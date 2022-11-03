ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall Public Library's 'Food for Fines' program back in 2022, ends Dec. 10

By City of Pocatello news release
 5 days ago

POCATELLO — All month long the Marshall Public Library will be accepting a different type of currency for overdue fines.

Nov. 1 marks the beginning of the library’s “Food for Fines” food drive. For every non-perishable food item a person donates, patrons can have $1 of their fines forgiven. For example, if a patron has $10 in fines, they can bring in 10 cans of food when they return the item and all is forgiven. Each year the food collected goes to The Idaho Foodbank.

“Thank you to the community for their continued support of those in need,” said Kristy Lyon, the lead reference librarian. “Over the last seven years, we’ve gathered more than 7,105 items.”

The library asks that donations include only shelf-stable foods such as canned fruits, vegetables, meats, soups, boxed meals, pasta, peanut butter, and jelly. The library cannot accept home-canned items, opened foods, or foods past their expiration dates.

The “Food for Fines” program will end on Dec. 10.

The program does not include replacement fees for lost or damaged materials, card replacement fees, or future overdue fines. If you have replacement fees for lost or damaged materials, ask library staff about a payment plan.

For more information on the other programs and services offered by the Marshall Public Library, visit marshallpl.org or like the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/marshallpl .

Marshall Public Library is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three days advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us, 208-234-6248, or 5815 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello.

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

