presence at Rancho High School on Saturday night, for unknown reasons at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
Sweet cat Ra available for adoption at Nevada SPCA
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ra is a sweet 12-year-old cat who is looking for a new forever home. Lori Heeren, executive director of the Nevada SPCA, joined us to share the details on how you can adopt.
New renderings showcase Charleston widening project in Las Vegas Medical District
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas has released new renderings of its Charleston Boulevard widening project planned for early next year. The project would not only expand Charleston at Rancho Drive but would also include new storm drain facilities, a new water line and new traffic lights.
Veteran's Day: Offers and specials available in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As Veteran's Day approaches, multiple businesses throughout the valley are showing their appreciation with new specials and discounts. Veterans and active military members can redeem deals with a military ID on Veteran's Day, November 11. Arizona Charlie's. Arizona Charlie's Decatur and Arizona Charlie's Boulder are...
Jewish Nevada hosts Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tivoli Village hosted its annual Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival on Sunday. The event showcased craft vendors, different kosher restaurants in the community, Jewish summer camp options for kids, and kid-friendly activities. Jewish Nevada, a group that takes care of and connects over 70,000 Jewish...
Las Vegas Desert Dogs wrap up first-ever training camp weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have wrapped up their first-ever training camp weekend north of the border. Thirty-eight players with the professional lacrosse team trained in Toronto in advance of their inaugural season in Southern Nevada. Las Vegas will head to the Akwesasne Reservation near...
Locals flock to Primm for chance at $2B Powerball jackpot
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The record jackpot for Powerball now sits just shy of a whopping $2 billion, and many Nevadans are driving down the I-15 to Primm to try their luck. The odds of winning this jackpot are 1 in 292 million. People from Nevada and California woke...
Santa's Wonderland returns at Bass Pro Shops
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The holiday season is right around the corner and Santa's Wonderland is ready to make its grand return. Bass Pro Shops is kicking off the holiday celebrations on Saturday, November 5 - Saturday, December 24. The winter wonderland debuts with a free outdoor tailgate event...
Las Vegas housing market continues to cool in October
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The housing market in Las Vegas continued to cool in October, according to a local industry group. The median price for an existing single-family home sold in Southern Nevada last month was $440,000, the group Las Vegas Realtors reports. That figure is down 2.2% from...
Magical Forest tickets offered at Opportunity Village hiring event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Opportunity Village kicked off its Career Connections hiring event on Saturday. The nonprofit is seeking 60 Direct Support Professionals to help provide hands-on care for those with disabilities. Professionals still have the opportunity to participate and join the nonprofit's mission. The first 25 people to...
Las Vegas hosts emergency training exercise simulating earthquake response
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas hosted a special training exercise on Saturday in connection with the Southern Nevada Community Emergency Response Team. The training allowed first responders to practice for an earthquake and even used actors as earthquake victims. During the 18-hour drill, they practiced...
Powerball drawing delayed due to participating lottery needing more time
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you were waiting to see if you're the next billionaire, you're going to be waiting a little longer. Monday night's Powerball drawing, estimated to be worth a record $1.9 billion, has been delayed. According to a Powerball release, the delay is due to a...
Questions arise after non-US citizens receive mail-in ballots
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Cesarina De La Cruz and Consorcia Castellanos said they were shocked to receive voter ballots in the mail for this year's midterm election. "She said she was excited, but she said she thought, oh that's weird, I'm not a citizen of the country, and they're asking me to vote," said De La Cruz, with the help of her sister to translate.
Becky Hammon, Terry Fator headline Las Vegas Great Santa Run
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab holiday stockings and get ready for the 18th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run!. The annual run is coming back for the holiday season and is inviting the community to take a step on the most wonderful fun run of the year. The course...
