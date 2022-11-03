ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levant, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Father and Son Die in Maine Fire, Wife Remains Hospitalized

A father and son were killed in a fire in Levant, Maine, earlier this week, officials say. The fire on Avenue Road broke out around 3 a.m. on Monday. Officials initially said that one person died in the fire, with two others hospitalized. Eric Daly, 29, died in the fire,...
LEVANT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Stolen, sunken vehicle pulled from Sidney boat landing

SIDNEY, Maine — A stolen, submerged truck was pulled from a Sidney boat landing on Friday. Deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of an "illegally parked vehicle" at the boat landing on Hosta Lane where "only the very top of the cab portion" was visible, according to a Facebook post made by the sheriff's office.
SIDNEY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pedestrian dies after Thomaston crash

THOMASTON, Maine — One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Thomaston. An 89-year-old Connecticut man died in front of the Hampton Inn after being stuck by vehicle traveling along Route 1 around 6 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to Thomaston police. The man was reportedly crossing...
THOMASTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man hospitalized after crash on Lee Road in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Maine — A man from Lincoln was taken to Northern Lights Eastern Maine Medical Center on Wednesday after the vehicle he was driving went off the road and crashed. It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Lee Road, according to a Lincoln Police Department sent on Thursday. Police said a Maine State Police trooper found the crash.
LINCOLN, ME
wabi.tv

A man is hospitalized after a crash in Lincoln Wednesday night

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - A Lincoln man is in the hospital after a crash Wednesday night in his home town. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the Lee Road and a Maine State Trooper was the first to discover the crash. Lincoln police say the driver, Steven Wentz left the...
LINCOLN, ME
wabi.tv

Crews responding to fire at Howland Corner Store

HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - Crews are on-scene fighting a fire at the Howland Corner Store. Penobscot County Dispatch confirmed for us that the call came in just after 9:00 Wednesday night. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
HOWLAND, ME
mdislander.com

Car crashes into Circle K

BAR HARBOR — At approximately 9 p.m. last Thursday, a car crashed into the front of the Circle K convenience store in town. Police said Amanda Fulk, 49, of North Carolina, struck the right side of the store after suddenly accelerating while turning around in the parking lot. The car plowed through three windows and entered the store several feet, leaving a gaping hole in the front of the building.
BAR HARBOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Waterville man pleads guilty to fentanyl charge

BANGOR, Maine — A Waterville man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Thursday to possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute. Patrick Hanson, 31, faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $2 million, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee said in a release. She said he also faces a minimum of six years -- and up to life -- of supervised release.
WATERVILLE, ME
101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Penobscot County

A Presque Isle man is facing numerous charges following a high-speed police chase early Wednesday morning from Medway to Lincoln, Maine. The East Millinocket Police Department says Sgt. Michael Kennedy pulled over a car on Interstate 95 shortly after 4:00 a.m. after observing defects on the vehicle as it left the Circle K convenience store in Medway. While Sgt. Kennedy was speaking with occupants in the car, the driver allegedly took off at a high rate of speed.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Residents file lawsuit against paper mill in Old Town

OLD TOWN, Maine — ND Paper Mill in Old Town is facing legal trouble after a class-action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Bangor. Two residents in neighboring towns roughly 2.5 miles away are suing the plant, claiming the foul-smelling odors emitted from the plant caused property damage through nuisance, trespass, and negligence.
OLD TOWN, ME
Ingram Atkinson

Man lives in the forest for over 27 years and stole from homes 1000 times

Imagine living alone in a forest for almost 27 years and surviving in harsh winters. Only two individuals had heard him speak. One in 1990 and another in 2013. He made his home among the trees. 27 years spent alone. To survive, he broke into nearby homes before being caught on April 4, 2013. The North Pond Hermit, Christopher Knight, would ultimately spend seven months in prison for breaking into over 1000 homes.
FAIRFIELD, ME
foxbangor.com

High speed chase lasting 58 miles ends in arrest

MEDWAY– A traffic stop in Medway ended with a high speed chase and two people facing charges. According to the East Millinocket Police Department, shortly after four Wednesday morning, officers were conducting a traffic stop when the car sped off. Police say the car reached speeds of up to...
MEDWAY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy