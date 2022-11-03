ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 sentenced, 2 others reach plea deals in mass animal cruelty case in Alachua County

By Javon L. Harris, The Gainesville Sun
 5 days ago
Court records show that two of the eight people charged in one of the largest animal cruelty cases in Alachua County have been sentenced, while two others have reached plea deals with the state.

As part of the agreements, prosecutors shaved off several charges against each of the defendants and reduced two dozen felonies into misdemeanors, resulting in probation, and community service.

Only two individuals are set to serve a month of jail time, as of Thursday.

In April, Alachua County deputies arrested eight people for a combined 232 animal cruelty-related charges. Each was charged with 24 counts of felony aggravated animal cruelty and five counts of unlawful disposal of a dead animal, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Those individuals are William Garcia, 27; Erin Douglas, 27; Kimberly Hicks, 43; and Dawson Hicks, 22, William Ferguson Sr, 69; Debra Ferguson, 63; Stephanie Prentzler, 38; and Steven Lancaster, 60.

Douglas, as part of her sentencing, is set to serve 30 days in jail, must three years of probation and 300 hours of community service. She isn't allowed to possess any animals.

Dawson Hicks, also sentenced, was given three years of probation, 100 hours of community service. He is allowed to be near but can't own any animals.

Court records show that Gracia entered a plea deal similar to Douglas that gives him probation and 30 days in jail, while details of Kimberly Hicks agreement are not yet public.

The other four individuals have pleaded not guilty and await pre-trail hearings.

In 2019, Congress passed the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act that made animal cruelty a federal crime and punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Too weak to stand

When deputies arrived in April at the Micanopy property, located at 17405 S.E. County Road 234, they reported discovering dozens of animals if poor shape. Some dogs were found locked in a kennel crawling over deceased dogs, while others were too weak to stand on their own.

Skeletal remains were also found, as well as each animal covered in fleas and ticks.

At least 18 dogs have been found alive in a neglected condition with some having ribs protruding from their skin. A medium-sized pig was also found malnourished. The responding deputy said he could hear yelping and wailing animals in physical pain upon arrival.

Deputies described the residence as extremely dilapidated and not appearing to have electricity or running water. Animal feces littered the house and large mounds of trash filled the front yard of the residence with a camper that had an open waste line allowing human feces to pour directly into the ground, according to an arrest report.

Javon L. Harris is a local government and social justice reporter for The Gainesville Sun. He can be reached by phone at (352) 338-3103, by email at jlharris@gannett.com or on Twitter @JavonLHarris_JD.

