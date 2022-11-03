The Kiwanis Club of Piqua would like to thank everyone who participated in and supported this year’s 66th annual Halloween Parade. Joe Thomas Jr. begun the parade in 1956 and it has been an event that Piqua families and community look forward to each year. We had a wonderful turnout of participants this year and were amazed at the creativity and uniqueness of costumes. Congratulations to each of the participants and winners!

PIQUA, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO