NECN
Father and Son Die in Maine Fire, Wife Remains Hospitalized
A father and son were killed in a fire in Levant, Maine, earlier this week, officials say. The fire on Avenue Road broke out around 3 a.m. on Monday. Officials initially said that one person died in the fire, with two others hospitalized. Eric Daly, 29, died in the fire,...
Stolen, sunken vehicle pulled from Sidney boat landing
SIDNEY, Maine — A stolen, submerged truck was pulled from a Sidney boat landing on Friday. Deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of an "illegally parked vehicle" at the boat landing on Hosta Lane where "only the very top of the cab portion" was visible, according to a Facebook post made by the sheriff's office.
Pedestrian dies after Thomaston crash
THOMASTON, Maine — One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Thomaston. An 89-year-old Connecticut man died in front of the Hampton Inn after being stuck by vehicle traveling along Route 1 around 6 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to Thomaston police. The man was reportedly crossing...
WGME
Police issue warning about group of 'out of control' juveniles in Rockland
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Police say they are concerned about a group of “out of control” juveniles in Rockland who have been involved in assaults, thefts, public intoxication, and more. Over the past three months, Rockland Police say they have responded to more than 95 calls for issues involving...
WGME
Maine man sentenced after being found with more than 3 pounds of fentanyl
BANGOR (WGME) – A Maine man was sentenced on Thursday to 2 1/2 years in prison after being found with over 3 pounds of fentanyl. A judge sentenced 40-year-old Kristopher Churchill of Bangor to 2 1/2 years in prison and three years of supervised release. Churchill pleaded guilty to...
Man hospitalized after crash on Lee Road in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Maine — A man from Lincoln was taken to Northern Lights Eastern Maine Medical Center on Wednesday after the vehicle he was driving went off the road and crashed. It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Lee Road, according to a Lincoln Police Department sent on Thursday. Police said a Maine State Police trooper found the crash.
wabi.tv
A man is hospitalized after a crash in Lincoln Wednesday night
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - A Lincoln man is in the hospital after a crash Wednesday night in his home town. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the Lee Road and a Maine State Trooper was the first to discover the crash. Lincoln police say the driver, Steven Wentz left the...
wabi.tv
Crews responding to fire at Howland Corner Store
HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - Crews are on-scene fighting a fire at the Howland Corner Store. Penobscot County Dispatch confirmed for us that the call came in just after 9:00 Wednesday night. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
mdislander.com
Car crashes into Circle K
BAR HARBOR — At approximately 9 p.m. last Thursday, a car crashed into the front of the Circle K convenience store in town. Police said Amanda Fulk, 49, of North Carolina, struck the right side of the store after suddenly accelerating while turning around in the parking lot. The car plowed through three windows and entered the store several feet, leaving a gaping hole in the front of the building.
Black medical worker awarded $3M in racial discrimination case against EMMC
BANGOR, Maine — A federal jury has awarded $3 million to a former Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center worker who said racial discrimination led to his firing. Attorneys for David Ako-Annan, who is Black, said the damages represented the largest sum awarded for a racial discrimination case in Maine.
Afghan Special Forces veterans getting new technology through Maine nonprofit
WATERVILLE, Maine — Afghan Special Forces who worked alongside U.S. troops during the war in Afghanistan are getting help transitioning to life in the states through a Waterville nonprofit. Give IT. Get IT. is a nonprofit started in 2002 by Chris Martin who saw a need to refurbish used...
coast931.com
Juvenile identified as suspect after threat leads to lockdown, evacuation at Maine school
Police say a suspect has been identified after a threat forced students and staff to evacuate Mount Desert Island High School Tuesday afternoon. The Bar Harbor Police Dept. says the school went on lockdown after a member of the high school’s administration received a “serious and credible threat.”
Waterville man pleads guilty to fentanyl charge
BANGOR, Maine — A Waterville man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Thursday to possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute. Patrick Hanson, 31, faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $2 million, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee said in a release. She said he also faces a minimum of six years -- and up to life -- of supervised release.
Presque Isle Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Penobscot County
A Presque Isle man is facing numerous charges following a high-speed police chase early Wednesday morning from Medway to Lincoln, Maine. The East Millinocket Police Department says Sgt. Michael Kennedy pulled over a car on Interstate 95 shortly after 4:00 a.m. after observing defects on the vehicle as it left the Circle K convenience store in Medway. While Sgt. Kennedy was speaking with occupants in the car, the driver allegedly took off at a high rate of speed.
Residents file lawsuit against paper mill in Old Town
OLD TOWN, Maine — ND Paper Mill in Old Town is facing legal trouble after a class-action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Bangor. Two residents in neighboring towns roughly 2.5 miles away are suing the plant, claiming the foul-smelling odors emitted from the plant caused property damage through nuisance, trespass, and negligence.
Man lives in the forest for over 27 years and stole from homes 1000 times
Imagine living alone in a forest for almost 27 years and surviving in harsh winters. Only two individuals had heard him speak. One in 1990 and another in 2013. He made his home among the trees. 27 years spent alone. To survive, he broke into nearby homes before being caught on April 4, 2013. The North Pond Hermit, Christopher Knight, would ultimately spend seven months in prison for breaking into over 1000 homes.
Skowhegan man sentenced to 20 months for PPP loan fraud charges
BANGOR, Maine — Nathan Reardon, 44, of Skowhegan, who pleaded guilty to federal bank fraud charges, was sentenced by Judge Lance Walker to 20 months in prison at federal court in Bangor on Wednesday afternoon. Reardon will also be on supervised release for three years and will pay about...
Bangor to close homeless encampments in next two months
BANGOR, Maine — An ongoing conversation in many Maine communities is how to reduce the number of people without a place to call home. In an effort to connect those who are unsheltered to services and housing, Bangor is looking to close the majority of its homeless encampments by the end of the year.
foxbangor.com
High speed chase lasting 58 miles ends in arrest
MEDWAY– A traffic stop in Medway ended with a high speed chase and two people facing charges. According to the East Millinocket Police Department, shortly after four Wednesday morning, officers were conducting a traffic stop when the car sped off. Police say the car reached speeds of up to...
Maine sees new records set with unusually high temps in November
PORTLAND, Maine — Record high temperatures were broken across the state on Saturday. In Caribou, the temperature hit 73 degrees, breaking the previous record for the date of 67, set in 1982. In Bangor, the high was also 73 degrees, breaking the previous record of 71, set in 1938.
