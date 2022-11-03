Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
Road closure
TROY — Lincoln Avenue, from McKaig Avenue to West Race Street, in Troy will be closed to through traffic Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 8 a.m. until noon. The purpose for the road closure is to transport the city Christmas tree by Piqua Steel and the city of Troy.
miamivalleytoday.com
Downtown Tipp City community tree lighting Nov. 11
TIPP CITY — The Downtown Ttipp City Partnership (DTCP) will host its annual tree lighting on Friday, Nov. 11 at Zion Lutheran Church, located at the intersection of North Third Street and Main Street. This event is brought to you by headlining stage sponsor Greenville Federal. The event’s new...
miamivalleytoday.com
Thanks Piqua Halloween Parade sponsors, volunteers
The Kiwanis Club of Piqua would like to thank everyone who participated in and supported this year’s 66th annual Halloween Parade. Joe Thomas Jr. begun the parade in 1956 and it has been an event that Piqua families and community look forward to each year. We had a wonderful turnout of participants this year and were amazed at the creativity and uniqueness of costumes. Congratulations to each of the participants and winners!
miamivalleytoday.com
Everyone knows it’s windy
A Covington fire engine block Covington-Bradford Road on Saturday afternoon due to downed power lines blocking thr roadway. High winds, with gusts in excess of 45 mph caused a number of downed trees and utility lines all around the area on Saturday.
miamivalleytoday.com
Edison State accepts Peace Officer Training Academy apps
PIQUA — The Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy at Edison State Community College is now accepting applications for the 23-week program that will prepare students for a career in law enforcement. Students of the program will meet six days each week beginning in January and, upon successful completion, will...
miamivalleytoday.com
Historic Holiday Tour homes; JW Brown House
PIQUA — The JW Brown House, located at 714 N. Wayne St. in downtown Piqua will be featured on the 2022 Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Associationa’s (PCHDA) Historic Holiday Tour on Dec. 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. Owned by Rosemary and Paul Gutmann since 1964, this Queen Anne Style home is rich in history and architectural interest.
miamivalleytoday.com
Township, village residents to vote on levies
SIDNEY — Tuesday’s ballot is light with local issues and doesn’t include contested races for local offices, but residents of Bethel and Washington Townships and the village of Fletcher will have a tax levy on the Nov. 8 ballot to consider. Tax levies on these residents’ ballots...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City Area Arts Council to host a Holiday Affair Nov. 12
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Arts Council (TCAAC) will host its annual arts & crafts show, a Holiday Affair, during the Tipp City’s annual Yuletide Winter’s Gathering on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, from 10 AM to 4 p.m. Vendors will be set up in the...
miamivalleytoday.com
DryTech Exteriors gives back to veterans
DAYTON — Thadeu Holloway, a U.S. Army National Guard veteran, and Master Sergeant Lyndell Logan of the U.S. Air Force will receive new roofs on Nov. 11, from DryTech Exteriors, a Dayton family-owned company, and an Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor. Through a partnership between DryTech Exteriors, Owens Corning...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua Comic-Con returns to Miami Valley Center Mall
PIQUA — From super heroes and villains to Transformers, Star Wars and video game characters, you never know who you’ll meet at the Piqua Comic-Con. “We’ve had some really cool costumes over the years,” Piqua Comic-Con promoter Paul Lee said. “We’ve had everything from the big plush costumes to people who do Star Wars and super heroes.”
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua Holiday Parade set for Dec. 3
PIQUA — Downtown Piqua’s Christmas parade has been set for Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. Area businesses, civic organizations, non-profits, churches and other interested groups are invited to be a part of this annual Piqua Christmas tradition. A traveling trophy will be awarded to the most festively...
miamivalleytoday.com
Entertainment venue, retail store planned for Mayflower Theater building
TROY — The iconic Mayflower Theater building in downtown Troy will soon house a live entertainment venue, craft cocktail bar, and retail store. Wes Martin, owner of Busted Brick Realty LLC., purchased the building at 9 W. Main St. and will be working with Anthony Scott, founder of A.M. Scott Distillery and former co-owner of Moeller Brew Barn, to bring the space to life.
miamivalleytoday.com
Edison holds annual Women in STEMM Expo
PIQUA — Edison State Community College (ESCC) held their annual Women in STEMM Expo on Friday, Nov. 4. The 2022 expo was the 15th annual Women in STEMM Expo held at Edison, with one year having been virtual and the 2021 expo having been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
miamivalleytoday.com
The Edison Foundation’s 25th Holiday Evening to feature regional artists
PIQUA — The Edison Foundation’s 25th Annual Holiday Evening will take place at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The multi-stage event will include performances from three artists covering a variety of styles. Attendees are invited to dress in their holiday best and enjoy the music of Noah Back, Generations Big Band, and The Mad River Brass.
miamivalleytoday.com
Religion briefs
TROY — First United Church of Christ, located at 120 S. Market St. (corner of Canal and Market Streets) invites all to join with them in worship. Services are available each Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Those who are unable to in person can join the Sunday worship service via the Facebook page of First United Church of Christ.
miamivalleytoday.com
Sidney Theatre presents Little Shop of Horrors
SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre proudly presents “Little Shop of Horrors,” a musical and dinner theatre experience. Little Shop of Horrors is a horror comedy rock musical with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman. Directed by Kevin Frazier-Jones and with a cast comprised of local talent this is a show you will want to see.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua Chamber seeks nominations for annual awards
PIQUA — The Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for numerous awards to be handed out during its annual awards banquet in January. Nominations are sought for the next recipient of the highest and most prestigious “Order of George” award. The award is presented annually to a Piqua resident, to honor an individual who exemplifies the best in volunteer and community service.
miamivalleytoday.com
Kimmel, Burgh, Long run at state cross country meet
OBETZ — Tippecanoe’s Landon Kimmel and Covington’s Asher Long earned All-Ohio honors at the state cross country meet at Fortress Obetz Saturday and Piqua’s Noah Burgh finished the season strong. D-I Kimmel finished an amazing freshman season with a 25th -place finish in 16:01.1. “Landon had...
miamivalleytoday.com
DCCA Artists Series hosts Hey Mavis
GREENVILLE — Americana quartet, Hey Mavis, takes the stage at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall on Saturday, November 12 as the second presentation in Darke County Center for the Arts 2022-2023 Artists Series, audiences are assured of hearing something they like, regardless of professed musical preferences. To say that...
miamivalleytoday.com
APAC welcomes Christmas with Sandi Patty
TROY — On Saturday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m., the Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) welcomes Sandi Patty to for a night of music to welcome the Christmas season. As one of the most highly acclaimed performers of our time with five Grammy awards, four Billboard Music Awards, three platinum records, five gold records and eleven million units sold, Patty is simply known as The Voice.
